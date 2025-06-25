Sonic’s rebound lacks volume; bearish structure not yet broken

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 00:55
NEAR
NEAR$2.869-4.14%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.16663-3.81%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001548-5.20%

Sonic has bounced hard from fresh yearly lows, but bearish market structure remains intact. For a true reversal, price must hold above $0.24 and reclaim $0.40 with volume-backed strength.

Sonic (SONIC) recently dropped to a new yearly low near $0.24 before staging an impulsive rebound. The move has sparked speculation: is this a major bottom or just another short-lived bounce in a bearish market?

While the sharp rally into the value area low shows some signs of life, the broader structure remains tilted bearish. For this rally to evolve into a longer-term reversal, key levels must be reclaimed, and volume must confirm the intent.

Key technical points

  • Yearly Low: $0.24; must hold to form a higher low and base for reversal.
  • Critical Resistance: $0.40; reclaiming this level would break bearish market structure.
  • Current Structure: Still bearish; lower lows and lower highs remain intact.
  • Volume Profile: Still weak; strong volume needed to validate any breakout.
Sonic's rebound lacks volume; bearish structure not yet broken - 1

Sonic’s drop to $0.24 marked a key inflection point, a new yearly low that could represent a final flush if the level holds. The recent rally into the value area low is technically significant, but so far, it lacks the volume and structure needed to confirm a sustained trend shift.

For Sonic to build a convincing bottom, it must hold above $0.24 and begin forming higher lows on lower timeframes. A clean reclaim of $0.40 would be the first meaningful sign of structural change, breaking the series of lower highs that have defined the current downtrend.

Volume remains a concern. While the bounce was impulsive, it appears driven more by a short squeeze than by genuine accumulation. The market had been heavily skewed to the downside, and Sonic’s sharp rise likely forced a flush of short positions. This type of move, while aggressive, doesn’t inherently signal trend reversal unless followed by sustained buying interest and structural improvement.

If Sonic consolidates above $0.24 and begins printing higher lows with increasing volume, the case for a mid- to long-term reversal strengthens. Until then, traders should be cautious in interpreting this move as anything more than a technical relief bounce.

What to expect in the coming price action

The next few weeks will be critical for Sonic. Holding above $0.24 is essential to form a base. If price consolidates and reclaims $0.40 with rising volume, it could signal the start of a broader trend reversal. Otherwise, bearish pressure may resume.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0.24291+3.54%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.11869-2.33%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.868-4.27%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008167-1.17%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share
ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

水曜日、欧州中央銀行（ECB）の高官は、政策立案者が金利に関する次の一手を模索する中、世界はかつてないレベルの不確実性に直面していると述べた。ECBの政策理事会メンバーであり、スペイン中央銀行のトップを務めるホセ・ルイス・エスクリバ氏は、マドリードでスペインの上院議員に対して発言した際にこのコメントを行った。「私たちは[...]」
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13389-0.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1086-2.77%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:14
Share

Trending News

More

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

近日公開: IPO Genie プレセールが独占的なプライベート市場の機会を解放

Polymarket創業者の償還の軌跡：無一文の中退者から最年少の自力で成功した億万長者へ