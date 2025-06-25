British listed company Amazing AI announces adoption of Bitcoin fiscal policy By: PANews 2025/06/25 13:48

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, British listed company Amazing AI plc (AQSE: AAI), a global financial technology group focusing on online consumer loans, announced on June 24 that it would adopt a Bitcoin fiscal policy, marking its strategic shift to incorporating Bitcoin into its balance sheet. The company plans to use operating funds and upcoming financing to gradually build a Bitcoin treasury. The first batch of Bitcoin acquisitions is expected to begin in July 2025.