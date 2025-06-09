PA Daily | Circle's US stock rose nearly 14% before the market opened; listed company Oblong raised $7.5 million to build the Bittensor ecosystem

PANews
2025/06/09 17:30
RWAX
APP$0.006623+3.71%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02585+9.44%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01433+1.34%
MEET48
IDOL$0.01536+0.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002278-3.18%

Today's news tips:

Circle's US stock rose nearly 14% before the market opened

Oblong, a listed company, raised $7.5 million to build the Bittensor ecosystem, and most of the funds will be used to purchase $TAO

The Blockchain Group and TOBAM Launch 300 Million Euro Capital Raise Plan to Accelerate Bitcoin Reserves

Nasdaq applies to the US SEC to add XRP, SOL, ADA, and XLM to the cryptocurrency index

Hold more than 236 Binance Alpha points to receive 800 SKATE

Defi App (HOME) will be listed on Binance Alpha and Binance Futures

Galaxy Digital Receives Another 501 BTC from Jump

CoinShares: Ethereum inflows of $296.4 million last week, the seventh consecutive week of inflows

MEET48 announces the launch of $IDOL airdrop plan, TGE will be launched soon

Regulatory/Macro

Circle's US stock rose nearly 14% before the market opened

Stablecoin issuer Circle's U.S. shares rose nearly 14% in pre-market trading, having closed up more than 29% in the previous trading day.

Oblong, a listed company, raised $7.5 million to build the Bittensor ecosystem, and most of the funds will be used to purchase $TAO

According to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed IT solution technology service provider Oblong, Inc. announced that it has raised approximately $7.5 million through private placement to launch an artificial intelligence and digital asset strategy centered on Bittensor. The private placement will sell 1,989,392 shares of common stock at $3.77 per share and is expected to be completed on June 11, 2025. Oblong plans to use most of the funds to purchase Bittensor's native token $TAO and support the development of its decentralized AI network, including the construction of open markets for computing, reasoning, data and model training. The company will also develop software tools in the Bittensor ecosystem and participate in Subnet 0 to obtain $TAO revenue.

The Blockchain Group and TOBAM Launch 300 Million Euro Capital Raise Plan to Accelerate Bitcoin Reserves

According to official news, European listed company The Blockchain Group announced that it has signed a "market-price" capital increase agreement with asset management company TOBAM, with a total amount of 300 million euros (including issuance premium). This plan aims to accelerate its Bitcoin Reserve Company strategy and gradually increase the number of Bitcoins per share held on a fully diluted basis through batch capital increases. TOBAM can apply for shares on demand, and the issue price will be determined by the higher of the previous day's closing price or the volume-weighted average price, and the daily issuance volume shall not exceed 21% of the day's trading volume. TOBAM is a strategic investor of The Blockchain Group.

Biometric Project World will be launched in London, UK on June 12

According to CNBC, the biometric project World (formerly Worldcoin), co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, will start operations in London, UK on June 12, and plans to expand to several other major cities in the UK in the coming months, including Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Belfast and Glasgow. The project aims to use its Orb device to verify human identity and prevent fraudulent abuse of artificial intelligence systems such as deep fakes.

Bitcoin network transaction activity drops to lowest level since October 2023

According to The Block, the seven-day average transaction volume of the Bitcoin network fell to 317,000 last Friday, the lowest since October 2023. Data shows that only 256,000 transactions were confirmed in a single block on June 1, and many transactions with a standard fee rate of less than 1 sat/vB were packaged by miners, including an ultra-low fee transaction of 0.1 sat/vB submitted by Mononaut, the founder of Mempool (with a total fee of about US$0.01). The transaction was processed by the mining company MARA through a dedicated channel Slipstream after being stranded in the memory pool for a month. On June 6, 31 Bitcoin core developers jointly signed an open letter to oppose nodes filtering low-fee or non-standard transactions, emphasizing the essential attributes of Bitcoin as an anti-censorship system. Developers pointed out that forcing users to use private channels such as Slipstream will undermine the decentralized nature. This position was opposed by Samson Mow, the founder of Jan3, and others, who believed that core developers were removing protection mechanisms for spam transactions.

Nasdaq applies to the US SEC to add XRP, SOL, ADA, and XLM to the cryptocurrency index

According to Cryptotimes, Nasdaq submitted a rule change application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 7, planning to include XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Stellar Lumens (XLM) in its crypto index benchmark. The adjustment involves the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF (NCIQ), which plans to expand its tracking target from the original Nasdaq Crypto US Settlement Price Index (NCIUS) to the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) covering 9 tokens. Currently, the NCI index includes 9 cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but due to the current SEC regulations, the ETF can only hold BTC and ETH, resulting in tracking error risks. If approved, the ETF will be able to invest in all index component assets, and the final decision is expected to be made before November 2, 2025. This move may push the U.S. crypto ETF to take a key step towards diversification.

Viewpoint

Analysis: Concerns about the debt risks of Bitcoin finance companies are exaggerated, and most debts will not mature until two years later

Alex Thorn, head of research at Galaxy, wrote: "Fears that Bitcoin Finance and its debt may become a problem are exaggerated. In terms of overall size, the debt of these companies is not large, and most of the debt will not mature until more than two years later." According to the data chart of Galaxy Research, as of May 2025, $650 million due in July 2024, $500 million due in September 2024, and $1.05 billion due in February 2025 have been successfully repaid. As of May 27, most of the debt of Bitcoin Treasury companies will mature between 2027 and 2030, including $1 billion in December 2027, $2 billion in March 2028, and $3.65 billion in June 2028 (the largest single amount). These data cover a number of companies including Strategy, Marathon, Riot, Semler Scientific, Marathon Holdings, and H100.

Michael Saylor downplays quantum computing threat to Bitcoin

According to CoinDesk, Strategy founder Michael Saylor recently downplayed the threat of quantum computing to Bitcoin in an interview with CNBC, arguing that when the threat is imminent, the Bitcoin protocol can respond to potential risks through software upgrades. He said: "This is mainly a marketing trick for those who want to sell you the next quantum concept token. Google and Microsoft will not sell computers that can crack modern encryption technology because it will ruin Google and Microsoft - and also ruin the US government and banking system." There are currently multiple plans to study how to make Bitcoin Proof of Work (PoW) resistant to quantum attacks, including quantum-resistant encryption hardware developed by startups such as BTQ. A Bitcoin developer has submitted a BIP to suggest that wallet addresses be migrated to quantum-safe addresses through a hard fork. Saylor emphasized that the Bitcoin protocol is upgraded every year, and the greater security threat comes from phishing attacks. Saylor concluded: "Bitcoin is a protocol; its software is upgraded every year." He also believes that the biggest security threat facing Bitcoin is phishing. However, not everyone agrees with Saylor's point of view. A recent report by Presto Research pointed out that the encryption industry is "unprepared" for the upcoming quantum threat.

Elon Musk's father: Musk may be suffering from "White House PTSD" and the storm with Trump will soon subside

According to Russian media reports, Elon Musk's father Errol Musk said in an interview in Moscow recently that Elon Musk's public dispute with Trump stems from the long-term high pressure on both sides, and said that his son may be suffering from "White House PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)." He believes that Elon Musk's public challenge to Trump is inappropriate, but predicts that the storm will soon subside. Previously, Elon Musk criticized Trump's tax reform on social media.

CryptoQuant: BTC needs to pay attention to the potential resistance of $106,200 and the potential support of $97,500 in the short term

According to burakkesmeci, an analyst at CryptoQuant, the average entry price for short-term Bitcoin holders is: $106,200 from 1 week to 4 weeks, $87,300 from January to March, and $97,500 from March to June. The analysis points out that short-term holders tend to panic when they lose money, and may choose to sell when the price returns to the break-even point (such as $106,200), forming potential resistance. For over-the-counter buyers, price ranges like $97,500 may be seen as buying opportunities and become support levels. There are two key points to pay attention to in the short term: potential resistance of $106,200 and potential support of $97,500. These price levels reflect the fear and opportunity of the market.

Analysis: Wall Street funds are pouring into crypto stocks, but the popularity of the cryptocurrency circle is not synchronized

According to Matrixport analysis, Circle's blockbuster IPO has pushed its valuation to $24 billion, far higher than the acquisition price proposed by Coinbase a month ago, which was considered a "bottom-fishing price". The success of this IPO has once again ignited Wall Street's enthusiasm for crypto stocks. However, compared with the strong performance of crypto stocks, the crypto market as a whole has not shown the same enthusiasm. Data shows that Bitcoin's funding rate not only remains low, but even fell to a negative value at one point. This suggests that some investors may hedge risks by shorting Bitcoin while going long on crypto stocks. Although public market sentiment is optimistic, this sentiment has not yet been fully transmitted to crypto assets themselves, and market enthusiasm still needs further observation.

Project News

ALEX was listed as a trading warning project by Bithumb due to the theft of more than 8 million US dollars in funds. ALEX fell 12.15% in a short period of time

Due to the platform being hacked, ALEX was listed as a trading warning project by the Korean exchange Bithumb, and about $8 million in funds were stolen. Currently, deposits and withdrawals have been suspended, and the follow-up processing will be announced in the second week of July. According to Bitget market data, ALEX fell 12.15% in a short period of time and is now quoted at $0.01856. According to previous news, the DeFi protocol ALEX suffered a loss of about $8.37 million due to a logic vulnerability attack, and the official promised full compensation.

Binance will stop supporting FIS and MDT token deposits and withdrawals through BNB Chain on June 16

Binance announced that it will stop supporting the deposit and withdrawal of the following tokens on the designated network from 16:00 on June 16, 2025: Stafi (FIS) and Measurable Data Token (MDT) are both operated through BNB Smart Chain. After this time, assets deposited through the above networks will not be credited, which may result in asset loss.

Hold more than 236 Binance Alpha points to receive 800 SKATE

Binance announced that it has become the first trading platform to list Skate (SKATE). SKATE will be available for trading on Binance Alpha at 18:00 (Beijing time) on June 9, 2025, and on Binance Futures at 18:30 (Beijing time). Eligible Binance users (holding at least 236 Binance Alpha points) can claim an airdrop reward of 800 SKATE tokens through the Alpha event page when trading is opened. It should be noted that claiming the airdrop will consume 15 Binance Alpha points, and users must confirm the claim within 24 hours, otherwise it will be deemed to have waived the airdrop qualification. Earlier news, Binance Alpha and contracts will list Skate (SKATE).

Defi App (HOME) will be listed on Binance Alpha and Binance Futures

Binance announced that Defi App (HOME) will be officially available for trading on Binance Alpha at 19:00 (Beijing time) on June 10, 2025. In addition, Binance Futures will also launch HOMEUSDT perpetual contracts at 19:30 (Beijing time) on the same day, supporting up to 50x leverage. According to previous news, Defi App will increase the airdrop ratio from 5% to 10%.

MEET48 announces the launch of $IDOL airdrop plan, TGE will be launched soon

MEET48, the first AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community in Web3.0 focusing on the entertainment field, announced the launch of the $IDOL airdrop plan, and officially launched the $IDOL airdrop query page at 11:00 (UTC+8) on June 9, 2025. The qualification snapshot of this airdrop was completed at 16:00 UTC on May 21, covering users who interacted with the MEET48 ecosystem, cooperative communities, special contributors, active users of Mars Protocol, creators, the top three of "The Mars Audition for Best3 AI-MEME", and ecological NFT holders. Users can log in to the airdrop page through their wallet address, email or account ID to check the eligibility and quantity of the airdrop. After TGE, the first airdrop will be opened immediately, with a validity period of 14 days, and it will be deemed to be automatically abandoned after the expiration. $IDOL obtained through airdrop can be used to participate in the voting of the 1st Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony (WIPA). If users choose to use the part that has not been unlocked to vote, it will be deemed that they have voluntarily given up the subsequent linear unlocking rights of this part of the tokens. According to the rules, 50% of the airdrop shares will be released at TGE, and the remaining part will be linearly unlocked in 6 installments on a monthly basis starting from 6 months later.

Defi App increases airdrop ratio from 5% to 10%

The decentralized application Defi App announced that it has completed the community vote and increased the airdrop ratio from 5% to 10%. Earlier news was that Binance Alpha platform will launch DefiApp (HOME) on June 10.

Important data

Galaxy Digital received another 501 BTC from Jump 2 hours ago

According to The Data Nerd, Galaxy Digital received another 501 BTC (worth $53 million) from Jump 2 hours ago. In 3 days, Galaxy Digital received a total of 1,001 BTC (worth $10,532) from Jump. Currently, Galaxy Digital holds 4,377 BTC (worth $462.37 million).

A smart money address has accumulated profits of more than 38 million US dollars in HYPE transactions

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a smart money address that has accumulated profits of more than $38 million in HYPE transactions has attracted attention: trader 0xda3c conducted 8 perpetual contract transactions on HYPE - all profitable, earning a total of $1.95 million. Six months ago, he spent $5.2 million to buy 1.21 million HYPE (now worth $42.2 million) at a low price of only $4.3. Today, he sold 131,137 HYPE (worth $4.7 million) and still has 605,247 HYPE (worth $21.3 million) in pledge.

CoinShares: Ethereum inflows of $296.4 million last week, the seventh consecutive week of inflows

According to CoinShares' latest weekly report, digital asset investment products received inflows of $286 million last week, pushing the total inflow for seven consecutive weeks to $11 billion. However, due to the uncertainty of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy, the pace of inflows has slowed, and investors generally take a wait-and-see attitude. Ethereum performed strongly, with inflows of $296.4 million last week, the seventh consecutive week of inflows, totaling $1.5 billion, accounting for 10.5% of total assets under management, the best performance since the U.S. election last year. In contrast, Bitcoin saw outflows for the second consecutive week, totaling $56.5 million, and short Bitcoin products also suffered outflows. In terms of other crypto assets, Sui attracted a small inflow of $1.1 million, while XRP saw outflows for the third consecutive week, totaling $6.6 million. Overall, altcoin market activity is relatively sluggish.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.64+1.16%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5308+2.45%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004133+1.19%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.1517+3.19%
Radix
XRD$0.006731-2.16%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence