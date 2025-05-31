PA Daily | Hong Kong's "Stablecoin Ordinance" has officially become law, and the licensing system is expected to be implemented this year; Binance Alpha has launched TAIKO, and you can apply for 130 T

PANews
Today's news tips:

1. Hong Kong's "Stablecoin Ordinance" officially becomes law, and the licensing system is expected to be implemented within the year

2. Trump Media Group completes $2.44 billion in financing and will become a major Bitcoin holder among listed companies

3.SharpLink Gaming plans to raise $1 billion to buy ETH

4. Coinbase International will launch Vaulta perpetual contracts, and trading will start on June 5

5. Cetus plans to complete full recovery and restart in about a week

6. Binance Alpha has launched TAIKO. You can claim 130 TAIKO airdrops when your points reach 205

7. James Wynn closed his long positions in PEPE and BTC, with a cumulative loss of $2.271 million

8. The whale made a mistake in buying high and selling low, and 35,754 ETH shrunk to 19,302, with a loss of 42.64 million US dollars

Regulatory/Macro

Canary Staked CRO ETF Files S-1 Form for Listing

Canary Staked CRO ETF has submitted an S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and plans to be listed on the exchange. The ETF aims to gain exposure to the CRO price by holding Cronos (CRO) and participating in transaction verification on the Cronos POS chain, while earning additional CRO income. The ETF's net asset value (NAV) will be calculated based on the market price of CRO.

Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially becomes law, and the licensing system is expected to be implemented within the year

The Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance was officially gazetted on May 30, marking its formal entry into law and is expected to take effect this year. The ordinance establishes a licensing system for issuers of "legal stablecoins", allowing only licensed institutions to issue or sell stablecoins anchored to the value of the Hong Kong dollar in Hong Kong, aiming to strengthen protection for the public and investors. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority stated that the ordinance has established a risk-based, pragmatic and flexible regulatory mechanism to provide institutional support for the healthy and sustainable development of stablecoins and digital assets. The ordinance clearly stipulates that applicants must meet compliance requirements such as reserve asset management, value stabilization mechanism, redemption arrangements, and anti-money laundering.

The annual rate of core PCE in April was 2.5%, the lowest in more than four years

The U.S. core PCE price index in April recorded an annual rate of 2.5%, a new low since March 2021, and the market expected 2.5%. The U.S. core PCE price index in April was 0.1% on a monthly basis, and the expected rate was 0.10%. The previous value was revised from 0.00% to 0.1%. Traders are still betting that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September.

Brazilian listed company Meliuz plans to raise $26.45 million to buy Bitcoin

According to Bitcoin Magazine, Brazilian listed company Meliuz has submitted an application to raise $26.45 million to purchase Bitcoin.

Trump Media Group completes $2.44 billion in financing and will become a major Bitcoin holder among listed companies

Trump Media Group announced today that it has completed its previously announced private placement with approximately 50 institutional investors. The offering includes: ① the sale of 55,857,181 shares of the company's common stock at a price of $25.72 per share, raising approximately $1.44 billion in gross proceeds; ② the issuance of convertible senior secured notes with a principal amount of $1 billion and due in 2028, with a conversion price of $34.72 per share. The two items raised a total of approximately $2.44 billion. Trump Media will use approximately $2.32 billion of net proceeds to establish a Bitcoin reserve and for other general corporate purposes and working capital. As one of the largest Bitcoin reserve transactions among public companies, the net proceeds of this offering and the company's strategy will make Trump Media Group one of the companies with the largest Bitcoin holdings among U.S. public companies. After this offering, Bitcoin will be included in the balance sheet of Trump Media Group, alongside cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaling $759 million as of the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Czech Justice Minister resigns after selling 480 bitcoins given by criminals

Czech Justice Minister Pavel Blažek announced his resignation on May 30 after his ministry sold 480 bitcoins (worth about $45 million) donated by a drug trafficker. After receiving the bitcoins, the ministry immediately cashed out the money and used the proceeds for a victim compensation fund and prison equipment. The donation has prompted opposition lawmakers to question the legitimacy of accepting assets donated by former criminals. In addition, the police have launched an investigation into the source of the bitcoins and the specific circumstances of the ministry's acceptance of them.

A few hours after the investigation began, Pavel Blažek decided to resign from his term, which began in December 2021. "In agreement with Prime Minister Peter Fiala, I have decided to resign as Minister of Justice. I have not done anything illegal. However, I do not want to damage the reputation of the government or the ruling coalition," he said in a post on May 30.

The donation was made in Bitcoin by drug trafficking criminal Tomasz Jizhikovsky, who was arrested in 2016 for running an illegal online drug and pharmaceutical marketplace and later served a four-year prison sentence for embezzlement and drug trafficking.

SharpLink Gaming plans to raise $1 billion to buy ETH

SharpLink Gaming has submitted a Form S-3 ASR to the U.S. SEC to register securities with a total size of no more than $1 billion for the future issuance of common stock subject to market conditions. After this issuance, the number of common shares issued can reach up to 72,051,288 shares. Most of the proceeds from this issuance will be used to purchase Ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain. It is also planned to use the proceeds from this issuance for working capital needs, general corporate purposes, operating expenses, etc.

Earlier news , SharpLink Gaming announced that it would complete a private placement financing of approximately US$425 million, with Consensys as the lead investor, and the transaction is expected to be completed on May 29. The financing funds will be used to purchase Ethereum (ETH) and establish ETH as the company's main reserve asset.

Viewpoint

New York City Comptroller opposes mayor’s proposed Bitcoin bond plan and says he will not approve issuance during his term

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander has refuted Mayor Eric Adams' proposal to issue Bitcoin-backed municipal bonds. Brad Lander, who is in charge of bond issuance along with the Mayor's Office of Management and Budget, said the City will not issue Bitcoin-backed bonds during his term. "Cryptocurrencies are not stable enough to fund our city's infrastructure, affordable housing, or schools." "Proposing that the City open its capital planning to cryptocurrencies could expose our City to new risks and undermine the trust that bond buyers have in our City." Brad Lander is a Democrat and the successor to Mayor Eric Adams in the November election. Eric Adams is currently running as an independent candidate.

James Wynn: I will start over again as always and have fun doing it

James Wynn tweeted: "I'm starting over, just like I always have, and I'm having fun. I love playing this game, I love the volatility, money is all about mindset. I made a well-planned gamble and made billions of dollars, most of you dare not and will never be able to make such a bet, you are not capable enough and lack the mindset. Money can't make you feel rich, peace, happiness, family, love, loyalty, health, nature, sunshine, dogs can, and I have all of these firmly in my hands. My monthly passive income is more than most people make in a year. I am freer now than ever before."

Project News

Binance: You need to hold at least 207 Alpha Points to receive 133 ASRR airdrops

According to Binance’s announcement, the platform will launch the Assisterr AI (ASRR) trading pair at 21:00 Beijing time on May 30, 2025. Qualified users holding at least 207 Alpha Points can claim 133 ASRR airdrops on the Alpha Events page from the same time. Claiming will consume 15 Alpha Points, and users must complete confirmation within 24 hours, otherwise it will be deemed to be automatically waived.

Coinbase International will launch Vaulta perpetual contracts, opening trading on June 5

According to the announcement of Coinbase International Exchange, Vaulta ($A) perpetual contract trading will be launched at 9:30 (UTC) on June 5, 2025, and supporting platforms include Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced.

REX Shares and Osprey Funds submit applications to the US SEC to launch Ethereum and Solana staking ETFs

REX Shares and Osprey Funds have filed applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch Ethereum and Solana collateralized ETFs. The new ETH and SOL funds will invest "at least 80% of their net assets in their respective reference assets," namely ETH and SOL. Each fund will also invest "at least 50% of its holdings" in these cryptocurrencies. These funds will operate as "regular C corporations" to deal with U.S. federal income taxes, rather than as "regulated investment companies" like spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Litecoin launches L2 network LitVM, introducing smart contract functions and cross-chain liquidity

Lunar Digital Assets launches Litecoin ecosystem zero-knowledge L2 network LitVM. The network is built on BitcoinOS and Polygon CDK and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation. LitVM is an EVM-compatible zero-knowledge rollup (ZK Rollup) that aims to introduce smart contract functionality, cross-chain liquidity, and real-world asset (RWA) support. LitVM will help Litecoin expand to the DeFi and Web3 ecosystems, providing on-chain use cases such as stablecoin payments and programmable assets (Runes, Lordinals).

Cetus plans to complete full recovery and restart in about a week

The Sui community recently approved an on-chain proposal that will release approximately $162 million seized during the Cetus vulnerability last week, allowing the DEX to repay users and resume full operations. The affected funds will be transferred to a multi-signature wallet and held in custody until they are returned to users according to a Cetus-led plan. In response, Cetus announced plans to complete a full recovery and restart in about a week, including data recovery, restarting the upgraded CLMM contract, and fully restoring all suspended product functions (including LP functions).

Binance Alpha has launched TAIKO. You can claim 130 TAIKO airdrops with 205 points

According to the official announcement, Taiko (TAIKO) is now available on Binance Alpha. Eligible Binance users with at least 205 Binance Alpha points can claim an airdrop of 130 TAIKO tokens on the Alpha event page starting at 14:00 (UTC+8) on May 31. Claiming the TAIKO airdrop will consume 15 Binance Alpha points.

Important data

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net outflow of $616 million yesterday, and none of the 12 ETFs had a net inflow

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $70.2402 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 10 consecutive days

James Wynn, a major investor on the blockchain, once again went long on BTC and PEPE

According to Embers tracking, James Wynn, a major on-chain investor, has just collected 344.7 ETH (about 900,000 US dollars) through multiple addresses and transferred it to Binance, and exchanged it for 500,000 US dollars in USDC, and then transferred it to the Hyperliquid platform to open a long position in Bitcoin.

The current positions are as follows:

  • BTC long order: 437 BTC, leverage 40x, total market value of approximately 46.1 million USD, opening price $105,560, liquidation price $102,713;
  • kPEPE long order: 1.01 billion kPEPE, leverage 10 times, total market value of approximately 13.02 million US dollars, opening price $0.0129, liquidation price $0.0116.

The whale made a mistake in selling low and buying high, and 35,754 ETH shrunk to 19,302, with a loss of 42.64 million US dollars

According to Ember, a whale suffered serious losses in ETH operations: on April 23, the whale sold a total of 50,754 ETH at a price of $1,754 in exchange for $89.03 million USDT, of which 15,000 were shorted with borrowed coins; today, he used the same USDT to buy back only 34,343 ETH at a price of $2,592, leaving a net of 19,302 ETH after returning the borrowed coins.

Based on the current price, its ETH holdings have shrunk to US$50.04 million, a decrease of US$42.64 million from the original value of US$92.69 million, a loss of approximately 16,452 ETH.

James Wynn closed his long positions in PEPE and BTC, with a cumulative loss of $2.271 million

James Wynn closed all his PEPE and BTC positions, with a cumulative loss of $2.271 million, including a loss of $1.175 million on BTC long orders and a loss of $1.596 million on PEPE long orders. Currently, there is still $464,000 in margin in the contract account.

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
