PA Daily | GameStop plans to raise $1.3 billion to buy BTC; Upbit will list WAL

Today's news tips:

GameStop plans to raise $1.3 billion to buy Bitcoin

Hurun Global Rich List 2025: Musk retains title of world's richest man, Zhao Changpeng continues to be the richest man in the crypto field with a wealth of 160 billion yuan

US Senate passes repeal of controversial crypto tax rules, Trump expected to sign

Analysis: Binance Wallet is suspected to launch KiloEx token IDO

Upbit to List WAL in KRW, BTC, USDT Markets

Coinbase supports listing of ALT, PENDLE and L3

The top two vote-getters in Binance’s first voting are BANANAS31 and WHY

Deribit: Over $14.3 billion of BTC and ETH options will expire in Q1

Regulatory/Macro

More than half of the 20 hottest open source startups in 2024 are related to AI, and encryption projects such as MyShell and Fuel are on the list

According to the 2024 Runa Open Source Startup Index (ROSS Index) report released by European venture capital firm Runa Capital, more than half of the world's 20 hottest open source startups are closely related to AI. The index uses GitHub "star" growth as a measure to track the growth trend of commercial open source projects. Ollama, a Y Combinator-backed company that provides tools for running large language models (LLMs) locally, has increased its GitHub stars by 76,000, with a total of more than 135,000. Zed Industries ranked second, and its cross-platform collaborative code editor quickly gained 52,000 stars after being open sourced in 2024. LangGenius, the third-placed company, developed the LLM application platform Dify, with an annual growth rate of 326% and a total of more than 84,000 stars. In addition, ComfyUI and All Hands ranked in the top five with generative AI tools and developer agent platforms, respectively. The report also shows that although AI and LLM continue to dominate, developer tools and privacy protection self-hosted tools are also attracting attention. For example, Zed, Stirling PDF, and RustDesk all made the top 10. And the blockchain project Fuel shows that the crypto space is still alive and well.

Hurun Global Rich List 2025: Musk retains title of world's richest man, Zhao Changpeng continues to be the richest man in the crypto field with a wealth of 160 billion yuan

Hurun Research Institute released the "2025 Hurun Global Rich List", showing that the number of billionaires in the world has increased to 3,442, a record high, 163 more than last year. The United States ranks first with 870 billionaires, and China ranks second with 823. Elon Musk, 53, retained the title of the world's richest man with a fortune of 3.07 trillion yuan, an increase of 82%, mainly due to the surge in Tesla's stock price. Jeff Bezos of Amazon ranked second with 1.94 trillion yuan, and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta ranked among the top three for the first time with 1.77 trillion yuan. Nvidia's Huang Renxun's wealth nearly tripled to 935 billion yuan, ranking 11th. In the field of cryptocurrency, Binance founder Zhao Changpeng continued to rank first in the cryptocurrency field with a wealth of 160 billion yuan. Brian Armstrong of Coinbase increased his wealth by 72% to 80 billion yuan, and Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy nearly tripled his wealth to 65 billion yuan. The list also shows that entrepreneurs in the fields of AI, asset management, entertainment and cryptocurrency performed strongly, while luxury goods, telecommunications and Chinese real estate performed poorly. In the field of AI, Liang Wenfeng of Hangzhou DeepSeek and Sam Altman of OpenAI made their first appearance on the list with RMB 33 billion and RMB 13 billion respectively. In addition, Zhang Yiming of ByteDance became China's richest man with RMB 435 billion, surpassing "bottled water king" Zhong Shanshan.

South Korean court suspends three-month business restriction on Upbit

The Seoul Administrative Court of South Korea has ruled to temporarily suspend the "three-month partial business suspension" penalty imposed by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIU) on Dunamu, the parent company of the crypto exchange Upbit. The court has approved Dunamu's administrative lawsuit and emergency suspension application, and the penalty will not be resumed until 30 days after the main case judgment takes effect. This means that new Upbit users can continue to deposit and withdraw crypto assets. Previously, the FIU accused Upbit of violating the Special Financial Law by trading with overseas unregistered exchanges without real-name verification.

US Senate passes repeal of controversial crypto tax rules, Trump expected to sign

According to The Block, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution by 70 votes to 28 to repeal the crypto tax regulations issued at the end of the Biden administration, and the bill will be submitted to President Trump for signature. The IRS DeFi broker rule requires some DeFi platforms to report user transaction information and issue 1099 forms as securities brokers, sparking privacy and compliance disputes. White House crypto adviser David Sacks said that the president's senior advisers will recommend signing the bill, which will become the first crypto legislation signed by Trump during his tenure. The DeFi industry welcomed the move, saying it would help protect innovation and technological development.

Interactive Brokers Adds Solana, Cardano, XRP, and Dogecoin to Its Crypto Trading Services

According to Bloomberg, Interactive Brokers announced that it has added four new cryptocurrency trading services: Solana, Cardano, XRP and Dogecoin. These currencies were previously named by Trump on the Truth Social platform and recommended to be included in the US crypto reserves, although the final executive order only covers Bitcoin. The new currencies will be provided through Zero Hash and Paxos, expanding customers' flexibility in crypto asset allocation. Interactive Brokers previously supported mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC and BCH.

U.S. stocks closed: Nasdaq fell 2%, Nvidia fell more than 5%

U.S. stocks closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.3%, the S&P 500 closing down 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index closing down 2%. Tesla (TSLA.O) fell 5.5%, Nvidia (NVDA.O) fell 5.7%, Apple (AAPL.O) fell nearly 1%, and Trump Media Technology Group (DJT.O) fell more than 8%. Among blockchain concept stocks, MARA Holdings (MARA) fell 3.23%, Strategy (MSTR.O) fell 3.66%, and Coinbase (COIN.O) fell 5.03%.

Wyoming's stablecoin WYST enters critical testing phase, governor says it's expected to go live in July

According to an announcement issued by the Governor of Wyoming, the Wyoming Stablecoin Committee announced that its fiat-backed, fully-reserved WYST stablecoin has entered the multi-chain testing phase and has been deployed on test networks such as Avalanche, Solana, and Ethereum. WYST is issued by a public entity and is the first such project in the United States. Testing is expected to last until the second quarter of 2025, and it is planned to be officially launched in July. Partners include LayerZero and Stargate. WYST will be over-collateralized by cash and U.S. Treasury bonds, and the interest will be injected into the state education fund.

Viewpoint

Analysis: BTC has a 95% chance of not falling below $69,000, and the annual average price of $76,000 is considered an important support

According to Polymarket forecast data analysis, the target price of Bitcoin (BTC) in 2025 is $138,000, which still has about 60% room to rise from the current price. The analysis pointed out that although the recent crypto market has been affected by multiple unfavorable factors, BTC's bull market cycle may reach this goal by 2026. The analysis shared by user Ashwin shows that the BTC price forecast range is between $59,000 and $138,600, and the market sentiment is relatively conservative, mainly affected by macro uncertainties such as US trade tariffs. The average target price of Kalshi, a similar forecasting platform, is $122,000, slightly higher than the current historical high. In addition, market participants believe that BTC needs to hold key price areas to maintain the bull market, including the previous high of $73,800 and the peak of $69,000 in 2021. Analysis tools show that there is a 95% probability that BTC will not fall below $69,000, and the average annual price of $76,000 is also seen as an important support.

Analysis: Binance Wallet is suspected to launch KiloEx token IDO

According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, Binance Wallet is suspected to be about to launch a new coin IDO, and the transaction records show that it involves the BSC ecosystem's Perp DEX project KiloEx (token $KILO). According to analysis, this transaction called the same "Create IDO" method as the $PARTI token two days ago, and the relevant deployment time of $KILO was about 16 hours ago. The official has not yet responded to this.

Project News

Yescoin partner: The four members involved in the case have been released on bail, and they have always believed in their innocence during the 37 days in the detention center

Zhang Chi, a partner of TON ecosystem project Yescoin, posted on WeChat Moments that he had always believed that he and his team were innocent during the 37 days in the detention center. Currently, all four team members involved in the case have been denied arrest and are on bail. Earlier news reported that Zhang Chi, the founder of Yescoin, was taken away by the police due to a dispute between partners, and the case has been upgraded to a criminal case.

Binance will launch PAXG/USDT perpetual contract, supporting up to 75x leverage

Binance Futures announced that it will launch the PAXGUSDT perpetual contract. The contract will be officially launched at 18:30 on March 27, 2025 (GMT+8), supporting up to 75x leverage.

Upbit to List WAL in KRW, BTC, USDT Markets

According to the official announcement, South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit will list Walrus (WAL) in the KRW, BTC, and USDT markets, and the start time of trading support will be announced later.

Harpie announces closure of all services, users need to disconnect wallets in time

Harpie, an on-chain firewall provider, announced that it has decided to shut down its services immediately and reminded users to disconnect their wallets from the Harpie RPC. Harpie said that it was unable to continue operating due to its failure to establish a sustainable business model, although it was committed to creating a "zero theft" crypto ecosystem. Harpie completed a $4.5 million seed round of financing led by Dragonfly Capital in 2022.

OKX will launch FLUID (Fluid) spot trading

According to the announcement of Ouyi, FLUID (FLUID) will be launched on March 27, 2025. Fluid is a DeFi protocol that integrates lending and DEX exchange functions into one product. The specific arrangements are as follows: • Deposit opening time: March 27 14:00 (UTC+8) • Call auction time: March 27 17:00 to 18:00 (UTC+8) • FLUID/USDT spot trading opening time: March 27 18:00 (UTC+8) • Withdrawal opening time: March 28 18:00 (UTC+8)

CZ: Fees and donations received by the BNB address will be used to support BSC community projects

CZ posted on the X platform that all BNB fees or donations received by his (personal) public address will be used to support BSC (BNB Chain) community projects, including direct purchases of tokens of related projects. In addition, he emphasized that other tokens received by this address will be ignored for a long time and will not be processed or operated. CZ believes that this move is the simplest way to support the BSC project.

Bithumb will list Walrus (WAL) Korean Won trading pairs and support Sui network

South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb announced that it will launch Walrus (WAL) Korean won trading pairs, supporting Sui network recharges (not supporting other networks). Deposits and withdrawals are expected to open at 7 pm on the same day, and trading will start at 8 pm (local time), depending on liquidity conditions.

Coinbase supports listing of ALT, PENDLE and L3

According to Coinbase Assets, Coinbase will list the Ethereum network (ERC-20) assets AltLayer (ALT), Pendle (PENDLE) and Layer3 (L3), and will open ALT-USD, PENDLE-USD and L3-USD trading pairs in stages at 0:00 am on March 28 (Beijing time) after liquidity conditions are met.

Coinbase will launch Freysa (FAI) trading

According to Coinbase Assets, Coinbase will list the Base chain asset Freysa (FAI) and start phased trading of the FAI-USD trading pair at 0:00 am (Beijing time) on March 28 after meeting liquidity conditions. The official reminds users not to transfer the asset through other networks, as trading may be restricted in some regions.

The top two vote-getters in Binance’s first voting are BANANAS31 and WHY

According to Binance Square, Binance's first "Vote to List" voting ended at 00:59 (Beijing time) on March 27. BNB chain project BANANAS31 ranked first with 19.4% of the votes, followed by WHY project with 18.8%, attracting a total of 185,436 votes. Binance emphasized that the voting results are for reference only, and the final listing of the coin still needs to go through the review process.

Important data

Deribit: Over $14.3 billion of BTC and ETH options will expire in Q1

According to Deribit official news, tomorrow (March 28, Friday) will usher in the largest option expiration date in the first quarter of this year, and it is expected that more than $14.3 billion of BTC and ETH options will expire at 16:00 Beijing time. Among them, the nominal value of BTC options is $12.17 billion, the Put/Call ratio is 0.48, and the maximum pain point price is $85,000; the nominal value of ETH options is $2.15 billion, the Put/Call ratio is 0.39, and the maximum pain point price is $2,400.

In the second quarter of last year, 29 banks around the world held approximately $368.3 billion in crypto assets, but spot assets accounted for less than 3%.

According to data released by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) cited by CoinDesk, the total amount of crypto assets held by 29 banks worldwide in the second quarter of 2024 reached 341.5 billion euros (about 368.3 billion U.S. dollars), of which only 2.46% were spot crypto assets. Compared with 2021, banks' spot crypto holdings have fallen by 44%. Data shows that banks are more inclined to invest in crypto-related exchange-traded products (ETPs), accounting for 92.5%, to avoid high volatility and regulatory risks. BCBS recommends that banks' spot crypto asset exposure should not exceed 2%.

Early PEPE giant whale qianbaidu.eth withdrew its tokens again, holding nearly 700 billion tokens

According to Spot On Chain monitoring, qianbaidu.eth, a giant whale that once made a profit of $7.34 million from PEPE, withdrew 506.2 billion PEPE (about $4.4 million) from Binance about 10 hours ago. Its current position is 699.8 billion PEPE (about $5.11 million), with a floating profit of $164,000, an increase of 2.8%. This address is one of the early buyers of PEPE and has achieved a 110% return rate.

Vitalik transferred 250 ETH to the privacy protocol RAILGUN this morning

According to on-chain analyst Ember, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin transferred 250 ETH (about $500,000) to the privacy protocol RAILGUN early this morning. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has used the protocol to transfer funds many times before, and has said that most of these funds are used for charitable donations. RAILGUN supports on-chain privacy transactions, allowing users to manage assets without exposing their addresses.

Financing

Tether acquires 30% stake in Italian media company Be Water

According to Bloomberg, stablecoin issuer Tether will spend about 10 million euros to acquire a 30% stake in Italian media company Be Water. Be Water includes podcast production companies Chora Media and Will Media and film and television production and distribution company Be Water Film. The transaction is part of Tether's recent investment boom, and it has previously been involved in agriculture, AI, brain-computer interfaces and other fields. Tether's current USDT market value is about 144 billion US dollars, mainly supported by highly liquid assets such as US Treasuries.

OpenAI is close to completing a $40 billion round led by SoftBank, with a valuation of $300 billion

According to Bloomberg, OpenAI is close to completing a round of financing of up to $40 billion, with a valuation of $300 billion, setting a record for the largest financing in history. The round of financing was led by SoftBank Group, and other participants included Magnetar Capital, Coatue Management, Founders Fund and Altimeter Capital. SoftBank will invest a total of approximately $30 billion in two phases, with an investment of $7.5 billion in the first phase. This move has significantly increased the basis of OpenAI's valuation of $157 billion in October last year.

GameStop plans to raise $1.3 billion to buy Bitcoin

According to Bloomberg, GameStop announced on Wednesday that it plans to privately place $1.3 billion in convertible senior notes due in 2030. In addition, the company said it would allow initial purchasers to purchase notes with a total principal amount of no more than $200 million. GameStop said in a statement: "The company hopes to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Bitcoin in a manner consistent with GameStop's investment policy." Earlier this week, GameStop announced that it would include Bitcoin in its reserve assets.

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654.66+1.14%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5313+2.36%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004143+1.84%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.15186+3.15%
Radix
XRD$0.006719-1.92%
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

