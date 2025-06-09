The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

2025/06/09 18:16
Author: jin , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

If you ignore this fight, someone else will make the rules for you to govern your money. Most people may not realize that the largest on-chain power struggle in recent years is taking place right now.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

 The Ambassadors by Hans Holbein ( 1533 )

In Hans Holbein’s 1533 masterpiece The Ambassadors, two dignitaries stand confidently surrounded by the cutting-edge technology of their time.

On the left is the aristocracy with hereditary power and global influence: the king.

On the right is the bishop, who represents the system and structure: an official in a suit.

Between them is an alchemist's table: a globe, sundial and scientific instruments, symbolizing their attempt to master complex and innovative machinery.

But Holbein hides a warning. At their feet, a distorted, gigantic human skull visible only from a certain angle. The skull portends rupture: beneath the calm face, a high-stakes conflict is waiting to upend the order.

Today, the same drama is happening in the world of digital currency.

The battle of full-chain stablecoins is a contest between three forces: the current king with a huge global empire (Tether's USDT); the institutional forces that sell architecture and compliance (Circle's USDC); and the subversive alchemist... The "full-chain" technology and concept itself, which both breaks and threatens the balance between the two sides. This is the story of this conflict, a war for control of the digital dollar, where everything seems to be at stake.

The full chain war: Fighting for the only real dollar

In 2024, an invisible financial empire processed more transactions than Visa. At its core is Tether’s USDT, a roughly $144 billion empire with a fatal weakness.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

As Niccolò Machiavelli once said, “If trouble is detected in advance, it can be easily dealt with; if it is not, it is too late to remedy it, for then there is no cure… The same is true in politics.”

Nico may not know stablecoins, but he knows power. Data on payment flows show that even entrenched dominance can be shaken.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

Each chain is like a customs checkpoint; dollars flow between chains like goods are manually loaded before being shipped in containers.

This fragmentation is a weakness, and in the crypto world, weakness means competition. A gradient descent war based on incentives; a fight for control of the digital dollar itself.

The prize is: becoming the only true, universal, cross-chain dollar.

A groundbreaking new report, “A Bottom-Level View of Stablecoin Payments” (the “Report”), jointly released by Artemis, Castle Island Ventures and Dragonfly, provides real and reliable data. Co-authored by industry veterans including Nic Carter, the report analyzed $94.2 billion in real-world payment flows from 31 companies and argued that stablecoins have evolved from speculative trading tools to a global high-volume settlement network.

This is the story of how the king of stablecoins waged a war to unify his empire with battlefield intelligence: a new weapon called USD₮₀ ( USDT0 ).

USDT is the reserve and USDT0 is the channel.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

The contestants: A king, a man in a suit, and an alchemist

The full-chain stablecoin battle is a story of strategic games, each of which is influenced by the philosophy of power and can be fully revealed through data.

1. King: USDT/USDT0

The Stablecoin Payments report confirms what many have speculated: Tether’s USDT is the king of digital dollars and the symbol of the entire royal family. In the large number of real-world payment samples covered by the report, USDT’s transaction volume market share is as high as 90%. These transactions come from the streets around the world, not Wall Street. The report shows that its empire is built on the Tron network, which is considered by the report to be the most popular payment blockchain by a large margin.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

USDT0 is Everdawn Labs's fully fungible token (OFT) standard built on LayerZero, and its design is a subtle integration move. It allows traditional USDT to be locked in Ethereum's vault while an equal amount of new, fully fungible USDT0 is minted on the target chain. This is a single, standard asset that can circulate anywhere. The market demand for this solution was immediate. In just a few months since its launch in 2024, USDT0 has facilitated over $2 billion in cross-chain transfers.

2. Men in suits: USDC / CCTP

If USDT is the people's king, then USDC is the long-awaited challenger, eyeing the throne of the institutional sector. The report confirms that USDC is lagging behind but firmly in second place, a reality that makes its strategic choice even more critical. USDC's power comes from trust, compliance, and deep connections with traditional finance. It is worth mentioning that Circle's recent IPO was very successful.

The Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) launched by Circle directly targets Tether’s weaknesses to address the fragmentation problem.

By allowing users to destroy real USDC on one chain and mint an equivalent amount of native USDC on another chain, Circle has created a standard for clean, high-integrity value transfer. This strategy has begun to pay off in specific markets. The report notes that while USDT dominates globally, USDC has also captured a significant share, with trading volume in markets such as Argentina and India accounting for almost half of the total, indicating that its compliance-first strategy has resonated with emerging venture-backed fintech companies in these regions. The risks of single-signature and other trade-offs are a whole topic in themselves.

3. Alchemist: FRAX

FRAX and other alternatives are “almost non-existent” in the data sets reported by Payments.

This does not mean failure, but it clarifies their roles. Frax is not currently competing for the king of the payment field; it is more like an alchemist in the laboratory, constantly exploring the boundaries of the digital dollar and putting pressure on the market to force the giants to evolve, otherwise they will risk being eliminated.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

FRAX combines algorithmic reaction with institutional support, but the memory of UST still makes many cautious.

As with most closed financial systems where violence cannot be used (*FreedomTM), this statement is particularly apt: "In a closed financial world, whoever has more money determines the outcome."

Frax USD is now minted as frxUSD, which derives its power from the “divine custodians” appointed by the governance body.

BlackRock’s BUIDL, Superstate’s USTB, and Janus-Henderson’s JTRSY lock verifiable treasuries and cash, minting one token for every dollar locked; when the token is destroyed, the vault must return the dollar, so the peg depends on on-chain auditable reserves.

So far, these programs have been a huge success. How does it work?

Yield seekers deposit frxUSD into the sfrxUSD vault, which will back assets towards the highest yielding combination of short-term treasuries, DeFi carry trades, or AMO market making, allowing interest rates to rise while the par value remains the same.

Long-term investors participate in FXB auctions, redeem existing FRAX for larger shares at maturity, and outline a native on-chain yield curve that is not affected by external credit risk. On Fraxtal, every transaction is clearly visible, and the renamed FRAX token provides fuel for gas and is locked through veFRAX to control the entire lab.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

All of this happens on the Fraxtal L2 chain, with the commodity token FRAX (formerly FXS) acting as gas fees and providing an anchor for broader ecosystem governance through the veFRAX locking mechanism.

Even so, every anchor asset attracts its Soros.

Who will play Soros? Any platform with deep pockets and on-chain leverage. Jump Crypto, Wintermute, or similar institutions fit this mold.

They can borrow large amounts of frxUSD or traditional FRAX, sell it below the anchor price, and then short it layer by layer, and then redeem it through the custodial vault that still holds the reserves.

Profits are derived from the difference between tokens purchased at a discount on the market and the full amount of USD released upon redemption. The spread widens if the oracle lags or the bridge becomes congested. Accumulating veFRAX during quiet market periods can accelerate system stress.

This may be an oversimplification, but a bearish analyst might say it’s like building a highly convex bond market on a fragile curve.

Time will tell, experiments like this tend to have incredibly positive long-term effects.

After all, this is cryptocurrency…currency is just an empty shell until people actually use it. What makes empty code become everyday currency?

A Tale of Two Dollars: The Unification of Street Dollars and Corporate Dollars

The real significance of USDT0 is its ability to bridge two very different worlds: the world of street dollars and the world of corporate dollars. This division can be better understood by Nathan’s framework of “value realization levels”, where he sees two categories of stablecoin users: “people who need stablecoins and people who don’t.”

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

Street Dollar is the survival of USDT.

Ana, a freelance designer in Bolivia, uses it to fight inflation that averages more than 100% a year. David, a small business owner in Lagos, uses it to pay Chinese suppliers, bypassing the central bank's strict foreign exchange controls.

For them, USDT is a utility. As Nathan explains, for users in these emerging markets, “the permissionlessness of stablecoins is a transformative unlock.” It gives them access to stablecoins that were previously unthinkable. This is the economic model of Tron, and the Stablecoin Payments report shows that more than 52 million addresses hold USDT balances of less than $1,000.

As Paolo Ardoino (Tether CEO) has explained, the digital dollar will fill the market gap left by fiscal policy incompetence and corruption. Permissionless means permissionless.

Trust confers value; true, sustained adoption is earned.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

The Enterprise Dollar is an opportunity for USDT. It is the dollar used in Ethereum and its L2 high-tech financial cloud. It is a programmable dollar that can be used as collateral for loans, generate returns in complex liquidity pools, and is also a tool for high-frequency arbitrage. For Western users, Nathan believes that "programmability is the main catalyst for innovation in Western stablecoins."

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

Before USDT0, these two worlds were separate from each other. This created a serious problem, which was also highlighted by Sam Broner of a16z.

He called it the challenge of achieving “monetary currency,” the idea that all forms of money should be equally interchangeable. Tron USDT locked in the world of street dollars is not the same as Ethereum USDT in the world of DeFi dollars.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

USDT0 attempts to solve this problem.

USDT is the reserve and USDT0 is the channel.

Ana can transfer her earned street dollars to Arbitrum’s savings protocol in a simple transaction and earn 5%. David’s company can pay suppliers $219,000 using the same asset that previously cost $26 to transfer. USDT0 connects the raw, chaotic energy of the street with the powerful, efficient mechanisms of DeFi, making Tether’s dollar truly integrated.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

As shown in the above figure, Tron, the preferred blockchain for stablecoin payments, fully demonstrates this. Tron offers the lowest transaction fees and is widely adopted in emerging markets.

LegacyMesh locks up every token of the Tron or TON network. Arbitrum will then mint a one-to-one USDT0 twin coin that can circulate natively on Ethereum, Berachain, and any LayerZero-connected chain.

In short, this design compresses dozens of bridge versions into a single canonical token and expands Tether’s influence in DeFi and other areas.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

Dollars leaving the streets arrive intact to yield farms and credit markets, moving at block speeds rather than taking a detour through escrow. With Tron, TON, Ethereum, and Arbitrum already connected, the network now encapsulates most USDT in a single circuit and gives it a “gas-saving passport” to the wider world.

This is an important addition to Tether’s arsenal.

Endgame: The Battle of Stablecoin Channels

The arrival of full-chain technology heralds a new endgame. Tether’s USDT0 strategy now presents a two-pronged strategy:

  • Core Defense: On low-cost chains like Tron, traditional USDT continues to defend its massive empire of street dollar users and leverage its network effects for planned migration via LegacyMesh.
  • Offensive Expansion: USDT0 acts as a vanguard aimed at conquering new areas: high-end DeFi, institutional platforms, and next-generation mobile payment applications.

Three major battlefields are still open:

  • Where is the next key battleground? While Tether dominates in trading volume, Circle is winning the VC-backed startup race. Will the next generation of high-growth payment companies and neo-banks choose the regulatory compliance of USDC or the tactical flexibility of assets like USDT0? The battle for the next generation of fintech infrastructure is a key battleground.
  • Can CCTP win in terms of user experience? USDT0 realizes its full-chain vision through a third-party protocol (LayerZero). CCTP is a first-party, vertically integrated solution. Can Circle provide developers and institutions with a safer, faster or simpler user experience with this tight integration? In a world where bridge hacks are frequent, a fortress built and controlled by the issuer itself is a strong selling point.
  • Will the “corporate dollar” choose another path? The report notes that B2B payments are now the largest and fastest growing segment, with an average transaction size of more than $219,000. These types of flows are precisely the most sensitive to counterparty risk and regulatory scrutiny. As this market matures, will companies and financial institutions naturally gravitate toward the “suits” (USDC) over the “kings” (USDT) and their special forces?
  • What happens when the West wakes up? The report focuses on the emerging market payments space, where USDT dominates. But what happens when stablecoin use cases begin to take off in the U.S. and Europe, driven by programmability and yield? This is Circle’s home turf. When these markets come online, can Circle translate its strong position among Western developers and institutions into a broader network effect?

As Chuk writes in his article “Stripe, Stablecoins, and the $100 Billion Race to Reinvent Finance,” the dollar is being unbundled from the old world and rebundled on-chain.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

Another player worth watching is Plasma. Backed by Bitfinex, Founders Fund, and others, Plasma is a sidechain that anchors its state to Bitcoin while running an EVM-compatible, zero-fee environment optimized for stablecoin transfers.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

This design means that USDT locked in Plasma can be transferred at POS speeds while still inheriting Bitcoin’s settlement guarantees, providing Tether with a dedicated channel that neither Tron nor Ethereum can match.

If USDT0 becomes a universal encapsulation of this liquidity, Plasma can handle wholesale settlement of Street-Dollar and safeguard these funds as they trickle into the higher-yielding corporate dollar space, thus tying the entire system together in a way that Circle’s CCTP cannot easily replicate.

USDT0 is a key move to consolidate Tether's empire, and through Plasma it can also help it exert influence in new areas.

The key point that USDT0 can surpass Circle ’s CCTP

The most obvious breakthrough for USDT0 lies at the intersection of convenience, compliance friction, and fee pressure:

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

  1. Wage and remittance corridors in emerging markets already rely on Tron’s liquidity but are eager to directly access DeFi’s yields.
  2. Medium-sized B2B settlements: For example, supplier payments of $50,000 to $500,000, where wire transfer cut-off times and bank limits are unbearable.
  3. DeFi protocols that are unwilling to use bridges want to have a single, low-gas-cost dollar between different chains for collateral and liquidity mining.
  4. Mobile fintech app for those seeking USD accounts without a banking partner.

By diving deeper into these four real-world niches first, USDT0 can solidify its volume advantage before Circle takes over.

USDT0 ’s DeFi strategic plan

USDT is still king on the streets, but USDC dominates the dashboard.

To change this balance, Tether would have to undermine the specific barriers that USDC enjoys.

The full-chain stablecoin war: Circle, Tether and Frax’s digital dollar game

The Vault dashboard relies heavily on USDC: In January 2025, the top ten yields on Vault.fyi were all USDC, with Revert Lend USDC having an annual interest rate of 14.9% and Gauntlet USDC Core having an annual interest rate of 14.7%.

This changed in June 2025, when 2 out of 10 platforms adopted USDT.

On dashboards like vaults.fyi, this dominance is based on three practical advantages:

  1. Most yield strategies (Maker DSR, Aave, Morpho, Compound, Ethena Hedge) accept or return USDC.
  2. Traders believe that USDC is the dollar with the cleanest accounting on the chain.
  3. Its bridge is first-party (CCTP), so encapsulation rarely fragments liquidity.

The following are introduced one by one in order:

  1. Strategy coverage. Maker, Aave, Morpho, Compound, and Ethena all settle in USDC, so builders use it by default. Tether can fight back with funding, with paths like USDT0 → sUSDe → Ethena or USDT0 → Fraxlend → Curve stables. By wrapping them in ERC-4626 and adding a temporary 50-100 bp incentive mechanism. Once Yearn, Beefy, and Enzyme list these vaults, the habit of using USDC will gradually disappear.
  2. Perceived compliance. Maker and Morpho are still writing down USDT. Since each USDT0 token is backed by a vault on the Ethereum side and minted natively on each chain, Chainlink’s Proof of Reserves price feed mechanism will allow the risk committee to adjust these write-downs. The borrowing table clearly shows the gap between the two: on June 10, 2025, the fee for borrowing USDT on Aave v3 was about 4.9%, while the fee for borrowing USDC on the same platform was only 0.6%. However, this does not change people’s trust in the reserves themselves.
  3. Bridge convenience. Developers love Circle’s first-party bridge. USDt0 can achieve this convenience by relying on OFT and LegacyMesh: token addresses appear on every major rollup, so vaults that rebalance between Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base only need to hold a single ERC-20 token without repeated burn and minting cycles.
  4. Depth of the funding pool. Curve and Balancer are still anchored to USDC. USDT can use the funds from its market maker book to start a full-chain three-pool and return 100-150 basis points of LP fees within a quarter. On Balancer, vlBAL or implicit incentives of about 30-40 basis points per week can also attract the same depth of funds.
  5. Aggregator inertia. Dashboards like vaults.fyi show everything indexed. USDT0 or LayerZero can host an open JSON feed of every audited USDT0 vault. Once a strategy passes security review, it will get the same exposure as USDC.

If USDT activates these five levers at the same time: reference strategy, reserve proof oracle, cross-chain native assets, subsidized depth pool, and public index; then the annualized rate of return should tend to USDT0.

Yield hunters chase numbers, not loyalty; once this spread emerges, USDC’s dashboard lead could disappear within a quarter, and Alchemist’s experiment will gain new liquidity.

The future currency war will be fought on more fronts. The outcome will be determined by who owns the past and the present, and more importantly, who can capture the most valuable areas of the future by combining street dollars and corporate dollars to create the real dollar.

Omar Little said it well: “If you take aim at the king, you better not miss.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5308+2.45%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004133+1.19%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.1517+3.19%
Radix
XRD$0.006731-2.16%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

