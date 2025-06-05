PA Daily | Circle prices IPO at $31 per share; Binance adds BIFI, FIS, KMD and MDT to the “monitoring tag” list

PANews
2025/06/05 17:30
ビットコイン
BTC$108,567.79+1.24%
StaFi
FIS$0.0857+1.33%
SEED
SEED$0.001982+3.87%
イーサリアム
ETH$2,511.09+3.42%
Tagger
TAG$0.0003503+1.00%

Today's news tips:

Ethereum Foundation announces new treasury management policy and proposes "Defipunk" framework: plans to gradually reduce annual expenditure ratio to 5% within 5 years

BitMine Completes $18 Million Financing Through Stock Offering, Net Proceeds to Be Used to Purchase Bitcoin

Upbit to Launch Ravencoin (RVN) KRW Trading, Lagrange (LA) BTC and USDT Trading

Binance adds BIFI, FIS, KMD and MDT to the “Monitoring Tags” list

Deribit: $3.8 billion in BTC and ETH options are about to expire, with call options dominating

Circle prices IPO at $31 per share, raising $1.1 billion at a valuation of $6.2 billion

Crypto credit startup 3Jane raises $5.2 million in seed funding, led by Paradigm

Abraxas Capital withdraws 13,771 ETH from Binance

Regulatory/Macro

The California House of Representatives passed AB-1052, which proposes that crypto assets that have not been operated for three years can be placed under state custody

According to Decrypt, the California House of Representatives passed AB-1052 with 78 votes in favor and 0 votes against, proposing to treat crypto assets with no operation records within three years as unclaimed property and to be managed by the state government. The bill clearly states that the assets will not be liquidated and will still be kept by a third party in encrypted form, and users can claim them at any time. Supporters say that this mechanism is similar to traditional unclaimed property laws and is intended to protect the security of user assets; critics worry that it violates the privacy and self-custody spirit of Bitcoin. The draft bill will now be submitted to the California Senate and may be further revised.

U.S. Senate confirms Michelle Bowman as Fed vice chair for supervision

The U.S. Senate approved the appointment by 48 votes to 46, confirming Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman as Vice Chairman of Supervision for a four-year term, officially replacing Michael Barr as the Federal Reserve's top regulatory official.

U.S. Treasury Department: Discussed work on digital asset markets

The U.S. Treasury Department said that U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant held an executive meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council today. During the meeting, the committee received a briefing from Treasury staff on the work of the President's Digital Asset Markets Working Group. The Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Acting Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) also provided updates on the recent actions of their respective agencies. The speakers discussed the ongoing efforts to promote U.S. leadership in digital assets and financial technology and to provide greater regulatory clarity and certainty for digital asset markets.

Trump: Debt ceiling should be completely lifted to avoid economic disaster

U.S. President Trump posted on social media: "I am very pleased to announce that after so many years, I have finally reached a consensus with U.S. Democratic Senator Warren on something: the debt ceiling should be completely abolished to avoid an economic disaster. It is too dangerous to leave it in the hands of politicians - even if this may have a terrible impact on our country (and even indirectly on the world), there are still politicians who want to use the debt ceiling for political gain. As for Senator Warren’s second statement on $4 trillion, I also like it, but it must be done in the shortest possible time. Let us work together with the Republicans and Democrats to get this done!"

Viewpoint

Analyst: Robinhood is expected to be included in the S&P 500 index, which may trigger a large-scale purchase of passive funds

According to Bloomberg, BofA analysts pointed out that Robinhood Markets Inc. is a "prime candidate" in the S&P 500 index adjustment to be announced this Friday. The stock has recently hit a nearly four-year high as the stock market and crypto market rebounded. If included, it is expected to trigger concentrated buying by passive funds tracking the index. Coinbase's stock price rose 34% in the week when it was previously included. Analysts also mentioned that companies such as Ares Management, Carvana and AppLovin also have the potential to be selected.

Project News

Upbit to Launch Ravencoin (RVN) KRW Trading, Lagrange (LA) BTC and USDT Trading

According to the Upbit announcement, Ravencoin (RVN) will be listed on the KRW market on June 5, and Lagrange (LA) will be listed on the BTC and USDT markets. The expected trading support time is June 5.

Binance Futures Launches LAUSDT Perpetual Contract

According to the Binance announcement, the platform will launch the LAUSDT (Lagrange) perpetual contract at 17:00 Beijing time on June 5, supporting up to 50x leverage.

Binance: Users with 210 Alpha Points and above can participate in the CUDIS TGE event

According to the Binance Wallet announcement, the 21st exclusive TGE (Token Generation Event) will be held on June 5th from 16:00 to 18:00 (Beijing time), the project is CudisWellness (CUDIS), and it will be conducted through PancakeSwap. Users must hold at least 210 Binance Alpha points and consume 15 points to participate. This TGE also has an additional bonus event of 30 million CUDIS. Yesterday, it was reported that the 21st Binance Wallet exclusive TGE launched CUDIS (CUDIS)

Binance adds BIFI, FIS, KMD and MDT to the “Monitoring Tags” list

According to Binance's announcement, the platform has included Beefy (BIFI), StaFi (FIS), Komodo (KMD) and Measurable Data Token (MDT) in the "monitoring tag" list. Due to their high volatility and risk, these tokens will be subject to regular evaluation and may be at risk of being delisted. Users must complete the relevant risk questions and answers every 90 days and agree to the terms of use before they can trade. The tags will be displayed on the Binance spot and margin trading pages and the market overview page. Other related services will not be affected.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is included in Coinbase’s listing roadmap

According to Coinbase Assets, PancakeSwap (CAKE) has been added to the Coinbase coin listing roadmap. Coinbase said that the asset must meet market making support and technical foundation conditions before it can be officially listed for trading, and the specific launch time will be announced separately.

Ethereum Foundation announces new treasury management policy and proposes "Defipunk" framework: plans to gradually reduce annual expenditure ratio to 5% within 5 years

According to the official blog of Ethereum Foundation, the foundation released the latest treasury management policy document, setting annual operating expenses at 15% of total assets and an operating buffer period of 2.5 years, emphasizing that 2025-26 is a critical period and will more actively support the ecosystem. EF will optimize asset allocation through ETH sales and DeFi deployment, enhance transparency and publish quarterly and annual reports. At the same time, the policy highlights the "Defipunk" framework, promotes the development of privacy, trustlessness, self-custody and decentralized UI, in order to defend the fundamental value of decentralized finance.

Coinbase to List Ethena (ENA)

Coinbase Assets announced on X that it will add support for Ethena (ENA) on the Ethereum network. If liquidity conditions are met, trading will begin on or after 00:00 on June 6, 2025 (GMT+8). Once the asset is in sufficient supply, the ENA-USD trading pair will be launched in phases. Support for ENA may be limited in some supported jurisdictions.

Coinbase International will launch Sophon perpetual contract

Coinbase International Station X Platform announced that Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced Platform will add support for Sophon Perpetual Contract (SOPH-PERP). The SOPH-PERP market will begin trading on or after 17:30 on June 5, 2025, Beijing time.

Important data

HTX withdrew 400 million USDT from Aave an hour ago, causing the APY of loans to surge to 28.86%

According to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, HTX withdrew 400 million USDT from Aave an hour ago, causing the annualized interest rate (APY) of USDT borrowing on the Aave platform to soar to 28.86%, and the annualized deposit rate to 24.65%. The withdrawal of large amounts of funds in a short period of time has attracted market attention, and arbitrage addresses have begun to deposit USDT.

Deribit: $3.8 billion in BTC and ETH options are about to expire, with call options dominating

According to Deribit's announcement, more than $3.8 billion of crypto options will expire at 16:00 (Beijing time) this Friday. Among them, the nominal value of BTC options is $3.21 billion, the Put/Call ratio is 0.76, and the maximum pain point price is $105,000; the nominal value of ETH options is $624 million, the Put/Call ratio is 0.69, and the maximum pain point price is $2,600. Currently, call options dominate.

Ravencoin RVN breaks through $0.023, up 103.5% in 24 hours

According to OKX market data, Ravencoin token RVN broke through $0.023, up 103.5% in 24 hours, and is now quoted at $0.0231. According to previous news, Upbit will launch Ravencoin (RVN) KRW trading, Lagrange (LA) BTC and USDT trading.

Abraxas Capital Withdraws 13,771 ETH from Binance in the Past 12 Hours

According to Lookonchain monitoring data, crypto investment institution Abraxas Capital withdrew 13,771 ETH from Binance in the past 12 hours, worth approximately US$36.4 million.

Financing

YZi Labs announced that it has invested in hardware wallet company OneKey to promote global crypto asset self-custody security

YZi Labs announced that it has invested in OneKey, an open source hardware wallet company, to strengthen the security of global crypto assets and inclusive self-custody. Founded in 2019, OneKey has grown rapidly in China, Japan, South Korea, Europe and other places, with an average annual growth of 300% in hardware wallet sales. The new funds will be used to develop a new generation of hardware, enhance on-chain threat detection, expand compliance business in the United States, Europe and emerging markets, and strengthen its "Anzen Lab" security testing capabilities. OneKey's recently launched USDC income module attracted over $62 million in subscriptions.

Circle prices IPO at $31 per share, raising $1.1 billion at a valuation of $6.2 billion

According to CoinDesk, stablecoin issuer Circle completed its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange at $31 per share, exceeding the original expected pricing range ($24-26), raising $1.1 billion and valuing $6.2 billion. The stock code is "CRCL" and will start trading on Thursday. The IPO was originally planned to issue 24 million shares, but it was expanded to more than 34 million shares due to surging demand. Circle issues USDC, the second largest stablecoin in the United States, and its listing comes at a time when U.S. lawmakers are pushing for a stablecoin regulatory bill.

Web3 identity protocol Shards Protocol completes $2 million financing, Animoca Brands and others participate

Shards Protocol, an eb3 identity protocol, has completed a $2 million financing round, with participation from Animoca Brands, Kyber Ventures, and Yield Guild Games. The funds will be used primarily to develop its flagship product, Aura, a system that converts user on-chain activities into verifiable reputation and rewards. As a Web3 reputation layer, Aura allows users to display reputation scores and badges earned through their on-chain activities through the X platform. The system plans to launch tokens and expand functionality within the year, and users can unlock rewards by minting more badges. This financing will accelerate the integration of the protocol in the Web3 ecosystem.

Crypto credit startup 3Jane raises $5.2 million in seed funding, led by Paradigm

Crypto venture capital firm Paradigm led a $5.2 million seed round for crypto credit startup 3Jane, which also exited stealth operations. 3Jane plans to build the first credit-based money market protocol, focusing on bringing unsecured credit to the digital asset space. The 3Jane protocol is described as a "peer-to-pool credit money market" that provides unsecured USDC credit services in real time through algorithms for yield liquidity providers, traders, enterprises, and AI agents. On the technical level, 3Jane uses zkTLS technology to privately extract off-chain credit data. The project plans to launch the mainnet in the third quarter of 2025, focusing on the US market in the early stages.

Crypto exchange Rails completes $14 million in financing, with Kraken and others participating

Rails, a crypto exchange startup invested by Kraken, announced the completion of a $14 million financing, with participation from Kraken, CMCC Global, Slow Ventures, Round13 Capital and Quantstamp, bringing its total financing to $20 million. The company's hybrid trading platform combines the execution speed of centralized exchanges with the asset control of on-chain custody. Rails was founded by the crypto wallet BlockEQ team, which was acquired by Canadian exchange Coinsquare in 2018. The platform will be exclusively deployed on the Ink Layer2 blockchain developed by Kraken.

Institutional holdings of cryptocurrencies

BitMine Completes $18 Million Financing Through Stock Offering, Net Proceeds to Be Used to Purchase Bitcoin

According to GlobeNewswire, Bitcoin mining company BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSE American: BMNR) announced the completion of a public offering of 2.25 million shares, priced at $8 per share, raising a total of $18 million. The company plans to use the net proceeds to directly purchase Bitcoin. At the same time, BitMine shares have been approved for listing on the NYSE American exchange on June 5, with the stock code "BMNR", and the original OTCQX market trading will be terminated simultaneously.

Publicly listed company Treasure Global launches $100 million digital asset financial strategy

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL), a Nasdaq-listed company and e-commerce platform operator, announced the launch of a $100 million digital asset fund pool to strengthen its digital infrastructure and support the launch of its AI consumer intelligence platform. The funds for this program consist of two parts: $50 million from existing equity financing agreements and another $50 million from new investments from strategic institutional investors. The funds will be used in phases to allocate blockchain native assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and regulated stablecoins, aiming to improve capital efficiency and lay the foundation for future tokenization, loyalty programs and blockchain settlement systems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.66+1.14%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5313+2.36%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004143+1.84%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.15186+3.15%
Radix
XRD$0.006719-1.92%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence