In 2010, Hal Finney described the Bitcoin banks of the future. What did he say, and do we have such banks today?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 02:23
SuperRare
RARE$0.04891-3.35%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01651-7.66%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11502+4.09%

In a 2010 Bitcointalk forum post, Hal Finney, a cypherpunk involved in Bitcoin from day one, described the way he sees the emergence of Bitcoin banks in the future. He believed that peer-to-peer Bitcoin transactions would be rare. Instead, people will use better-scaled digital cash issued by Bitcoin-backed banks. 

Table of Contents

  • How was Hal Finney, and what did he write about Bitcoin banks?
  • Was he talking about Bitcoin treasuries?
  • Do Bitcoin banks exist today?

How was Hal Finney, and what did he write about Bitcoin banks?

Finney was a cypherpunk community veteran, working on various solutions that would help maintain online privacy. For years, Finney worked at PGP Corporation. He is the creator of the first reusable proof-of-work system, and he was the first person to receive a BTC transaction from none other than Satoshi Nakamoto. No wonder he was an influential figure in the Bitcoin community. He died in 2014 at the age of 58.

In December 2010, the Bitcointalk user with the wobber handle initiated the discussion about how Bitcoin banks could work. While some people suggested that such banks could safely store clients’ bitcoins, charging them some fees or giving loans against Bitcoin, others were skeptical, viewing the idea as worthless. One of the users even mentioned Ripple as an already existing example.  

Hal Finney joined the discussion. He wrote that Bitcoin-backed banks have a good reason to exist. He saw Bitcoin banks as organizations issuing Bitcoin-redeemable digital cash for settling transactions. Finney noted that Bitcoin is not an efficient means of exchange, so the secondary layer payment system will solve this problem. 

In another post, he explained that large purchases in Bitcoin need more time so that the parties involved will see several confirmations. Finney saw Bitcoin-backed digital currencies issued by banks as the way to avoid this inconvenience.

According to Finney, Bitcoin will be used by banks to settle net transfers between each other, while individuals will use other digital money for regular transactions. Finney said that banks can have different policies, currencies, interest rates, etc. He mentioned George Selgin’s findings on free banking as the reference for Bitcoin banks and stated that these banks could be self-regulating, stable, and inflation-resistant. 

Was he talking about Bitcoin treasuries?

On June 22, 2025, a Bitcoin Strategy CEO at Semler, Joe Burnett, published a screenshot of Finney’s post, stating, “Hal Finney foresaw the rise of bitcoin treasury companies.”

George Selgin, whose work was mentioned in Finney’s post about Bitcoin banks, noted that Burnett is wrong that Finney was talking about something similar to Bitcoin treasuries. He wrote:

“Mr. Burnett doesn’t seem to know the difference between a bank and a treasury company, two entirely different things. What Finney envisioned was a competitive system of Bitcoin-based banks, the IOUs of which would serve as second-layer payments media.”

It’s fair to say that Finney’s vision is way different from Bitcoin treasury companies, as they don’t issue Bitcoin-backed digital cash that would have exchange properties. Treasuries issue stocks that are influenced by Bitcoin but not backed by it. More than that, these stocks are not used to buy anything. Treasuries (e.g., Strategy) often issue debt to purchase more bitcoins, hoping that Bitcoin’s long-term price appreciation will pay off the debt or at least propel stock prices higher. 

Free banking, mentioned by Finney, supposes the existence of private currencies issued by banks. Such banks existed in the 19th century in several countries; however, by the 1950s, they were gone. 

Do Bitcoin banks exist today?

The banks described by Hal Finney don’t exist today. However, he wasn’t completely wrong about Bitcoin-backed banks. Some banks have elements of Bitcoin banks, while the crypto community embraced stablecoins, which serve as a convenient means of payment and savings. 

For instance, some banks create treasuries to accumulate Bitcoin. They do it to hedge against fiat money debasement and believe Bitcoin reserves can boost their holdings. One of the banks that recently started to accumulate Bitcoin is Solar Bank. 

The idea of a second-layer digital payment system and multiple digital currencies is fully realized in the form of the altcoin market. Many cryptocurrencies are cheap and quick to transact, so in this regard, Finney was close to what we know today. However, only a few of them are issued by the banks; mostly, it is stablecoins. Central banks of several countries are working on CBDCs, which are not Bitcoin-backed.

The DeFi platforms may provide some of the banking services in a decentralized manner; for instance, you may lend or borrow crypto there or keep it in exchange for yield. However, one cannot redeem these cryptocurrencies for a fixed Bitcoin price. Such a phenomenon as neobanks is a type of platforms that provide bank-like services and allow operations with crypto. 

Selgin claimed that he doesn’t think Bitcoin banks will emerge soon, as there will not be profit “in supplying substitutes for a relatively unpopular means of exchange.” However, Selgin is not dismissing the possible emergence of Bitcoin banks in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

Hederaの最近のパフォーマンスは市場の注目を集めています。トークンは現在約$0.2245で取引され、過去[…]に7.24%の上昇を記録しています。投稿「HBARが$0.22を維持し、SHIBが0.000013を目指す中、BlockDAGの$420M+の資金調達とBWTアルパインフォーミュラ1®チームとの契約が世界的に注目を集める」はCoindooに最初に掲載されました。
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.21168-3.86%
シバイヌ
SHIB$0.00001197-3.15%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.3585-6.11%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 03:55
Share
2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0.24469+4.09%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.11863-2.01%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.87-4.04%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008165-1.24%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share

Trending News

More

HBAR、0.22ドルを保有し、SHIBは0.000013を狙うが、BlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上の資金調達とBWTアルピンフォーミュラ1®チーム契約が世界的に注目を集める

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

カナダドルはBoC金利決定を前に小幅に下落 - スコシアバンク