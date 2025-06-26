SharpLink Gaming Doubles Down on ETH with $30.6M Buy, Becomes World’s Largest Public Holder

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/26 03:19
Sports betting company SharpLink Gaming has solidified its position as the world’s largest publicly traded Ethereum holder, acquiring an additional 12,207 ETH for $30.6 million in a five-day buying spree that ended June 20.

The Minneapolis-based firm now controls 188,478 ETH, worth approximately $457 million at current prices. This represents one of the audacious corporate crypto strategies since MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin accumulation campaign.

Increasing SharpLink’s ETH holdings underscores our forward-thinking approach to creating long-term value for our stockholders,” said Joseph Lubin, Chairman of SharpLink’s Board and Ethereum co-founder.

Since adopting Ethereum as its primary reserve asset on June 2, the company has generated 120 ETH in staking rewards while achieving 18.97% ETH per share growth, according to the company’s announcement.

Strategic Vision Behind the Ethereum Bet

SharpLink’s transformation began with a $425 million private placement led by Consensys Software Inc. in May.

The deal brought Lubin aboard as Chairman, providing institutional credibility and deep Ethereum expertise to guide the company’s treasury strategy.

Rather than holding cash or bonds, the company has committed to Ethereum as its primary reserve asset, making it the first Nasdaq-listed company to adopt an ETH-focused treasury model.

SharpLink’s approach extends beyond simple price speculation, with the company deploying 100% of its ETH holdings in staking solutions to generate yield while supporting Ethereum’s network security.

This dual-purpose strategy allows the firm to earn additional ETH rewards while participating in the network’s proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, potentially creating a compounding effect as staking rewards are reinvested.

The timing appears calculated, coming as Ethereum trades within a consolidation range between $2,400 and $2,800 after surging 80% from April lows.

Industry observers note that SharpLink’s accumulation coincides with growing institutional interest in ETH staking, particularly as more than 35 million ETH tokens have been staked, representing over 28% of the total supply locked in smart contracts.

The company’s aggressive equity-to-crypto conversion model has also created some speculations in the traditional finance circles, particularly given the gaming sector’s historically conservative approach to balance sheet management.

Institutional Momentum Builds Across Multiple Fronts

Institutional demand for ETH continues to accelerate through traditional channels. In recent weeks, BlackRock and Fidelity poured over $21 million into Ethereum ETFs, while on-chain data shows whale wallets accumulated 871,000 ETH in a single day earlier this month.

We’re beginning to witness a mature approach to the company’s adoption strategy, as it is becoming more selective about the digital assets that align with its specific business models.

Recent developments across the crypto space support this thesis, as SharpLink’s strategy is just a mirror of a broader trend of institutional capital flowing into alternative cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin.

Earlier this week, China’s Nano Labs announced a $500 million convertible note agreement to accumulate up to $1 billion in BNB tokens, targeting 5-10% of the total circulating supply.

Similarly, Nasdaq-listed Classover Holdings has revealed plans to raise $500 million for a Solana-based treasury, with 80% of proceeds allocated to SOL purchases.

Even traditional blockchain projects are exploring treasury diversification, with Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson proposing a $100 million conversion of ADA into stablecoins and Bitcoin.

These moves suggest that the era of single-asset treasury strategies may be ending as companies seek to optimize their crypto holdings for specific use cases.

