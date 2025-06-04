PA Daily | Ethereum spot ETF has seen net inflows for 12 consecutive days; an institution is suspected to have purchased more than 100,000 ETH through OTC

Today's news tips:

Hong Kong stocks stablecoin concept stocks rose in early trading, China Everbright Holdings rose more than 3%

The MELANIA project transferred 150 million tokens and sent 20 million of them to the Wintermute address

Metaplanet CEO: Metaplanet's stock ranks first in both transaction amount and volume in Tokyo Stock Exchange

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $109 million yesterday, marking the 12th consecutive day of net inflow

Base Ecosystem Derivatives Exchange Avantis Completes $8 Million Series A Financing, Led by Founders Fund and Pantera Capital

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $378 million in a single day, ending three consecutive days of outflows

It is suspected that an institution purchased more than 100,000 ETH through OTC and now holds nearly 140,000 ETH

Regulatory/Macro

Hong Kong stocks stablecoin concept stocks rose in early trading, China Everbright Holdings rose more than 3%

Hong Kong stocks related to stablecoin concepts rose in early trading, with Lianyirong Technology (09959.HK) rising more than 10%, Lianlian Digital (02598.HK) rising more than 5%, China Everbright Holdings (00165.HK) rising more than 3%, and ZhongAn Online (06060.HK) rising more than 1%.

U.S. Senate to hold hearing on June 11 to consider Brian Quintenz's nomination as CFTC Chairman

The U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee will hold a hearing at 3:00 p.m. EST on June 10 (3:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 11) to consider Brian Quintenz's nomination as Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), replacing current Chairman Rostin Behnam. The hearing will be held in Room 106 of the Senate Dirksen Office Building. Officials said that this event will not be live-streamed.

Trump's social platform Truth Social submits Bitcoin ETF application

According to SEC documents, Truth Social, a social platform under Trump Media Technology Group (TMTG), has submitted an application for a Bitcoin spot ETF through its partner. The application was submitted by the NYSE Arca exchange. The fund intends to track the performance of Bitcoin spot prices. If approved, Truth Social will become the first social media platform to submit such an application.

Viewpoint

Musk: Huge overspending will make the U.S. a "debt slave"

Musk posted on the X platform that the current huge fiscal expenditure of the United States will drag the country into a state of "debt slavery." He reposted the content of Geiger Capital, saying that the US national debt is now increasing by $1 trillion every 180 days.

Metaplanet CEO: Metaplanet's stock ranks first in both transaction amount and volume in Tokyo Stock Exchange

Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, posted on X that Metaplanet (3350.T) had a total transaction volume of 222 billion yen (about 1.51 billion U.S. dollars) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with a trading volume of 170 million shares, making it the first to simultaneously rank first in both transaction amount and volume in the entire market.

Project News

Resolv (RESOLV) Coming Soon to Binance Alpha and Binance Futures

According to Binance's announcement, Resolv (RESOLV) will be available for trading on Binance Alpha at 21:00 on June 10, 2025 (GMT+8). In addition, Binance Futures will launch the RESOLVUSDT perpetual contract at 21:30 on the same day, supporting up to 50x leverage. Binance becomes the first platform to list Resolv trading. To celebrate the launch, Binance will provide exclusive token airdrops to eligible users. Users need to use Binance Alpha Points to claim the airdrop on the Binance Alpha event page from 21:00 on June 10, 2025 to 21:00 on June 11, 2025.

OKX will launch USDG spot trading

According to the announcement of OKEx, the Global Dollar (USDG) spot trading will be launched on the OKX platform. Deposits will be opened at 14:00 (UTC+8) on June 4, the call auction period will be from 20:00 to 21:00 on June 5, USDG/USDT trading will be officially opened at 21:00, and withdrawals will be opened at 23:00.

The MELANIA project transferred 150 million tokens and sent 20 million of them to the Wintermute address

According to Embers, after the Mrs. Trump-themed Memecoin project $MELANIA announced a partnership with market maker Wintermute, the project transferred 150 million tokens (about 50 million US dollars) from the community wallet and sent 20 million of them (about 6.62 million US dollars) to the Wintermute address for liquidity support.

Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin says he is in talks with sovereign wealth funds about infrastructure cooperation

According to Decrypt, Ethereum co-founder and Consensys CEO Joe Lubin said that the company is in contact with a sovereign wealth fund and bank of a "big country" to explore building financial infrastructure on the Ethereum ecosystem. He hinted that these institutions may be involved in Ethereum's first and second layer infrastructure. Lubin said that Ethereum is gradually becoming the "most valuable trust asset" and has the potential to surpass Bitcoin.

Trump family denies involvement in $TRUMP wallet project, Magic Eden responds as official cooperation

According to Eleanor Terrett, Magic Eden responded that the $TRUMP wallet it launched was an official product, carrying the "official Trump brand and intellectual property", and that it had previously cooperated with the $TRUMP project to issue NFTs. However, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. both denied any involvement in the project, and Eric warned the company to "be extremely careful about using our name for unapproved projects that no one in the organization knows about."

Important data

Report: Stablecoins dominate spot market trading pairs, accounting for more than 80% in 2025

According to the report "From Billions to Trillions: Stablecoin Use Cases Expected to Expand the Market" released by The Block Research, by 2025, stablecoins have become the most important pricing asset in the crypto spot market, accounting for more than 80% of total trading volume. Compared with the trading pair pattern dominated by BTC and the US dollar ten years ago, this shift highlights the core position of stablecoins in the current crypto ecosystem.

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $109 million yesterday, marking the 12th consecutive day of net inflow

According to SoSoValue data, on June 3rd, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETF recorded a single-day net inflow of US$109 million, maintaining positive inflows for the 12th consecutive day. Among them, BlackRock's ETHA had a net inflow of US$77.0596 million, and Fidelity's FETH had a net inflow of US$20.9730 million. As of now, the total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETF is US$9.813 billion, accounting for 3.11% of Ethereum's total market value, and the cumulative net inflow has reached US$3.233 billion.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $378 million in a single day, ending three consecutive days of outflows

According to SoSoValue data, on June 3rd, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $378 million in a single day, ending three consecutive days of capital outflows. Among them, ARKB had a net inflow of $140 million and FBTC had a net inflow of $137 million, which were the ETFs with the largest inflows on that day. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs has reached $128.13 billion, and the cumulative net inflow has reached $44.48 billion, accounting for 6.1% of the total market value of Bitcoin.

ETH ICO whale transfers 996 ETH to OKX, expects to clear the position within 100 days

According to Ai Yi’s monitoring, the “1 million ETH whale” who participated in the Ethereum ICO recharged 996 ETH to OKX 6 hours ago. Based on the current market value of about 2.6 million US dollars, the cost was only 0.31 US dollars. Currently, the address still holds 48,748 ETH. If it continues to sell 960 ETH every two days, it is expected to complete the liquidation in about 100 days.

It is suspected that an institution purchased more than 100,000 ETH through OTC and now holds nearly 140,000 ETH

According to Lookonchain, a whale or institution is suspected to have purchased 108,278 Ethereum (about $283 million) through OTC. Galaxy Digital's OTC wallet withdrew 89,000 ETH (about $234 million) from the exchange in the past 12 hours, and then transferred a total of 108,278 ETH to address 0x0b26. The address currently holds 139,476 ETH, worth about $365 million.

BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF IBIT ranks among the top 25 ETFs in the United States, with assets reaching US$72.4 billion in just 1.4 years since its establishment

According to data released by Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, as of June 3, BlackRock's Bitcoin Spot ETF (IBIT) has ranked among the top 25 ETFs in the United States with an asset size of US$72.4 billion, becoming the "youngest" product on the list, having only been established for 1.4 years. Balchunas pointed out that IBIT is expected to surpass Satoshi Nakamoto's wallet by the end of next year and become the world's largest Bitcoin holder. Analysts believe that this achievement reflects the strong appeal of ETFs in terms of convenience, low fees, high liquidity and trust.

Financing

Launcher Capital Completes $4 Million Seed Round, Led by a16z CSX

According to the official news of Launcher Capital, AI game startup Launcher has completed a $4 million seed round of financing, led by a16z Crypto Startup Accelerator (CSX). The project aims to reconstruct the game industry ecosystem through AI and on-chain IP, lower the threshold for story creators and developers, support the rapid construction of AI-driven multi-player immersive game experience, enable users to become creators, and promote the expansion of global creativity.

Insider: Pump.fun plans to raise $1 billion through token sales, with a valuation of $4 billion

According to Blockworks, citing multiple people familiar with the matter, Solana ecosystem meme coin platform Pump.fun plans to raise $1 billion through token sales, with a valuation of $4 billion, targeting public and private equity investors. Although the official has not yet confirmed the release date, the platform's social account hints that it may be launched within two weeks. Since its launch in early 2024, Pump.fun has generated nearly 11 million tokens for users, with a total market value of approximately $4.5 billion and cumulative revenue of more than $700 million. It has launched AMM and mobile applications and has broken away from its partnership with Raydium. The platform's daily revenue during peak periods exceeded $7 million, and is currently about $1 million per day.

Base Ecosystem Derivatives Exchange Avantis Completes $8 Million Series A Financing, Led by Founders Fund and Pantera Capital

According to The Block, Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced the completion of an $8 million Series A financing, led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and Pantera Capital, with participation from Symbolic Capital, SALT Fund and Flowdesk. Harsehaj Singh, CEO of the core development team Lumena Labs, said that the round of financing was completed in mid-2024, using an "equity + token warrant" structure, but the post-investment valuation was not disclosed. So far, Avantis has raised a total of $12 million. Launched in 2023, Avantis has become the largest derivatives protocol on the Base chain, with a cumulative trading volume of over $7.5 billion and over 60,000 users. The platform supports real-world asset (RWA) transactions such as cryptocurrencies, foreign exchange and commodities, and plans to expand to stocks, sports and prediction markets. To achieve this goal, Avantis will carry out technical upgrades, including transforming the AMM system to support multiple price sources and developing a customized EVM-compatible blockchain to achieve zero-gas fee transactions. The platform’s V2 version is expected to be launched within a few months, claiming to achieve a 10-fold increase in capital efficiency and support cross-margin trading.

The total amount of funding in the crypto market in May was US$909 million, and the number of funding rounds decreased to 62

In May 2025, the volume of cryptocurrency venture capital transactions fell to the lowest level of the year, with only 62 rounds of financing completed, a new low since January 2021. Although the number of financing rounds decreased, the total amount of financing still reached US$909 million, making it the second largest month of financing this year, second only to 78 rounds of US$2.89 billion in March. Market analysts pointed out that the cooling of investment was mainly affected by three factors: first, the volatility of cryptocurrency market prices. Bitcoin continued to fluctuate after reaching its peak in January, and in late May, it became more volatile due to uncertainty in tariff policies; second, the macroeconomic environment. The Federal Reserve maintained a high interest rate policy, which led to widespread pressure on risky assets; and finally, the seasonal factors of the industry. Summer is traditionally an off-season for investment. It is worth noting that while venture capital is cooling down, mergers and acquisitions are still active. On May 8, Coinbase Global acquired Deribit for US$2.9 billion, setting a new record for the scale of mergers and acquisitions in the cryptocurrency field. Industry insiders expect that with the end of the third quarter, investment activities will pick up again after the traditional "summer mode".

Scalable Capital, a digital wealth management platform covering crypto businesses, completes €155 million in Series E financing

German digital wealth management platform Scalable Capital has completed a 155 million euro Series E financing round, led by Sofina and Noteus Partners, with participation from existing investors Balderton Capital, Tencent and HV Capital, bringing Scalable Capital's total investment to more than 470 million euros. This round of financing will be used to upgrade technology and launch family investment features, including children's investment portfolio services.

Scalable Capital will enhance its AI-driven portfolio management tools and expand API integration to create a more personalized experience for retail and B2B clients. Clients can invest in 8,000 stocks, 2,500 ETFs, 3,500 funds, and cryptocurrencies, with ETFs accounting for more than two-thirds of investment capital.

Institutional holdings of cryptocurrencies

Spanish coffee chain Vanadi plans to invest more than $1.1 billion in Bitcoin to transform into a "Bitcoin-first" company

According to BeInCrypto, Spanish coffee chain Vanadi Coffee SA plans to invest more than $1.1 billion in Bitcoin, following MicroStrategy's example and fully shifting the company's strategic focus to Bitcoin. Chairman Salvador Martí is expected to request authorization to implement the Bitcoin reserve strategy and obtain financing authority at the next board meeting on June 29. The company has completed its first purchase, spending $500,000 to purchase 5 BTC. The strategy aims to reverse the company's loss of $3.7 million in 2024.

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.66+1.14%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5313+2.36%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004143+1.84%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.15186+3.15%
Radix
XRD$0.006719-1.92%
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

