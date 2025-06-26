Sen. Cynthia Lummis Says Both Crypto Market Structure Bill & GENIUS Act Must Pass This Year

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/26 05:42
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01078-1.55%
MemeCore
M$2.09948-2.12%
Union
U$0.002529-63.17%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002839-6.88%
GET
GET$0.004171-2.77%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03224-6.36%

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged her fellow U.S. lawmakers to advance both the GENIUS Act and broader crypto market structure overall in a Wednesday appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Lawmakers Must Find Path Forward For Crypto, Cynthia Lummis Says

Speaking with Squawk Box co-anchor Joe Kernen on June 25, Lummis expressed her hopes that both the House of Representatives and the Senate could come together to enact sweeping crypto legislation.

“I hope now that they’re comparing the stablecoin legislation that their financial services committee passed to the GENIUS Act, we can work together to figure out a path forward for both market structure and the GENIUS Act,” Lummis said.

“I’m not saying combine them, but they both need to pass this year,” she continued.

The GENIUS Act, short for the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act, passed through the Senate in a 68-30 vote earlier this month.

The landmark stablecoin legislation will now be reviewed by the House of Representatives before it receives a final vote.

“I know there is enthusiasm in the White House for having Congress send them a win in the area of stablecoins, and I’m very confident that the GENIUS Act that we worked so hard to get passed the Senate is a high-quality product that is worthy of the president’s signature,” Lummis told CNBC.

Crypto Momentum Hits Capitol Hill

Lummis’ comments come amid a wave of digital asset regulatory momentum on Capitol Hill as a crypto-friendlier White House takes the reins.

Pro-crypto politicians have rushed to establish clear crypto regulations as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission pulls back on its regulation-by-enforcement approach to the blockchain sector as a whole.

On May 5, several Republican lawmakers unveiled a discussion draft that would develop a broad regulatory framework for crypto stateside.

However, whether key crypto legislation will be advanced before the end of the year remains to be seen.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

Hederaの最近のパフォーマンスは市場の注目を集めています。トークンは現在約$0.2245で取引され、過去[…]に7.24%の上昇を記録しています。投稿「HBARが$0.22を維持し、SHIBが0.000013を目指す中、BlockDAGの$420M+の資金調達とBWTアルパインフォーミュラ1®チームとの契約が世界的に注目を集める」はCoindooに最初に掲載されました。
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.21168-3.86%
シバイヌ
SHIB$0.00001197-3.15%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.3585-6.11%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 03:55
Share
2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0.24469+4.09%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.11863-2.01%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.87-4.04%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008165-1.24%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share

Trending News

More

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

カナダドルはBoC金利決定を前に小幅に下落 - スコシアバンク