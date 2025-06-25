NYSE Breaks New Ground: Trump Media’s Crypto ETF Eyes Listing

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 19:01
Threshold
T$0.01528+0.19%
Union
U$0.002531-63.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.535-2.39%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00159757-3.41%

NYSE Arca has officially submitted a rule change proposal (SR-NYSEArca-2025-45) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), seeking approval to list the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF.

The dual-asset fund, introduced last week by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), seeks to provide direct exposure to both Bitcoin and Ether within a single investment vehicle.

Source: NYSE

The application, filed via SEC Form 19b-4, represents the next step following the ETF’s initial prospectus submission, which proposed a 3-to-1 value allocation favoring Bitcoin over Ether.

If approved, the ETF would trade under NYSE Arca Rule 8.201-E, which governs commodity-based trust shares.

NYSE Seeks Rule Change to List Trump Media’s Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF

As outlined in the filing, the fund is sponsored by Yorkville America Digital, LLC, with digital asset custody managed by Foris DAX Trust Company.

Notably, pricing transparency will be provided through benchmark rates supplied by CF Benchmarks, a standard provider used in other SEC-approved ETFs.

And also, the daily NAV, total holdings, and intraday indicative values will be published, with updates every 15 seconds during market hours.

The fund’s creation and redemption process will occur in-kind, in blocks of 10,000 shares through authorized participants. This model allows the trust to deliver and receive Bitcoin and Ether directly, reducing potential tax implications and improving pricing efficiency.

To meet SEC expectations for investor protection, NYSE Arca emphasized its membership in the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) and cited reliance on market data from CME’s Bitcoin and Ether futures markets for pricing accuracy and fraud detection.

The exchange also reaffirmed that it can apply existing market safeguards such as trading halts and compliance monitoring.

NYSE Arca further emphasized that existing frameworks are sufficient to detect and prevent potential fraud or manipulation in the crypto markets.

The proposed rule change must now go through the SEC’s formal review process. Once published in the Federal Register, the agency will open a comment period. The SEC will then decide to approve, reject, or extend the review timeline.

If granted, the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum Trust would be one of the first U.S.-listed ETFs to offer simultaneous exposure to both Bitcoin and Ether. The move follows the SEC’s earlier approval of single-asset Bitcoin or Ethereum ETFs from BlackRock, Fidelity, and others.

Trump Media Expands with Crypto ETF Ambitions

This is not the only ETF in development. Earlier this month, NYSE Arca also filed to list the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, which would hold Bitcoin exclusively. Both products are part of Trump Media’s broader push into digital assets.

The company has announced plans to repurchase up to $400 million of its own shares and raised $2.32 billion through a private placement to establish a Bitcoin treasury. As of late May, $2.4 billion has been raised, though no acquisitions have yet been disclosed.

Trump Media, which owns the Truth Social social platform, streaming service Truth+, and fintech brand Truth.Fi, has proposed additional funds, including the America First Bitcoin Fund and the America First Stablecoin Income Fund.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0.24459+4.54%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.11879-2.06%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.872-3.55%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008166-1.20%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share
ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

水曜日、欧州中央銀行（ECB）の高官は、政策立案者が金利に関する次の一手を模索する中、世界はかつてないレベルの不確実性に直面していると述べた。ECBの政策理事会メンバーであり、スペイン中央銀行のトップを務めるホセ・ルイス・エスクリバ氏は、マドリードでスペインの上院議員に対して発言した際にこのコメントを行った。「私たちは[...]」
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13382-1.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1085-2.42%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:14
Share

Trending News

More

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

近日公開: IPO Genie プレセールが独占的なプライベート市場の機会を解放

Polymarket創業者の償還の軌跡：無一文の中退者から最年少の自力で成功した億万長者へ