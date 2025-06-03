After James Wynn’s $100 million liquidation, why did CZ support Web3 dark pool trading?

PANews
2025/06/03 18:30
Dark Eclipse
DARK$0,003178+8,27%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002778+7,17%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0,0004315-6,25%

Author: c4lvin :: FP , Four Pillars Researcher

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Key Takeaways:

  • Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao proposed the need to build a dark pool-type perpetual contract DEX to solve the problems of MEV attacks and large position exposure caused by DEX transparency, triggering a wave of market attention to the dark pool track.
  • Dark pools are private trading venues that have long existed in traditional financial markets. Their advantage is that they allow institutions to handle large positions without causing market fluctuations, but they have also been repeatedly abused and controversial due to their centralized operating model.
  • Dark pools built in the decentralized environment of Web3 are able to address key shortcomings of Web3 and the existing financial system, and are assessed to be innovative initiatives that will play an important role in the future Web3 privacy market.

After James Wynn’s $100 million liquidation, why did CZ support Web3 dark pool trading?

 Source: "Black Contract"

Today (June 1, 2025), a post by Zhao Changpeng, former CEO of Binance, on Twitter caused a huge stir in the community. He proposed the potential demand for "dark pool-style perpetual contract DEX", pointing out that the transparency of the current DEX's real-time public orders would be disadvantageous to traders. The post triggered a debate on the privacy and efficiency of cryptocurrency transactions, especially focusing on the concept of dark pools. This article aims to analyze what dark pools are and what dark pools mean in Web3.

After James Wynn’s $100 million liquidation, why did CZ support Web3 dark pool trading?

 Source: CZ Twitter

1. What is a dark pool?

1.1 Dark pools in traditional fields

After James Wynn’s $100 million liquidation, why did CZ support Web3 dark pool trading?

 Source: b2broker

Although CZ's remarks may lead people to mistakenly believe that dark pool trading is an innovation unique to Web3, in fact, this financial instrument has existed in traditional markets for decades. The history of dark pools can be traced back to 1979, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission passed the 19c-3 Regulation, which allowed securities listed on specific exchanges to be traded on other platforms. With the rise of electronic high-frequency trading in the 1980s, the transparency of order book information has far exceeded that of the past, prompting institutional investors who are unwilling to expose large positions to demand private trading venues.

Usually, we come into contact with public exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq, but when opening large buy and sell positions on these public exchanges, it may significantly affect market prices and even cause unexpected losses to ordinary traders. Dark pools refer to independent trading systems that allow institutions or large investment banks to execute large-scale transactions privately.

In traditional exchanges, all buy and sell orders are publicly displayed on the order book for market participants to view, while dark pool trading platforms do not disclose order prices or quantities before the transaction. Due to this feature, large institutional investors can hide their trading intentions while minimizing market impact. By 2025, as many as 51.8% of US stock transactions will be completed through dark pools, indicating that dark pools have surpassed a simple alternative trading method and become a mainstream trading method.

This kind of dark pool trading is somewhat different from over-the-counter cryptocurrency trading. Dark pool operators accumulate chips by shorting stocks, thereby providing buyers with purchase volume. Since the details of short-selling transactions must be disclosed to financial regulators such as the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the trading data and trading volume of dark pools are actually public and transparent. But the difference is that the identity of the institution that directly initiates the transaction will not be disclosed. At present, the dark pool trading volume is disclosed in the form of the DIX index, and traders often speculate on the fund movements of institutions based on this.

1.2 Criticisms of Traditional Dark Pool Trading

However, dark pool trading in traditional finance has been criticized. Since dark pool trading is controlled by centralized operators, it is easy to be abused when the profits from corruption far exceed the cost of fines to be paid. In reality, there are endless criminal cases caused by this.

After James Wynn’s $100 million liquidation, why did CZ support Web3 dark pool trading?

 Source: SEC

In 2016, several major financial institutions were fined more than $150 million for violating federal laws in dark pool operations, including Barclays and Credit Suisse, which were sued by the SEC for violating dark pool regulations. These institutions were accused of providing customers with false information about the composition of dark pool participants and failing to transparently disclose the fact that they provided preferential treatment to high-frequency trading companies.

In 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined Citigroup $12 million for misleading investors in its dark pool trading business. Citigroup leaked confidential customer order information to high-frequency trading firms, allowing these firms to execute more than $9 billion in trades against Citigroup clients and make easy profits.

These problems stem from the trust reliance on centralized operators and conflicts of interest, and the decentralized dark pool solution in Web3 can resolve these pain points.

1.3 Dark Pools in Web3

The concept of Web3 dark pools is also gaining attention, and its implementation is more complex and transparent than that of traditional financial market dark pools. Although all transactions on the blockchain are publicly recorded, which seems contradictory, Web3 dark pools effectively protect transaction privacy by using advanced cryptographic technologies such as zero-knowledge proofs and multi-party computing. The inherent transparency of blockchain has become its technical advantage in achieving more advanced privacy protection.

The core advantage of Web3 dark pools is that, unlike traditional Web2 dark pools, they can avoid operational risks. Since transactions are automatically executed through smart contracts without the intervention of intermediaries, traders can always maintain full control of their assets. At the same time, unlike traditional dark pools, there is no risk of operators abusing customer information in this model, and all transaction processes can be verified through cryptographic technology.

Web3 dark pools also introduce a new concept called "programmable privacy". This feature allows developers to flexibly set which parts of the application should remain private and which parts need to be made public. For example, under the premise of meeting regulatory compliance requirements, trading instructions can be kept confidential throughout the process, and the final transaction results are only disclosed to specific participants. Although traditional software technology is not unable to achieve similar functions, in terms of the implementation of programmable privacy protocols, Web3 technology has significant advantages in flexibility and verifiability of the protocol.

2. Demand for dark pool perpetual contract DEX

CZ proposed the need for a perpetual contract DEX with a dark pool model, and pointed out that the transparency of current DEXs has caused many problems. His core arguments and basis are as follows:

2.1 Avoiding MEV Attacks

The transparency of DEX is one of the main reasons for MEV attacks. As mentioned above, when DEX orders are made public in the blockchain memory pool, MEV robots will detect these transaction information and implement pre-trading, post-trading or sandwich attacks. This causes traders to end up with prices far below their expectations, especially large orders where slippage increases significantly. CZ once said, "If you want to complete a $1 billion order, you want to complete the transaction before anyone notices it." He advocates the need for a dark pool mechanism to solve such problems.

2.2 Huge potential demand

CZ mentioned that dark pools have been widely used in traditional financial markets. He pointed out that the liquidity scale provided by dark pools may be up to ten times that of public exchanges. He believes that the crypto market also needs such solutions, and especially emphasizes that trader privacy protection is particularly important in high-risk products such as perpetual contracts.

In addition to CZ's point of view, the demand for dark pools has recently been seen to be growing not only in the Web2 market, but also in the Web3 market. According to Blocknative research, Ethereum's private memory pool transactions accounted for only 4.5% of the total in 2022, but recently accounted for more than 50% of the total gas fees. Although the Solana network does not have a memory pool environment, various trading robots and wallet solutions currently have MEV prevention functions as standard, which shows that users' awareness of MEV has increased significantly. This clearly proves that the Web3 community is now fully aware of operational behaviors that affect transaction results, and there is a strong need to actively avoid these effects.

2.3 Potential damage from DEX transparency

CZ said that "all orders are public in real time on DEX", and stressed that this will cause major risks in perpetual contract trading. In perpetual contract DEX, traders' positions and liquidation points are directly public on the blockchain, which makes it possible for malicious participants to use this information to manipulate the market. For example, when other traders find the liquidation price of large position holders, they can deliberately push the market price to trigger forced liquidation. CZ also mentioned that this is related to "recent events", which seems to be a reference to the HLP liquidation event of the Hyperliquid platform or the large liquidation event of James Wynn.

After James Wynn’s $100 million liquidation, why did CZ support Web3 dark pool trading?

 Source: @simonkim_nft

A more detailed explanation of CZ’s tweet can be found in a recent article by Simon Kim, founder of Hashed, which states that while Web3 can achieve decentralization and privacy protection, it actually creates the most transparent surveillance system in history, emphasizing a reality where all transactions are permanently recorded, visible to anyone, and analyzed by AI.

The article focuses on the case of MicroStrategy, proving that even companies cannot escape tracking. Despite repeated and strong warnings from Michael Saylor about the risks of public wallet addresses, blockchain analysis platform Arkham Intelligence has gradually successfully tracked the company's Bitcoin holdings, locking in 87.5% of its total holdings.

The article also focuses on the $100 million liquidation incident experienced by James Wynn on the Hyperliquid exchange, which highlights the necessity of dark pool trading. Wynn once established a 40x leveraged long position in Bitcoin worth $1.25 billion, but because his liquidation price was publicly available, market participants were able to use this loophole to attack him. Some traders continued to reverse his positions during the same period, making a profit of $17 million in a week. This incident revealed the drawbacks of transparent position information in perpetual contract DEXs, and also confirmed that there is a real need for a trading environment with opaque position information.

3. Different ways to implement dark pools on-chain

Although many people may have first come into contact with the concept of dark pool trading due to CZ's tweet, in fact, many projects have continued to promote the development of dark pools. In order to achieve the core goal of "trader privacy" of dark pools, there are also multiple technical paths, and different projects have adopted differentiated encryption schemes. The following are the mainstream implementation methods and their representative projects:

3.1 Renegade

After James Wynn’s $100 million liquidation, why did CZ support Web3 dark pool trading?

 Source: Renegrade

Renegade is one of the most representative on-chain dark pool projects on the current Ethereum second-layer network Arbitrum mainnet. The project builds its privacy protection solution by combining multi-party computing with zero-knowledge proof technology.

In the Renegade protocol, all state data (balances, order books, etc.) are managed locally by traders without relying on centralized or distributed servers. When traders execute transactions, they must know the status of both the old and new wallets and submit three key pieces of information to the smart contract: commitment, nullifier, and validity proof. This structural design is also common in projects based on zero-knowledge proofs such as Zcash.

The core feature of Renegade is to ensure full privacy before and after the transaction. Before the transaction, the order details (price, quantity, direction, etc.) are completely hidden; after the transaction is completed, only the counterparty can know the type of assets exchanged. All transactions are anchored to the real-time middle price of Binance, with no slippage and no price impact, making it an extremely attractive Web2 project.

The architectural feature of Renegade is that whenever a new order enters the system, many independent relay nodes (relayers) will continue to perform multi-party computations with each other through peer-to-peer communication. In the process of performing multi-party computations, Renegade will prove a special NP proposition called "VALID MATCH MPC". The above proof shows that given the public order information commitment and the public matching tuple commitment, both parties actually know the valid input order. Through this collaborative zero-knowledge proof structure, Renegade provides users with complete anonymity, privacy and security.

3.2 Arcium

Arcium is a privacy project built on the Solana ecosystem. Its core technology is to use MPC with additive secret sharing to achieve encrypted shared state. This solution allows developers to store encrypted state and perform data calculations on the chain while ensuring that the underlying original data is kept confidential throughout the process. It is particularly worth mentioning that Arcium's innovative architecture can achieve local non-interactive addition operations and complete multiplication operations through a single round of communication, which greatly improves computing efficiency while providing strong security guarantees.

In addition, Arcium adopts programmable privacy capabilities, allowing developers to specify in Solana programs which states should be stored in encrypted form and which functions should perform computations on specific encrypted states. In Arcium, multi-party computing tasks are managed by a virtual execution environment called the Multi-Party eXecution Environment (MXE). MXE is responsible for setting the parameters of the task, such as the data used, the program executed, and the node responsible for the calculation. With this framework, Arcium can support large-scale, parallelized transaction execution similar to Solana.

After James Wynn’s $100 million liquidation, why did CZ support Web3 dark pool trading?

 Source: Arcium

Recently, Arcium successfully launched a dark pool demo on the Solana public testnet, realizing the first on-chain confidential trading venue on the Solana blockchain. Any existing Solana DeFi project can work with Arcium to deploy a dark pool mechanism on Solana to provide users with confidential trading services.

3.3 Aztec

Aztec is a zero-knowledge rollup solution focused on privacy protection. In 2022, it completed a $100 million Series B financing round led by a16z crypto, becoming one of the largest investment cases in the field of privacy technology.

Similar to the Arcium solution, Aztec allows developers to mark private functions. Functions marked as private are executed and verified on the user's device, while only publicly marked functions will run on the Aztec network. The state value of a private function is stored in the form of UTXO that can only be decrypted by the user and cannot be read by anyone except the user.

After James Wynn’s $100 million liquidation, why did CZ support Web3 dark pool trading?

 Source: Aztec

Aztec has reached a cooperation with Ren Protocol to jointly develop a privacy-preserving trading protocol based on dark pool technology. The trading system built by Aztec allows users to trade through zero-knowledge proof tokens "Aztec Notes", and transaction information and amounts will not be disclosed in the order book. When a user deposits funds to Aztec, the system generates a cash-like encrypted certificate through the off-chain UTXO state mechanism. As transactions are submitted and executed, the state tree will continue to update the encrypted information, and only the certificate holder can view the content, fully protecting the confidentiality of the user's identity and account balance.

4. If the technology is successful, dark pools will flourish

The biggest technical challenges facing Web3 dark pools are scalability and performance issues. Current secure multi-party computing and zero-knowledge proof technologies require extremely high computing power and still have limitations when processing large-scale transactions. Taking the Renegade project as an example, the peer-to-peer network structure will lead to an exponential increase in system complexity when the number of network participants increases.

There is a trade-off between privacy and scalability of dark pools. Aztec co-founder Zac Williamson once pointed out: "Completely private transactions require more data to be transmitted because the information is fully encrypted, which takes up more resources and reduces scalability." To overcome these fundamental constraints, it is necessary to develop a more efficient cryptographic library.

After James Wynn’s $100 million liquidation, why did CZ support Web3 dark pool trading?

 Source: Arcium

Network stability is also an important challenge. Recently, Arcium tested a dark pool demo application based on the Arcium testnet on Solana's Devnet. During the test, some nodes crashed due to high traffic, resulting in a backlog of order queues. Arcium's test was designed to verify infrastructure stability and resolve such potential issues before the mainnet goes live, and the problem was indeed resolved quickly. This proves that implementing a dark pool requires cutting-edge technology and sufficient testing to cope with high demand loads.

In the long run, dark pools are expected to become an important part of the cryptocurrency trading ecosystem. As Binance founder CZ pointed out, dark pools account for more than 50% of trading volume in the traditional financial sector, and this trading model is likely to account for the same proportion in the crypto market. As institutional investors become more involved in the crypto market, this trend will accelerate further.

But this does not mean that the existing DEX will be completely replaced. The two are more likely to form a complementary relationship to meet different needs. It is expected that the market will show a trend of differentiation in the future: small transactions that focus on price discovery will still be conducted on existing DEXs, while large transactions that focus on privacy will be conducted in dark pools.

The development of dark pools will expand from the privacy field to a wider range of application scenarios. As Arcium continues to promote, the demand for privacy protection technology in various fields such as AI, DePIN and supply chain management is increasing day by day. As the starting point of the layout of privacy technology, dark pools are expected to develop into an important part of the privacy ecosystem.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654,66+1,14%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0,000069+4,70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0,5313+2,36%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00004143+1,84%
ChainAware
AWARE$0,008657-2,81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0,15186+3,15%
Radix
XRD$0,006719-1,92%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence