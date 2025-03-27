Hyperliquid was attacked again, a 2-hour life-or-death thriller, and there is no winner in the hunting game of top exchanges

Author: Frank, PANews

In the middle of the night when the cryptocurrency market was turbulent, a precise attack on the decentralized derivatives exchange Hyperliquid was quietly staged. On March 26, a trader pushed Hyperliquid into the abyss of liquidity crisis and liquidation risk through a huge short order of 430 million JELLYJELLY tokens. With the price of JELLYJELLY soaring by 560% and the top exchanges launching contracts at lightning speed, Hyperliquid was forced to make a life-or-death choice between the principle of decentralization and the security of user assets. This offensive and defensive battle, which lasted only 2.5 hours, not only exposed the governance paradox of decentralized exchanges, but also became a textbook case of capital hunting in the crypto world.

Empty order raid, a carefully planned targeted explosion

Following the previous 50x leverage whale incident , Hyperliquid was once again targeted by a team with ulterior motives. On the evening of March 26, a trader opened a short order of 430 million JELLYJELLY tokens (worth $4.08 million) on Hyperliquid. After the price rose slightly, the user took the initiative to close part of the order and withdraw the margin. Due to insufficient counterparty orders, the remaining 398 million JELLYJELLY short orders had to be taken over by Hyperliquid again. Hyperliquid was attacked again, a 2-hour life-or-death thriller, and there is no winner in the hunting game of top exchanges

Since then, as the price of JELLYJELLY has been rising, Hyperliquid's short orders have continued to lose money, with the maximum floating loss reaching $11.45 million. On-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa said on social media that if the price of JELLYJELLY tokens rises to $0.17, the vault will liquidate and lose the $240 million currently held (Note: @ai_9684xtpa made a miscalculation here, the actual liquidation price is $0.1479, and Hyperliquid uses a warehouse splitting mechanism, so a single order will not lead to a full warehouse loss).

It seems that a deliberate short squeeze operation targeting the Hyperliquid vault is about to take place. If Hyperliquid chooses to intervene manually, it will face community doubts about its identity as a decentralized exchange. If the order is left alone, a large number of users who choose to store their funds in the Hyperliquid vault will suffer huge losses. The sophistication of this conspiracy strategy design can be called the contemporary "two peaches kill three warriors".

Next, the price fluctuations of JELLYJELLY repeatedly touched upon the life and death of Hyperliquid.

The top exchange contracts were launched quickly, and Hyperliquid came to an emergency stop

@off_thetarget, a blogger, revealed on X that someone contacted him on March 24 to help promote the listing of JELLYJELLY on Binance. @off_thetarget believes that for the operation team of the JELLYJELLY event, if it is successfully listed on Binance, it can make a lot of money through spot purchases. If it fails to be listed on Binance, it can also make a profit by holding short orders.

Hyperliquid was attacked again, a 2-hour life-or-death thriller, and there is no winner in the hunting game of top exchanges

At this point, the question of whether Binance will launch JELLYJELLY at this critical moment has become a sword hanging over Hyperliquid's head, and the discussion on JELLYJELLY on social media has continued to heat up.

At 23:10, OKX exchange announced that it would officially launch the JELLYJELLY perpetual contract trading pair at 23:30. A few minutes later, Binance exchange also announced the launch of the JELLYJELLY perpetual contract.

Influenced by this news, many users flocked to the long side, and the price of JELLYJELLY also rose rapidly, from the initial $0.0095 when the trader opened an order on Hyperliquid to a maximum of $0.06276, an increase of 560%. It only needs to rise by about 135% to trigger the Hyperliquid liquidation price of $0.1479.

Between life and death, Hyperliquid began to take action. At 23:21, users found that the price curve of JELLYJELLY on the Hyperliquid platform stopped updating, and the order book was also blank. The JELLYJELLY position, which had been in huge losses, was also invisible. The community speculated that Hyperliquid had already delisted the JELLYJELLY token and controlled the loss in this way. (Some community users also reported that Hyperliquid actually delisted the JELLY contract after OKX announced the launch of the contract and before Binance launched it.)

Hyperliquid was attacked again, a 2-hour life-or-death thriller, and there is no winner in the hunting game of top exchanges

A few minutes later, in the settlement history order book of Hyperliquid's vault, people found the settlement record of JELLYJELLY's short order. The settlement price was $0.0095, the same as the opening price of the initial short order attacker. This also means that Hyperliquid did not suffer any losses in this order.

However, the spot price of JELLYJELLY in the market should be around $0.05 at the time of settlement, a difference of more than 5 times. This operation is obviously not in line with common sense. It seems that Hyperliquid just roughly closed this loss-making order through human intervention.

At 23:44, Hyperliquid officials, who had remained silent throughout the process, finally explained on Discord: "After discovering evidence of suspicious market activity, the validator group held a meeting and voted to remove JELLY violators. All users, except for the marked addresses, will receive full compensation from the Hyper Foundation. This will be done automatically based on on-chain data in the next few days. No ticketing is required. The method will be shared in detail in a later announcement. As with other chains, validators often need to call on everyone to take decisive action to ensure the integrity of the network. Enhancing the robustness and transparency of the voting system is a top priority. Please note that as of the time of writing, HLP's 24-hour profit and loss is approximately 700,000 USDC. We will make technical improvements and learn from experience to make the network stronger. More details will be shared soon."

There are several key elements in this announcement: 1. The operation was decided by voting (maintaining the mechanism of decentralized governance). 2. Users who opened JELLYJELLY positions on Hyperliquid will be compensated for their losses (but violators, that is, the address that launched this attack, will be excluded). 3. In this practice, the vault did not suffer any losses and still maintained a profit of $700,000 within 24 hours (boosting users' confidence in the profitability of the vault).

As Hyperliquid forcibly closed the order, the targeted attack on Hyperliquid also failed. The price of JELLYJELLY began to plummet, plummeting 67% in 13 minutes. Perhaps aware that the drastic market fluctuations may affect the listing effect, OKX immediately announced that it would postpone the listing time of JELLYJELLY.

The dual torture of liquidity trap and safe depository design

At this point, the targeted attack on Hyperliquid seems to have come to an end. Although the entire incident lasted only 2.5 hours, in this short period of time, a leading decentralized derivatives exchange with a market value of approximately US$5 billion became the target of public criticism. The problems exposed and the various struggles among various forces are classic examples of conspiracy in the crypto world. There are still some issues worth interpreting.

First of all, what is the logic behind the initial trader's operation? What design flaws does this reveal about Hyperliquid?

The first problem exposed was Hyperliquid's trading liquidity. Unlike the previous 50x leveraged whale that chose Ethereum as the trading currency, this time the trader chose a relatively niche token such as JELLYJELLY. Data shows that Hyperliquid's JELLYJELLY contract trading is sluggish, with a trading volume of only tens of thousands of dollars per minute. Therefore, when traders try to close large short orders, if there is not enough liquidity in the order book, Hyperliquid will step in to provide liquidity.

Secondly, it brings up the disadvantage of Hyperliquid’s vault acting as a counterparty. Compared with Hyperliquid, CEX relies more on centralized management of market makers and order books when processing large orders, rather than relying on community-provided liquidity pools (such as GLP or HLP).

Behind the zero-sum game: There are no winners among those who add fuel to the flames

It seems that Hyperliquid has retained the reputation of decentralized governance through voting. But later, according to @spreekaway's revelation, Hyperliquid's voting validators are all votes from the Hyper Foundation. This was also criticized by the community. This vote was still not a resolution reached by the entire community, but an official decision of Hyperliquid. Although the matter was urgent, from this perspective, Hyperliquid's decentralized governance is still covered up.

Hyperliquid was attacked again, a 2-hour life-or-death thriller, and there is no winner in the hunting game of top exchanges

In addition, Hyperliquid's user trust has also suffered a real blow. During the short position holding process, PANews found that many funds on the chain chose to withdraw funds from the vault to avoid joint losses in the event of liquidation. Although the yield of the Hyperliquid vault was eventually pulled back to normal levels, the deposit amount decreased by 90 million US dollars in a short period of time, a decrease of 30%. From this perspective, Hyperliquid seems to have avoided vault losses, but it has also suffered a heavy blow.

Hyperliquid was attacked again, a 2-hour life-or-death thriller, and there is no winner in the hunting game of top exchanges

The treasury growth of the past three months was wiped out overnight.

Hyperliquid was attacked again, a 2-hour life-or-death thriller, and there is no winner in the hunting game of top exchanges

In addition, the traders who initiated the incident did not seem to profit from this incident. Since Hyperliquid chose to exclude the violators from the compensation list, the long orders and spot orders opened by this trading team on Hyperliquid will suffer losses from price changes and will not gain the expected benefits. Its open positions on other platforms may also suffer losses due to the drastic market fluctuations.

As for the other exchanges that chose to list the token quickly during this process, the popularity of JELLYJELLY has come and gone, and it may not attract many users after this incident. Instead, it has caused many users’ disgust on social media because of this suspected operation of adding insult to injury. Especially in the Hyperliquid community, many users can be seen condemning Binance’s operation.

The initiator of this incident is also one of the focuses of discussion on social media. According to @off_thetarget’s revelation, it seems that the JELLYJELLY team tried to gain a profit through this loophole.

Many users also believe that this was a deliberate attack on Hyperliquid by other centralized exchanges. According to Lookonchain monitoring, the funds used to attack Hyperliquid and open positions were withdrawn from Binance and OKX exchanges.

In addition, during this process, many KOLs also participated in the discussion and added fuel to the flames.

Retail investors pay for the farce

In fact, in this incident, retail investors who followed the trend and bought or went long became the biggest victims. According to data from coinglass, within 4 hours, the liquidation amount of JELLYJELLY reached 12.2685 million US dollars (the market value of JELLYJELLY is only 23 million US dollars), ranking third in the entire network, second only to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Hyperliquid was attacked again, a 2-hour life-or-death thriller, and there is no winner in the hunting game of top exchanges

As the price rose from $0.0082 to $0.0627 within 2 hours, and then fell from the high point to $0.021, the maximum increase reached 665% and the maximum decrease reached 67%. In this operation, how many retail investors will have sleepless nights.

When the price of JELLY finally settled at $0.021, this thrilling sniper battle seemed to end with Hyperliquid's "defensive victory", but the battlefield left behind a deeper industry question: Does the governance of decentralized exchanges belong to the community or the foundation? Can the liquidity dilemma avoid becoming a gap for capital hunting? And are retail investors destined to become victims of conspiracy amid KOL misleading, exchange games and price manipulation? The incident may be temporarily stopped, but the road to rebuilding trust in the crypto world is much longer than a thrilling liquidation operation. As the community said: This is not the first time, nor will it be the last time - under the guise of decentralization, the Game of Thrones has never left the stage.

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5313+2.36%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004143+1.84%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.15186+3.15%
Radix
XRD$0.006719-1.92%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
