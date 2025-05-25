PA Daily | Cetus releases community update and resumes online aggregator; whale James Wynn closes $1.2 billion worth of BTC long position and opens BTC short position

Today's news tips:

1. Next week's macro outlook: The Fed's interest rate cut prospects are bleak this year, and Trump's divine assistance may usher in a second boiling moment for gold

2. Musk has changed his X account name from Kekius Maximus back to Elon Musk

3. User reports indicate social media platform "X" may be experiencing a malfunction

4.Cetus: Aggregator service has been restored and is working hard to repair system data

5. Tether CEO: Although the United States is reviewing the stablecoin bill, Tether's focus is still on overseas markets

6. James Wynn closed his $1.2 billion BTC long position, with a single loss of about $13.39 million

7. Swiss watchmaker Franck Muller launched a watch tied to the Solana wallet, priced at approximately $24,356

8. In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume decreased by 0.05% to US$129.8 million, and Avalanche network transaction volume increased by more than 200%

Regulatory News

Next week's macro outlook: The Fed's interest rate cut prospects are bleak this year, Trump's divine assistance may usher in a second boiling moment for gold

In the past week, Moody's downgrade of the US sovereign credit rating and Trump's trillion-dollar "Beautiful Big Bill" have once again set off a wave of selling US dollar assets. On Friday, Trump's threat to impose tariffs on the European Union and Apple triggered a "triple kill" of US stocks, bonds and currencies. The US dollar has fallen to a three-week low, and this week it has recorded its largest weekly drop since the announcement of the reciprocal tariff plan in early April. The following are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

At 2:40 a.m. on Monday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell delivered a graduation speech at Princeton University's graduation ceremony.

At 16:00 on Tuesday, Kashkari, 2026 FOMC voting member and President of the Minneapolis Fed, participated in the policy panel discussion of the Japan Institute for Financial Research meeting and delivered a speech.

At 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams will participate in a panel discussion at the Bank of Japan's Financial Research Institute meeting.

At 16:00 on Wednesday, Kashkari, 2026 FOMC voting member and President of the Minneapolis Fed, participated in a dialogue and Q&A session at Keio University.

At 2:00 on Thursday, the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its May monetary policy meeting.

At 20:30 on Thursday, Barkin, a 2027 FOMC voting member and Richmond Fed President, will participate in a fireside chat.

At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending May 24 and the revised annualized quarterly rate of real GDP in the first quarter of the United States will be released.

At 22:40 on Thursday, 2025 FOMC voting member and Chicago Fed President Goolsbee will participate in a question and answer session.

At 4:00 a.m. on Friday, 2027 FOMC voting member and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will participate in an economic-related fireside chat at the Oakland Rotary Club.

At 8:25 a.m. on Friday, Logan, 2026 FOMC voting member and President of the Dallas Fed, delivered an opening speech for an event and participated in the dialogue.

At 20:30 on Friday, the U.S. core PCE price index annual and monthly rates for April and the U.S. personal spending monthly rate for April will be released.

Next Friday will see the first US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation and consumption data since Trump's "Liberation Day". Core PCE, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, fell sharply in March, from 3.0% to 2.6% year-on-year. According to the Cleveland Fed's Nowcast model, core PCE year-on-year growth is expected to remain unchanged in April, but overall PCE is expected to slow slightly to 2.2%.

With core inflation unchanged, it’s hard to see the Fed shifting to a more decisive course of action on rates. Realistically, it will take time for much of the inflationary pressure from tariffs to feed through to the data, so it may be months before we know what effect Trump’s tariffs have on price growth.

User reports indicate social media platform "X" is experiencing a suspected outage

According to Jinshi, user reports show that as of 8:35 a.m. EST, more than 25,054 U.S. users have experienced problems on social media platform "X".

An American crypto investor is suspected of kidnapping an Italian businessman in New York and trying to obtain his financial account passwords

New York City police have arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnapping and torturing of an Italian tourist, allegedly in an attempt to extort the tourist into handing over the passwords to his financial accounts. After the Italian tourist escaped from the upscale SoHo apartment where he was being held captive and called the police, police arrested John Woeltz, a 37-year-old man, and a 24-year-old suspected female accomplice. The tourist went to the apartment on May 6 under the guise of a business transaction, and was subsequently captured by John Woeltz, beaten and tortured in an attempt to defraud "millions of dollars, " the New York Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

It is reported that the police found several Polaroid photos of the victim being tied up and tortured, as well as guns, chain saws and other tools at the scene. The victim finally escaped and called the police on May 23. John Woeltz was charged with first-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault and illegal possession of weapons.

Viewpoint

James Wynn: Traders must know when to make choices and never count money at the poker table

James Wynn tweeted that (traders) need to know when to persist, when to give up, when to leave, and when to enter. Never count money at the poker table. There is plenty of time to count money after the transaction is completed.

Earlier news , James Wynn closed his $1.2 billion BTC long position, with a single loss of approximately $13.39 million.

Economist Kenneth Rogoff: Cryptocurrencies have value, and their growing popularity in the gray market may weaken the status of the US dollar

According to Bloomberg, Kenneth Rogoff, former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and member of the Federal Reserve Committee, said in an interview that geopolitical tensions and the growing influence of cryptocurrencies are undermining the global status of the US dollar.

Kenneth Rogoff believes that critics who believe that cryptocurrencies are just scams and worthless are completely wrong. "The view that there is no 'fundamental value proposition' in cryptocurrency transactions is wrong." One of the main markets for the US dollar is the global underground economy, and in the past, the preferred payment method for such transactions was the US dollar, but now the preferred payment method is cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency provides a recognized medium of exchange, which is a value proposition. Even if the government strictly regulates cryptocurrencies, it will still face major challenges in controlling the underground economy. Therefore, Kenneth Rogoff believes that "cryptocurrencies have value." The great difficulty that authorities will face in tracking gray market cryptocurrency transactions means that cryptocurrencies "are not worthless."

Cathie Wood: For users who seek convenience, ETFs will have a certain appeal no matter how popular crypto wallets become in the future

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, said that crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are likely to maintain their place in the economy no matter how high crypto wallet adoption rates rise over the next decade. "I think ETFs are an important stepping stone because, you know, wallets seem very complicated and there's a lot of friction for consumers who just want to push a button," Cathie Wood said at the Solana Accelerate event in New York on May 23. "So I think ETFs won't lose much appeal for those who are looking for convenience."

Project News

Musk has changed his X account name back to Elon Musk

Swiss watchmaker Franck Muller launches a watch that is tied to the Solana wallet, priced at approximately $24,356

Swiss watchmaker Franck Muller has launched a collection of 1,111 watches that are linked to the Solana wallet via a QR code on the watch. Each watch is individually numbered and priced at 20,000 francs (about $24,356).

Cetus: Aggregator service has been restored and is working hard to repair system data

In response to questions and concerns from the community such as recent events, funding status and recovery roadmap, the Cetus team released a community update. The affected funds consist of two parts: one part is within Sui, and the other part is mainly bridged outside the ecosystem in the form of ETH. The team is advancing the recovery of funds through white hat negotiations and legal means, and proposes to unlock frozen assets through Sui community PoS voting. Data recovery work on the Cetus protocol is in progress and is expected to take dozens of hours. Among them, the aggregator service has been restored online and supports exchange through partners such as Phantom and Binance Alpha. The aggregator service has no clear dependency on the liquidity pool on Cetus and will continue to be routed through other liquidity sources on Sui. It has been confirmed that the Cetus CLMM pool that was not affected in this incident will resume operation after the accurate position data is fully restored.

Cetus has not yet released a detailed official announcement because it is actively discussing with the Sui Foundation and other community members to finalize the key details of the recovery. The current main focus and efforts are to maximize the recovery of funds and to cooperate with the Sui ecosystem and verification nodes (full recovery of funds requires the full cooperation of the entire ecosystem).

The 212th Ethereum ACDC meeting: Fusaka Devnet-0 will be launched on May 26

According to Tim Beiko's summary of the 212th Ethereum Executive Core Developers Meeting (ACDE), the meeting mainly discussed: Fusaka Devnet-0 will be launched on May 26, Fusaka EIP scope discussion (EIP-7825 sets the upper limit of transaction Gas to 30M; EIP-7918 anchors the Blob rate to the Base Fee to alleviate fee fluctuations; these two are confirmed to be included in Devnet-1), testnet strategy (fork Sepolia first, retain Hoodi for application testing; encourage the community to maintain the testnet for a long time).

Next week the CL call will make a decision on EIP-7917, and at the next ACDE call (in two weeks), the team will finalize the scope of Devnet-2 and review update proposals for EIPs 7212, 7934, 7907, and 5920. Glamsterdam discussions will begin after Fusaka’s scope is finalized.

Tether CEO: Although the United States is reviewing the stablecoin bill, Tether's focus is still on overseas markets

Although the U.S. Congress is considering bills that will help further integrate stablecoins into mainstream finance, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said he will still focus on overseas markets and pay attention to the impact of the Genius Act on foreign issuers.

The more favorable regulatory environment in the United States has also prompted Tether to advance the process of having its reserves audited by one of the Big Four accounting firms. Ardoino also said that Tether is still in talks with the firm. Currently, Tether publishes certification documents signed by BDO Italia SpA every quarter. Regarding the plan of large banks to jointly issue stablecoins, Ardoino said that Tether's customer base is 3 billion people in the world who are not connected to the banking system, and he is not worried about competition.

Financing News

Indian tech startup Data Sutram raises $9 million in Series A funding led by B Capital and Lightspeed Ventures

Indian technology startup Data Sutram has completed a $9 million Series A financing round, led by B Capital and Lightspeed Ventures. This round of financing, which consists of Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital, will help the company expand beyond banking into cryptocurrency, gaming, e-commerce, express commerce and insurance, while accelerating its AI product development and international expansion plans in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Data Sutram's platform uses artificial intelligence and more than 250 external data sources to help banks, non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) and other financial service providers detect synthetic identities, map collusion networks and prevent the creation of "mule accounts."

Important data

James Wynn closed his $1.2 billion BTC long position, with a single loss of about $13.39 million

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, James Wynn has completely closed his BTC long positions, with a loss of about $13.39 million. He started to close at 6:40 and closed all positions at 7:27, taking only 47 minutes to close positions worth $1.2 billion. The average opening price of this position was $108,921, and the average closing price was $107,746, with a single loss of about $13.39 million. If the records of opening and closing BTC positions in the past few days are combined, the overall profit of this round of transactions is still about $8.45 million.

James Wynn has opened a 40x leveraged BTC short position, worth about $112 million

According to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, James Wynn has opened a 40x leveraged BTC short order, holding 1038.71 BTC, worth $112 million, with an opening price of $107,711.1 and a liquidation price of $149,100.

James Wynn has increased his BTC short position to $195 million

According to @ai_9684xtpa, James Wynn has increased his 40x leveraged BTC short position to $195 million. Currently:

James Wynn:

  • Long position: 1820.91 BTC, about 195 million USD
  • Opening price: $107,507.8
  • Liquidation Price: $130,540
  • Current floating profit: $570,000

"Insider Brother":

  • Short position: 117.81 BTC, about 12.74 million USD
  • Opening price: $107,823.2
  • Liquidation Price: $115,190
  • Current floating profit: $73,000

NFT transaction volume fell by 0.05% to US$129.8 million in the past 7 days, and Avalanche network transaction volume increased by more than 200%

CryptoSlam data shows that the NFT market has declined slightly in the past week, with transaction volume down 0.05% month-on-month to $129.8 million. Market participation has increased, with the number of NFT buyers increasing by 61.18% to 443,548, and the number of NFT sellers increasing by 31.87% to 199,129. The number of NFT transactions also increased by 15.39% to 1,697,343.

The Ethereum network maintained its lead with $29.6 million in transaction volume, but its transaction volume dropped by 26.22% compared with the previous week. The Avalanche network jumped to second place with $22.3 million in transaction volume, an increase of 202.92%. The Polygon network ranked third with $21.3 million and achieved a growth of 45.98%. The Bitcoin network fell to fourth place with a transaction volume of $18.2 million, a decrease of 21.85% from last week.

This week's top deals include:

  • CryptoPunks #3609 sold for 440 ETH ($1,089,338)
  • CryptoPunks #2537 sold for 80 ETH ($197,242)
  • CryptoPunks #2542 sold for 59 ETH ($155,440)
  • CryptoPunks #6479 sold for 58.4 ETH ($149,478)
  • CryptoPunks #7161 sold for 53.69 ETH ($142,816)
YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.66+1.14%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5313+2.36%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004143+1.84%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.15186+3.15%
Radix
XRD$0.006719-1.92%
