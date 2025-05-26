Opinion: Raising funds for listed companies to buy Bitcoin is a "toxic" leverage

2025/05/26 16:20
Author: lowstrife , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Recently, Bitcoin reserve companies such as MSTR, Metaplanet, Twenty One and Nakamoto have become famous. But I personally think that their "reserves" are destructive leverage and the worst thing that has ever happened to Bitcoin and what it represents. The following is an analysis of how this model will collapse under certain conditions.

The feedback loop these companies use, where they buy Bitcoin with company funds, put it on their balance sheet, and then use various corporate mechanisms to raise more money against that balance sheet, is often talked about as the greatest invention ever.

Funds raised through the issuance of new shares (ATM), bonds, preferred stocks, loans, etc. will be immediately used to purchase Bitcoin to drive this flywheel.

An important distinction here is the use of value-added leverage: companies like Tesla are simply depositing assets into Bitcoin (which I personally have no problem with).

But the key to this flywheel is that common stockholders are the ultimate holders of these financial assets. All of these funding mechanisms ultimately result in common stock being diluted, and stock being sold into the market to fund this flywheel.

The main method used by MSTR is to issue new shares (ATM) to achieve value-added dilution. This method works well if mNAV ( PANews Note: represents the current share price and the value of its Bitcoin) is greater than 1.0. But the problem is that this leverage relies on issuing new shares to meet its cash flow. If MSTR's stock price is less than 1.0 times mNAV (as it will be in 2022), there will be problems.

Another tool is to use leverage to increase the yield of its products, such as convertible bonds and perpetual preferred shares, because the expectation of future purchases accelerates the expected value of the equity and amplifies the stock premium in the first place.

Issuing more common stock and diluting existing shareholders will eventually pay off. But they are allowing that dilution to happen later, trading today's dollars for tomorrow's cash flow/dilution, deferring that payment and "cost" far into the future. How "smart."

The problem here is twofold:

The first problem is that these products cannot be the fulcrum for all the leverage if the underlying stock fails to meet performance targets. For convertible bonds, MSTR must refinance or sell BTC to raise cash.

The second problem is preferred stocks. They are required to pay perpetual, non-accretive dividends (i.e., interest) to the holders of this debt. MSTR plans to issue trillions of dollars of these securities, and these payments are funded by diluting MSTR equity holders.

In particular, Strategy's STRF ( PANews Note: A fixed-income product that is packaged as a preferred stock issuance so that it can easily and continuously raise funds to buy Bitcoin) has no maturity date and is a perpetual debt with an annual interest rate of 10%. MSTR will always rely on non-value-added ATMs, diluting shareholder equity, to finance every dollar issued. Today's purchases are at the expense of tomorrow's shareholder interests. What does this sound like?

The problem with using an ATM to provide the required cash flow is that it relies on mNAV, which is not derived from its own assets. It relies entirely on market sentiment: what people think its vault is worth.

This is simply an insult to the essence of Bitcoin.

There is a provision for suspending dividends, but this raises more questions. STRK must pay all outstanding dividends plus a penalty before it can convert (maturity). Not to mention that suspending dividends would significantly reduce product demand.

If the point of an income-generating asset is to strip away risk, the last thing you want is to destroy the reason for owning the security in the first place. These are the risks MSTR advocates don’t mention. Suspending a dividend would be a warning about solvency.

Supporters argue that these preferred shares are being issued to buy bitcoin now and that the dividend payments are worth it. They argue that if it has been “modeled,” then the capital raising is worth it.

 You have to look at the deal as a whole, not each piece in isolation. If they are raising money with preferred stock, then you have to consider the valuation / premium at which they raised the money. You can then simulate using an ATM to pay dividends and look into the future based on your own predictions of how Bitcoin and stocks will perform and determine how many shares need to be issued and when it would be more accretive to make the conversion. Once you do that, you'll realize how good these preferred stock issuances are.

With about $1.8 billion of these securities outstanding today, it is possible to make these payments, but Saylor's proposal to issue $3 trillion of these securities, which would dilute shareholders by $300 billion per year, is clearly untenable.

So how does this all play out? It all starts with mNAV. mNAV is critical. It’s life. It’s the energy. If mNAV goes bad, the company’s ability to raise capital goes away, and debt conversions hurt mNAV, and the company loses its ability to pay its debt.

GBTC is another closed-end fund that became popular during the bull run of 2021. People used it to invest in BTC because their existing accounts at the time did not allow it.

Today, MSTR is being bought for much the same reasons. The problem is: Bitcoin is becoming more accessible.

GBTC is a closed-end fund that trades at a premium or discount to the underlying assets. Once demand for this investment avenue dries up, the fund’s need to buy new assets also decreases.

Once mNAV is knocked out, demand is gone.

Once mNAV falls below 1.0, MSTR's fundraising ability will be in trouble, which is quite similar to the loss of willingness and ability to purchase GBTC.

It is important to note that mNAV is based entirely on market sentiment. There is no mechanism or reason why it must trade at the value of an asset.

When mNAV falls, the ability to continue to raise capital (and buy Bitcoin) in the future is reduced, and the expected value of the stock is reduced. This situation may in turn be exacerbated if debt dividends are forced to be paid under adverse conditions.

Convertible bonds complicate the situation further. Currently, MSTR has $8.2 billion in convertible bonds that will mature between 2028 and 2032. The risk of these bonds is not in the price. Whether the price of Bitcoin goes up or down (within reason), the bonds will not "pop" or require margin calls.

The problem with a convertible bond is in the name. It requires conversion. MSTR stock needs to appreciate to a pre-determined price level in order for the bond to convert into new stock issuance. Remember: this trigger is MSTR's stock price, which floats based on mNAV, which is based on market sentiment.

If, for some reason, the price fails to rise, then the question becomes one of timing, not price. The bonds will likely mature regardless of the underlying price of Bitcoin. MSTR will have to refinance or pay off the debt in cash by selling BTC.

Eventually, the flywheel mechanism will work in reverse, ultimately defeating the whole plan. Buy back shares below mNAV 1.0 and sell the underlying assets to raise capital. Some argue that this is a fiduciary responsibility, and Bailey has publicly stated that he would do the same.

This is not a financial revolution. This is a Ponzi scheme fanatic chasing leverage. As a long-time Bitcoin owner, it is heartbreaking to see Bitcoin OGs cheering Saylor on while he uses Bitcoin to reenact the financial engineering of 2008 that led to the creation of Bitcoin.

Related reading: Dismantling Saylor’s Bitcoin Financial Magic: The stock price has tripled since its peak in October last year


Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45

