SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

PANews
2025/06/11 16:42
Moonveil
MORE$0.02133+10.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001559-4.58%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002279-3.14%
Raydium
RAY$2.163+4.44%

Author: Frank, PANews

The cold winter of US regulation seems to be quietly receding, and a ray of light of "innovation exemption" has shone into the DeFi field. On June 9, the positive signal released by the top SEC officials indicated that the DeFi platform may usher in a more friendly development environment.

However, under the influence of this policy, the DeFi market has presented an intriguing picture: on the one hand, the TVL of the top protocols represented by Aave has repeatedly set new highs, and the fundamental data is strong; on the other hand, the TVL of many top DeFi protocols has been weak, and the token price is still lower than at the beginning of the year. The market's "value discovery" road seems to be still long. Although DeFi tokens have seen a rapid rebound in the past two days, is this due to the disturbance of short-term market sentiment or the driving force of deep value logic? PANews focuses on the latest developments and data performance of the top DeFi players, analyzing the opportunities and challenges therein.

SEC sends positive signals: DeFi regulation welcomes "innovation exemption" framework

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently released a significant positive signal on DeFi regulation. At the "DeFi and the American Spirit" crypto roundtable held on June 9, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said that the basic principles of DeFi are consistent with the core values of the United States, such as economic freedom and private property rights, and supports the self-custody of crypto assets. He emphasized that blockchain technology has enabled financial transactions without intermediaries, and the SEC should not hinder such innovation.

In addition, Chairman Atkins revealed for the first time that he had instructed staff to study and develop an "innovation exemption" policy framework for DeFi platforms. The framework is intended to "quickly allow SEC-regulated entities and non-regulated entities to bring on-chain products and services to market." He also made it clear that developers who build self-custodial or privacy-focused software should not be held liable under federal securities laws simply for publishing code, and mentioned that the SEC's Corporate Finance Division has clarified that PoW mining and PoS staking do not constitute securities transactions in themselves.

Commissioner Hester Peirce, head of the SEC's crypto task force, also expressed support, emphasizing that code publishers should not be held responsible for others using the code, but also warned centralized entities not to evade regulation by using the "decentralized" label.

Against the backdrop of the SEC’s Republican members pushing for more crypto-friendly policies, these statements were seen as a major positive by the market, causing a surge in the price of DeFi tokens. If the “innovation exemption” is implemented, it is expected to create a more relaxed and clear regulatory environment for the development of DeFi projects in the United States.

Data review: TVL growth is weak, tokens rebound strongly

After the meeting released favorable regulatory policies, the dormant DeFi tokens ushered in a general rise. In particular, the top projects such as Aave, LDO, UNI, COMP, etc. generally saw a sharp increase of 20% to 40%. But is this a flash in the pan caused by news alone or is it the result of the natural growth of the DeFi industry? PANews reviewed the data of the top 20 DeFi protocols in the past six months.

SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

Generally speaking, the TVL growth of these leading DeFi protocols in the first half of 2025 is not obvious, and the TVL of 7 of them has declined in the first half of the year. Among the rising protocols, 5 have grown by no more than 5%, which is basically stagnant. The fastest growing one is BUIDL launched by BlackRock. This protocol is different from the traditional DeFi protocol and strictly belongs to the category of RWA. Among other protocols, Aave has seen more obvious growth, with TVL exceeding US$26 billion, reaching a historical high, and an increase of more than US$6 billion in the first half of the year. Spark from the Sky system has seen a 72.97% increase.

Although the TRON ecosystem has achieved sustained growth in stablecoins this year, the TVL data of JustLend, the leading DeFi protocol in its ecosystem, fell by 39.82% in the first half of the year, becoming the leading protocol with the largest decline. In addition, popular protocols such as Sky, Lido, EigenLayer, and Uniswap, which have attracted relatively high market attention, also experienced varying degrees of decline in the first half of the year.

Token prices also seem to be amplifying this downward trend. The average maximum retracement of the token prices of the top 20 DeFi protocols in the first half of 2025 reached 57%. Even with the recent market recovery and the sharp rebound of tokens of various protocols, most of the protocol tokens have not returned to the price level of January 1, 2025. Among them, only SKY's governance token MKR has risen by 44.8% compared with January 1, while AAVE has barely returned to a similar price on January 1. Overall, these tokens are still down 24% on average from the price on January 1.

However, the token prices of these DeFi projects have generally rebounded sharply, with the average rebound from the low point being about 95.59%. Among them, the rebound range of several tokens such as ether.fi , Sky, Aave, EigenLayer, and Pendle is more than 150%. From the trend point of view, the recent lows of these tokens are concentrated on April 7, which is similar to the trend of the crypto market. But the strength of the rebound is generally better than other types of tokens. However, whether from the perspective of price rebound or the overall trend in the past six months, the trend of token prices does not seem to be directly related to the performance of the TVL of these DeFi protocols.

Aave is advancing steadily, Uni is upgrading, Sky is transforming, and EigenLayer is rising again

Among these projects, the performance of some DeFi projects deserves special attention.

Aave: As the leading project of DeFi protocol, it has achieved impressive performance in the first half of the year, breaking historical highs many times. It has also expanded to multiple public chains such as Aptos and Soneium, and currently supports 18 public chains. In addition, in order to boost the price of AAVE tokens, the Aave community launched a proposal called "Aavenomics", including a weekly token repurchase of $1 million and a redistribution of income for Aave and the native stablecoin GHO. According to the proposal, 80% of the Anti-GHO rewards will be distributed to Aave pledgers.

SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

From the perspective of product interest rates, Aave's lending rates are not high, but it has a stronger depth, which has also made it favored by many big players. On June 10, World Liberty Financial, supported by the Trump family, borrowed USDT worth $7.5 million from Aave. Overall, in the first half of 2025, Aave has achieved an upward trend in fundamentals (TVL and other data) and market performance, and is still a standard template for the development of DeFi protocols.

Uniswap: Uniswap officially launched its V4 version in 2025, which introduced more flexible custom logic such as hooks and singleton mechanisms and significantly reduced Gas fees. In addition, the launch of Unichain has further expanded Uniswap's competitiveness in the DeFi ecosystem.

SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

Although Uniswap's TVL has declined in the first half of the year, a closer look reveals that this decline is mainly due to the decline in Ethereum prices. From the perspective of ETH's pledged amount, it has increased compared to January. In addition, Unichain quickly occupied a certain market after its launch and has become the second largest public chain on Uniswap in terms of TVL. As of June 11, the TVL was approximately US$546 million.

Sky: After changing from MakerDAO to Sky in 2024, Sky has embarked on a comprehensive brand upgrade. Although Sky's TVL began to decline after the upgrade, another protocol in the ecosystem, Spark, has also exerted new potential in the direction of RWA. The combined TVL of these two protocols will exceed US$11 billion, ranking in the top three. In addition, the price of its token MKR also performed well in 2025, rising from a low of around US$800 to US$2,100, an increase of more than 170%. However, MakerDAO's upgrade plan, "The End Game", is obviously a relatively complex reorganization, involving everything from governance mechanisms, token economics to product portfolios. This also makes it difficult for the market to form a simple perception of it, which is not conducive to market dissemination.

SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

EigenLayer: EigenLayer pioneered the new concept of "restaking". Since its launch, EigenLayer's TVL has achieved explosive growth to $12.4 billion, and has now become the third-ranked DeFi protocol. Although the concept of restaking began to die out after a period of popularity in 2024, and EigenLayer's TVL also entered a decline, since April, EigenLayer's TVL data has clearly entered a new growth cycle, growing from $7 billion to $12.4 billion in less than 2 months, an increase of 77%. After removing the concept, perhaps the true value of restaking is being redefined by the market.

SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

Lido: As a leading project in the field of liquidity pledge, Lido once dominated the market with stETH, and its TVL once reached nearly 40 billion US dollars in 2024. However, since the second half of 2024, with the rapid growth of Ethereum L2, Lido, which is overly concentrated on the Ethereum mainnet (the Ethereum mainnet accounts for more than 99%), has shown a downward trend, and its TVL has also been declining. Its tokens are not obvious in the recent rebound. The maximum increase from the low point to 61% on June 10 is far lower than the average of the top 20 DeFi tokens. At present, Lido's total TVL is still ranked second after Aave. For Lido, the scale effect is still there. It’s just that how to quickly transform and apply to more markets may be the top priority to maintain a leading position.

SEC's "Innovation Exemption" ignites the DeFi engine: DeFi's top players' TVL and coin prices interpret a song of ice and fire

The SEC's regulatory shift has undoubtedly injected a shot in the arm for the US DeFi market. The regulatory uncertainty that has plagued the project parties for a long time is expected to ease, and pending innovations such as the Uniswap fee switch may be truly implemented. The trend revealed by the data is also worth pondering: Although Ethereum is still the main carrier of TVL, the development momentum of DeFi has increasingly shown its independence, and even began to feed back the value of the underlying public chain. As Bitwise analyst Danny Nelson said, "The DeFi ecosystem is becoming the engine of ETH's rise." In the future, the clarification of supervision will attract more traditional financial capital to enter the DeFi field with a lower risk preference, bringing valuable fresh blood; at the same time, the attempts of giants such as BlackRock to launch unique DeFi products not only herald a broader prospect of integration, but also mean that the competition for the incremental market will be more intense. This "final battle" opened by the relaxation of supervision may be a new starting point for DeFi to mature and deeply integrate with traditional finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.64+1.16%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5308+2.45%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004133+1.19%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.1517+3.19%
Radix
XRD$0.006731-2.16%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence