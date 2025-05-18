PA Daily | Binance has issued an additional 3,860 tokens to users who received the REX airdrop; the UK plans to require crypto companies to report user and transaction data starting in 2026

PANews
2025/05/18 17:11
FUND
FUND$0,02799-6,07%
REVOX
REX$0,008522+12,53%
Stage
STAGE$0,0000716+6,86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1147+3,05%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000599+31,93%

Today's news tips:

1. Next week's macro outlook: The United States bids farewell to the top credit rating club, and the rebound of US stocks may end

2. The UK plans to require crypto companies to report user and transaction data from 2026

3. Hong Kong police smashed a money laundering group using virtual asset exchange shops, involving a total amount of 118 million yuan

4. Galaxy CEO: Bitcoin's market value is still far behind gold, and the price may be between $130,000 and $150,000 in the next stage

5. Some Trump dinner invitees profited from token trading, but their identities remained anonymous

6. Binance: An additional 3,860 REX tokens have been issued to users who successfully received the REX airdrop

7. Solana Q1 app revenue reached $1.2 billion, the best quarter in a year, with Pump.fun leading with $257 million

8. Venture capital firm A100x launches $50 million second fund to support early-stage companies in AI, digital assets and blockchain

Regulatory/Macro

Next week's macro outlook: The United States bids farewell to the top credit rating club, and the US stock market rebound may end

As China and the United States reached an important consensus on the trade agreement at the beginning of this week, market risk appetite began to recover, and Wall Street's major stock indexes ended the week on a positive note. The S&P 500 is expected to rise for the fifth consecutive trading day. The three major U.S. stock indexes all closed higher on a weekly basis. The S&P 500 recovered all its losses this year and is only about 4% lower than its historical high. Looking ahead to next week, U.S. data is relatively bleak, but many Federal Reserve officials will speak. In addition, Moody's downgrade of the U.S. rating may set off a "bloodbath" when the market opens next Monday. The following are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

  • At 05:20 on Monday, New York Fed President Williams delivered a commencement speech at the Hofstra University graduate graduation ceremony in Hempstead, New York.
  • At 20:30 on Monday, Atlanta Fed President Bostic attended the Atlanta Fed 2025 Financial Markets Conference and delivered an opening speech
  • At 20:45 on Monday, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Jefferson and New York Fed President Williams delivered speeches
  • Dallas Fed President Logan moderates a panel at the Atlanta Summit at 01:15 on Tuesday
  • Atlanta Fed President Bostic delivers opening remarks at an event at 21:00 on Tuesday
  • At 21:00 on Tuesday, Richmond Fed President Barkin delivered the opening remarks at the 2025 Investing in Rural America conference
  • At 01:00 on Wednesday, 2025 FOMC voting member and St. Louis Fed President Moussalem will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy
  • At 07:00 on Wednesday, Atlanta Fed President Bostic chaired the meeting, and Cleveland Fed President Hammack and San Francisco Fed President Daly delivered keynote speeches.
  • At 00:00 on Thursday, Richmond Fed President Barkin will attend an event called "Fed Listens"
  • At 20:30 on Thursday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending May 17
  • At 21:45 on Thursday, the preliminary values of the US S&P global manufacturing and service PMI for May
  • At 02:00 on Friday, New York Fed President Williams delivered a keynote speech at the Monetary Policy Implementation Seminar

Traders will be watching the initial U.S. PMI for May, but they may also be watching speeches by several Fed officials as they may wonder whether the Fed continues to worry about economic growth or is more concerned about the inflation outlook after finding some common ground in the U.S. A rise in the PMI could indicate improved business sentiment following the U.S.-China deal, but investors may want to hear some clarity on how the Fed plans its next move.

UK plans to require crypto firms to report user and transaction data from 2026

According to DL News, according to a new regulation introduced by the UK tax authorities, crypto asset companies operating in the UK will be required to collect and report detailed user and transaction data from January 1, 2026. Crypto platforms must identify each user and record their legal identity information, address and taxpayer identification number. In addition, the platform must record every transaction involving UK users or users in other CARF participating countries, including details such as transaction amount, asset type, quantity and nature of transfer. These requirements also apply to overseas companies that provide services to UK customers. If the reported information is incorrect or incomplete, each user may be fined up to £300.

Hong Kong police smashed a money laundering group using virtual asset exchange shops, involving a total amount of 118 million yuan

The Hong Kong police launched a codenamed night raid operation to smash a money laundering border criminal group active in the Mainland and Hong Kong. The money laundering group recruited mainlanders to come to Hong Kong bank accounts to profit from fraud cases, and then arranged to withdraw money from banks and take the cash to virtual asset exchange shops to exchange for cryptocurrencies to launder money. During the operation, 12 men and women were arrested, involving criminal proceeds of 118 million yuan.

Chief Inspector of the Fraud Investigation Division of the Hong Kong Commercial Crime Bureau, Ms. Cha Yuen-shan, said that from July 2024 to May 2025, criminal groups recruited mainlanders to come to Hong Kong as puppet account holders, and the accounts were mainly used to receive criminal proceeds from various types of fraud cases. During this period, more than 500 bank accounts were used to launder 118 million yuan. Among them, 10 million yuan has been confirmed to be part of the criminal proceeds from 58 reported fraud cases, and the victims lost about 43.2 million yuan in these 58 fraud cases.

Texas Bitcoin Reserve Bill Heads to Second Reading, Before Final Vote

Dennis Porter, co-founder of Satoshi Action Fund (SAF), tweeted that the second reading of Texas' strategic bitcoin reserve bill will be held on May 20, and the second reading is a "necessary step" before the final vote. If it is not passed before the recess on June 2, the SB 21 bill will be invalid and need to be re-proposed at the next meeting. If it is passed by the House of Representatives before June 2, it will be submitted to Governor Greg Abbott for signature.

Earlier news , the Texas House of Representatives Committee passed the Bitcoin Reserve Act and will submit it to the plenary session for a vote.

Related reading: Progress of Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Bills in U.S. States | Continuous Update

Ukrainian court orders transfer of assets in Binance account to the Asset Management Bureau

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, Ukraine, ruled to transfer virtual assets seized in an investigation into major fraud and illegal gambling to the National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA). The assets involved came from a digital wallet registered on the crypto exchange Binance and belonged to a Ukrainian national (ОСОБА_6), who was suspected of money laundering through unlicensed platforms such as rollbit.com. The total amount of seized assets exceeded 500 million hryvnia, far exceeding the regulatory threshold.

The assets include a variety of cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Solana and Tether (USDT), distributed in multiple sub-accounts associated with the Binance main user ID. The total amount of various cryptocurrencies seized exceeds UAH 500 million, far exceeding the state regulatory threshold required by Ukrainian law. The court's decision also requires Binance, registered as Nest Services Limited in the Seychelles, to execute the transfer of assets and cooperate with Ukrainian authorities. ARMA expects to sell the assets through the official electronic auction platform in order to fulfill its responsibility to manage the seized property and return its value to the state budget.

Viewpoint

Galaxy CEO: Bitcoin market value still lags behind gold, price may be between $130,000 and $150,000 in the next stage

Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz said in an interview with CNBC that given that the market value of gold assets is about 22 trillion US dollars, while the market value of Bitcoin is only 2 trillion US dollars, the price of Bitcoin in the next stage may be in the range of 130,000 to 150,000 US dollars, and it is still in the price discovery stage.

Viewpoint: Ethereum may see new capital inflows in the near future, and Bitcoin may rise to $250,000 this year

Cryptocurrency analyst Scott Melker said it is "entirely possible" for Bitcoin to rise to $250,000 in 2025. He pointed out that the continued influx of institutional investors and the decline in market volatility are key factors driving price increases. Scott Melker emphasized that with the participation of traditional financial institutions such as pension funds and ETF issuers, the Bitcoin market is becoming more mature and stable, and Bitcoin's volatility has dropped from three times that of the S&P 500 index in the past to less than two times. In addition, Scott Melker also mentioned that Coinbase was included in the top 50 of the S&P 500 index, companies such as Galaxy Digital and eToro have promoted their listing plans, and the improvement of the US regulatory environment have provided strong support for the crypto market. Melker believes that considering that Bitcoin rose from $3,000 to $69,000 in 2020, it is not impossible for the current price to rise by another 2.5 times, and Ethereum's recent increase has exceeded Bitcoin, driving small-cap tokens to rise, indicating that "new funds" are flowing into the market, rather than just rotating between existing assets.

Rich Dad Poor Dad author predicts Bitcoin will rise to $250,000 this year

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, tweeted that the value of Bitcoin, gold and silver will continue to rise. He is buying more Bitcoin and expects Bitcoin to rise to $250,000 this year, and recommends "buy more, don't sell."

Project News

MetaMask plans to support native SOL this month

According to the co-founder of MetaMask, native SOL support is planned to be launched this month.

Synthetix launches sUSD buyback program with a daily maximum limit of $1 million

Synthetix officially announced the launch of a sUSD market repurchase plan with a maximum daily limit of $1 million to cope with the recent drop in sUSD prices to $0.93. The plan will be carried out through open market operations to support market forces and restore the peg between sUSD and the US dollar. Previously, Synthetix has launched a number of measures, including the Infinex reward event and the 420 Pool's sUSD staking plan, the latter of which currently has an annualized yield of 72% and requires participants to maintain a 10% sUSD staking ratio. These measures have initially stabilized the sUSD price.

Some Trump dinner invitees profited from token trading, but their identities remain anonymous

According to the FT report, the Financial Times disclosed that among the token holders who participated in the TRUMP dinner, some of the TRUMP dinner invitees realized millions of dollars in profits during the rise in token prices (the price of TRUMP tokens once rose from $9.26 to $15.33 due to the news of the TRUMP dinner). The owners of these accounts are unknown, but everyone has given their wallets a nickname on the token website. Analysis shows that 22 of the top 25 ranked people started buying tokens after the event was announced, and 16 emptied their wallets after confirming their rankings. Among them, the account nicknamed "Woo" may have made a profit of about $2.6 million, and the "NACH" account may have made a profit of about $52,000.

Binance: An additional 3,860 REX tokens have been distributed to users who successfully received the REX airdrop

According to official news, Binance has distributed an additional 3,860 REX tokens to users who successfully received the REX airdrop.

157th Ethereum ACDC Meeting: Pectra upgrade completed, ACD meeting structure to be reorganized

According to @ralexstokes’ summary of the 157th Ethereum Consensus Core Developers Meeting (ACDC), the meeting mainly discussed:

  • The Pectra upgrade has been successfully completed, summarizing technical feedback from different teams, and "Pectra Pages" is still open to collect more community views; Pari is working on the analysis report after the increase in blob data.
  • Fusaka: peerdas-devnet-7 is running stably, and the client team is focusing on developing BPO support, with the goal of launching fusaka-devnet-0 on May 26. The relevant specifications for validator hosting are being discussed asynchronously on Discord.
  • The ACD meeting structure is planned to be reorganized: Tim proposed that ACDT focus on the current fork (N), and ACDE/C focus on the next fork (N+1), hoping that the structural adjustment will allow a wider community to participate in the proposal formulation process earlier, and at the same time establish a tracking mechanism for the entire process from EIP proposals to the main network. Marchill proposed the need to establish a new ACD forum to increase community participation.

Important data

Binance Alpha Token Drives BNB Chain Activity, with Weekly Volume Up 114.6%

Data shows that Binance Alpha has increased the on-chain activity of BNB Chain, with weekly transaction volume of BNB Chain increasing by 114.6% and more than 1 million new addresses added daily. Among the first batch of Alpha tokens launched, 71% chose to be deployed on BNB Chain, 60% were released through the Initial DEX Offering (IDO) module of Binance Wallet, and the rest were launched through Launchpad and Launchpool. Among the top 20 Alpha tokens in terms of current trading volume, 9 are native to BNB Chain. In addition, more than 50% of the liquidity of some projects such as Haedal Protocol and Polyhedra Network has been deployed on BNB Chain, driving the growth of the total locked volume (TVL) of the chain.

NFT transaction volume increased by 17.16% to US$130.7 million in the past 7 days, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by about 100%.

CryptoSlam data shows that market participation rebounded strongly in the past week, with trading volume jumping 17.16% to $130.7 million. The number of NFT buyers increased by 138.96% to 259,264. The number of NFT sellers increased by 98.69% to 137,347. The number of NFT transactions fell slightly by 1.14% to 1,498,668.

Ethereum remains the leading blockchain for NFTs, with $41.3 million in transactions, up 21.47% from the previous week. Bitcoin soared to second place with $22.6 million in transactions, up 53.53%. Polygon traded $14.5 million, down 22.85%. Mythos Chain ranked fourth with $13.3 million in transactions, and Solana ranked fifth with $8.9 million in transactions, up 17.31%.

This week's high-value transactions include:

  • Known Origin #30101 sold for 410,532.5625 USDC (410,532 USD)
  • CryptoPunks #3281 sold for 148 ETH ($384,286)
  • CryptoPunks #1507 sold for 80 ETH ($204,711)
  • CryptoPunks #9460 sold for 81 ETH ($202,324)
  • Mutant Ape Yacht Club #30001 sold for 194,815.0469 USDC (194,815 USD)

Solana Q1 app revenue totals $1.2 billion, best quarter in a year, with Pump.fun leading with $257 million

Messari's "Solana Status Report Q1 2025" shows that in the first quarter of this year, the Solana blockchain achieved its strongest performance in 12 months, with Solana's total revenue increasing by about 20% from $970.5 million in the previous quarter to $1.2 billion. January was particularly eye-catching, accounting for nearly 60% of the total revenue for the quarter.

The popular memecoin issuance platform Pump.fun topped all apps with $257 million in revenue, followed by Phantom with $164 million. Photon ranked third with $122 million (up 13%), Bullx ranked fourth with $87 million (up 19%), and Jupiter ranked fifth with $80 million (up 79%).

Meanwhile, the report data shows that the total locked value (TVL) of DeFi on Solana (in US dollars) fell 64% to $6.6 billion. At the same time, the market value of stablecoins on Solana increased significantly by 145% to $12.5 billion, mainly due to the launch of Trump memecoin on January 17. The market value of the USDC stablecoin increased by 148% month-on-month to $9.7 billion. Its market value is four times that of its main competitor USDT, which increased by 154% to $2.3 billion. During this period, the average transaction fee fell 24% month-on-month to 0.000189 SOL ($0.04), while the median transaction fee fell 7% to 0.000008 SOL ($0.0015).

Financing

Venture Capital Firm A100x Launches $50 Million Second Fund to Support Early-Stage Companies in AI, Digital Assets, and Blockchain

Venture capital firm A100x announced that it has launched its second fund with a size of US$50 million. The strategic goal of the fund is to support and cultivate early-stage startups in the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI), digital assets and blockchain. It is reported that A100x's current investment portfolio in the fields of blockchain and artificial intelligence includes: Web3 solution Blockdaemon, mining cloud service Coreweave, on-chain analysis platform Nansen, blockchain game developer Mythical Games, tokenization company Securitize, etc.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$654,66+1,14%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0,000069+4,70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0,5313+2,36%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00004143+1,84%
ChainAware
AWARE$0,008657-2,81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0,15186+3,15%
Radix
XRD$0,006719-1,92%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence