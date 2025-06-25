Metaplanet Pulls in Over $500M on Day One of ‘555 Million Bitcoin’ Plan

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 12:14
Threshold
T$0.01527-0.13%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1566-1.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03407+48.90%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.445-7.48%

Metaplanet, the Japanese investment firm undergoing a bold pivot toward Bitcoin, raised more than $517m on the first day of its sweeping “555 Million Plan,” signaling strong early momentum behind one of Asia’s largest crypto-focused capital raises.

According to a company filing on Wednesday, the funding was secured through the issuance of 54m new shares after EVO Fund exercised a portion of its stock acquisition rights.

Metaplanet aims to raise as much as $5.4b through its 555m Plan, with the goal of acquiring 210,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2027, roughly 1% of the total supply.

Metaplanet Raises $517.8M in First Tranche of 555 Million Bitcoin Plan

As part of this effort, shares were issued at ¥1,388 each, or about $9.59, generating around ¥74.9b, or $517.8m. The issuance accounts for about 10% of the total 555m shares the company plans to release.

This initial funding round follows Metaplanet’s recent board approval to commit up to $5b to its US subsidiary. The unit, Metaplanet Treasury Corp, is based in Florida.

Going forward, the American arm will manage Bitcoin acquisition and treasury operations. It will also tap into deeper US capital markets and institutional infrastructure to support the company’s global strategy.

If Fully Executed, Plan Would Place Metaplanet Among Largest Bitcoin-Holding Firms

Metaplanet is following a strategy similar to that of US-based MicroStrategy, which has acquired over 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply through equity raises.

Now, Metaplanet aims to replicate that approach from the Asia-Pacific region. It hopes to position itself as a digital asset leader within Japanese capital markets.

According to the company, 96% of funds raised will go toward Bitcoin purchases. The remaining amount will be used for bond redemptions and yield-generating strategies.

Following Monday’s issuance, Metaplanet’s total outstanding shares climbed to over 654m.

If fully executed, the 555m Plan could make Metaplanet one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. This would give the firm significant influence in the fast-growing digital asset economy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0.24291+3.54%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.11869-2.33%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.868-4.27%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008167-1.17%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share
ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

水曜日、欧州中央銀行（ECB）の高官は、政策立案者が金利に関する次の一手を模索する中、世界はかつてないレベルの不確実性に直面していると述べた。ECBの政策理事会メンバーであり、スペイン中央銀行のトップを務めるホセ・ルイス・エスクリバ氏は、マドリードでスペインの上院議員に対して発言した際にこのコメントを行った。「私たちは[...]」
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13389-0.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1086-2.77%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:14
Share

Trending News

More

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

近日公開: IPO Genie プレセールが独占的なプライベート市場の機会を解放

Polymarket創業者の償還の軌跡：無一文の中退者から最年少の自力で成功した億万長者へ