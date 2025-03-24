PA Daily | Arthur Hayes bets BTC will rise to $110,000 before falling; CZ goes long on mubarak on APX Finance

PANews
2025/03/24 17:30
Today's news tips:

DWF Labs launches $250 million liquidity fund, focusing on promoting stablecoin TVL expansion, lending market development, etc.

White House official: US could potentially use its gold reserves to buy more Bitcoin

Arthur Hayes Bet Bitcoin Will Rise to $110,000 First

WLFI purchased another $3 million of MNT, and the portfolio has lost more than $100 million

AGON rose 51.36% in a short period of time, possibly due to the addition of BUBB and AGON to Binance Alpha

CZ opens a contract on APX Finance to go long on mubarak

Kaito founder: Airdrop uses AI to screen long-term supporters, and South Korea’s holding rate is 50% higher

Metaplanet purchased another 150 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,350 bitcoins

Regulatory/Macro

White House official: US could potentially use its gold reserves to buy more Bitcoin

Bo Hines, executive director of President Trump's Digital Asset Advisory Council, said in an interview that the United States could use the proceeds from its gold reserves to buy more Bitcoin. According to Hines, this move could be a budget-neutral way to increase the country's Bitcoin reserves. Hines cited the Bitcoin Act of 2025 proposed by Senator Cynthia Lummis, which advocates that the United States obtain 1 million Bitcoins within five years, which is about 5% of the total Bitcoin supply. The purchase of Bitcoin will be funded by selling gold certificates from the Federal Reserve.

Metaplanet purchased another 150 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,350 bitcoins

According to Metaplanet's announcement, as part of its Bitcoin treasury strategy, the company purchased another 150 Bitcoins at an average price of 12,570,173 yen per Bitcoin, totaling approximately 1.886 billion yen. As of now, the company holds a total of 3,350 Bitcoins, with a total purchase amount of approximately 42.216 billion yen.

Viewpoint

Matrixport: Bitcoin benefits from the Fed's shift to easing and easing arbitrage selling pressure

According to Matrixport analysis, Bitcoin is currently trying to break out of the downward trend, benefiting from the Fed's slightly dovish attitude and Trump's hint of a more targeted tariff strategy. These changes provide a more constructive environment for the market. In addition, as the end of the quarter approaches, the selling pressure of arbitrage funds may be easing. Funding rates remain low, and most of the selling is nearing its end. Although the current catalysts are not enough to support Bitcoin to set a new record high, the market outlook has improved significantly.

Arthur Hayes Bet Bitcoin Will Rise to $110,000 First

According to Arthur Hayes' post on the X platform, he is optimistic that Bitcoin will rise to $110,000 first, rather than pull back to $76,500. The reason is that the Federal Reserve is shifting from quantitative tightening (QT) to quantitative easing (QE) on US debt, while inflation is considered "temporary" and the impact of tariffs is limited. He said he will elaborate on his views in the next article, and currently provides a summary of the "TikTok Brain Capacity Edition".

Kaito founder: Airdrop uses AI to screen long-term supporters, and South Korea’s holding rate is 50% higher

Yu Hu, founder of Kaito AI, posted on the X platform that this round of Kaito airdrops took an unprecedented approach. Instead of requiring users to perform specific tasks for Kaito, it used AI as a neutral evaluator on a large scale for the first time to identify users who have long recognized the value of Kaito. Data shows that accounts with high weighted scores have a 20% higher ratio of holdings to pledges. The three key indicators are long-term awareness of Kaito, value recognition, and ecological participation (including Kaito Pro and Yaps). At the regional level, the holding rate of Korean users is 50% higher than the average. Yu Hu said that although this method is not perfect, it effectively protects the network and motivates long-term supporters.

Solana Co-founder: There is no need to build L2, L1 can be faster and more secure

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko responded to the debate on the X platform, saying that "there is no need to build L2" because L1 itself can achieve faster, cheaper and more secure performance. He pointed out that L1 does not need to be limited by a slow data availability stack, nor does it need to rely on complex fraud proofs or multi-signature mechanisms to avoid security compromises.

Project News

WLFI purchased another $3 million of MNT, and the portfolio has lost more than $100 million

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, WLFI, a DeFi project supported by the Trump family, purchased 3.539 million MNT for $3 million 15 minutes ago, with an average transaction price of about $0.84. So far, WLFI has invested about $343 million in 11 tokens including ETH, WBTC, TRX, LINK, AAVE, ENA, MOVE, ONDO, SEI, AVAX, and MNT, with an overall book loss of about $109 million, a loss rate of one-third. Some tokens and WLFI have "carried" each other.

Lnfi Network announces postponement of TGE, saying more preparations are needed to cope with market conditions

According to the official announcement of Lnfi Network, the project has decided to postpone the originally scheduled Token Generation Event (TGE) and has not announced a new schedule. The official said that the postponement was based on the current market environment and the desire to provide the community and stakeholders with a more powerful and far-reaching online experience. The progress will be updated in the future.

AGON rose 51.36% in a short period of time, possibly due to the addition of BUBB and AGON to Binance Alpha

According to Binance Alpha market data, AGON rose to a high of $0.015253, a short-term increase of 51.36%, and is currently quoted at $0.0127. Earlier news, Binance Alpha added BUBB and AGON.

SHELL repurchase progress reached 81.2%, and the token price has risen by more than 4% since the repurchase

According to Ai Yi, an on-chain analyst, the SHELL repurchase address withdrew 1 million tokens from Binance two minutes ago, bringing the total repurchased to 21.95 million tokens, and the completion rate has increased to 81.2%. Since the repurchase started on March 14, the price of SHELL tokens has risen by 4.56%, from $0.2565 to $0.2682.

CZ opens a contract on APX Finance to go long on mubarak

According to CZ’s post on the X platform, at 01:17 Beijing time on March 24, he conducted his first on-chain perpetual contract test on APX Finance, going long on the token mubarak, which is currently priced at about $0.149, with a stop-profit of $0.165. CZ said that this move was to experience the on-chain transaction process and test whether MEV (miner extractable value) still exists. He also revealed that he had never traded futures on the Binance platform and had only seen product demonstrations. He also said that the overall on-chain experience was not as good as CEX and that he did not intend to become a trader.

Important data

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $744 million last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way

According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $744 million last week. BlackRock IBIT ranked first with a weekly net inflow of $538 million, with a cumulative net inflow of $39.77 billion; Fidelity FBTC ranked second with $136 million. In terms of outflow, Grayscale GBTC had the largest net outflow of $24.47 million, with a historical cumulative net outflow of $22.53 billion. The current total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is $94.35 billion, accounting for 5.65% of the BTC market value, and the cumulative net inflow has reached $36.05 billion.

The difficulty of Bitcoin mining increased by 1.43% to 113.76 T last night, close to the historical high

Cloverpool data shows that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining has been adjusted at block height 889,056 (Beijing time 03-23 19:15:42), with the difficulty increased by 1.43% to 113.76 T, close to the historical high (114.17).

USDC Treasury mints 250 million new USDC on Solana chain

According to Whale Alert monitoring, at 04:00 Beijing time on March 24, USDC issuer USDC Treasury minted 250 million USDC (approximately US$249,973,750) on the Solana chain.

CoinGecko Crypto Perpetual Contract Report: DEX total trading volume reached 1.5 trillion US dollars, Hyperliquid market share in Q4 exceeded 55%

According to the recent report "State of Crypto Perpetuals: 2024" released by Coingecko, by 2024, the total annual trading volume of the top ten centralized perpetual contract exchanges will reach 58.5 trillion US dollars, doubling from 2023. The total volume of decentralized perpetual exchanges reached 1.5 trillion US dollars, and Hyperliquid occupied more than 55% of the market share in Q4. Bitcoin accounted for about 45% of the open contracts on centralized platforms throughout the year. Since November 2024, the total open interest has exceeded 100 billion US dollars for the first time, mainly boosted by market sentiment after Trump's victory. The trading volume of Solana-related contracts has soared several times this year, which is closely related to the meme coin craze and the launch time of celebrity tokens.

Financing

DWF Labs launches $250 million liquidity fund, focusing on promoting stablecoin TVL expansion, lending market development, etc.

DWF Labs announced the launch of Liquid Fund, a $250 million liquidity fund, aimed at accelerating the expansion and adoption of medium and large crypto projects. Recently, DWF Labs has invested more than $11 million in blockchain projects and plans to sign two major investment agreements totaling $35 million through the fund, with a single project investment scale of between $10 million and $50 million. The fund will provide strategic capital and ecological support, focusing on promoting the expansion of stablecoin TVL, the development of the lending market, brand promotion, and community participation, to help projects achieve sustainable growth.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.64+1.16%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5308+2.45%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004133+1.19%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.1517+3.19%
Radix
XRD$0.006731-2.16%
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

