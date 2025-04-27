Weekly preview | Trump's second son Eric Trump attends TOKEN 2049 Dubai; Arizona's two Bitcoin reserve bills may go to final vote

2025/04/27
Souni
MetaDOS
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TokenFi
News preview:

  • Cboe and FTSE Russell to launch new Bitcoin futures product on April 28
  • Binance Alpha to List Sign (SIGN) and Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL)
  • TOKEN 2049 Dubai Conference will be held from April 30 to May 1, Trump's second son Eric Trump will be invited to attend
  • Frax Finance will upgrade to North Star in the early morning of April 30 (UTC+8). Frax Share will be renamed Frax and used as a gas token.
  • Hyperliquid plans to adjust the fee system after April 30 and introduce a staking tier system
  • Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 74 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 1, accounting for 2.28% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$267 million.

April 28

Policy supervision:

Arizona's two bitcoin reserve legislations will be read a third time on April 28, local time, and may go to a final vote.

Arizona’s two bitcoin reserve bills will now go to a third reading and possible final vote next Monday, which could become the first state-level bitcoin reserve bills to pass a vote.

Project dynamics:

BNB Chain: A proposal to update the key parameters of the Lorentz hard fork has been initiated, and the voting will end on April 28

BNB Chain announced on the X platform that it has initiated a proposal to update the key parameters of the Lorentz hard fork, involving ValidatorContract, SlashContract and GovernorContract. The voting will end on April 28, and the current approval rate is 100%.

It is reported that the BSC Lorentz mainnet hard fork upgrade will be carried out at 13:05 (UTC+8) on April 29 .

Spain’s Hesperides University Launches Bitcoin Master’s Degree, Starting April 28

The University of the Hespérides in Spain has announced the launch of the first Spanish-language master's program in Bitcoin, which will start on April 28, 2025 and aims to train professionals in the field of Bitcoin with comprehensive technical, economic, legal and philosophical capabilities. The program is taught entirely online, covering the philosophy, history, economics, technology, regulation and commercial applications of Bitcoin, emphasizing its value as a transformative currency network. Partners include BTC Inc, Jan3, BTC Consulting 360, etc., to ensure that the course is closely integrated with industry needs. The program is open to students worldwide and has now completed enrollment.

April 29

Policy supervision:

South Korea's ruling party plans to release relevant policies on the "Digital Asset Basic Law" on April 29 to promote investor protection and industry innovation

Kim Sang-hoon, chairman of the policy committee of the ruling People's Power Party of South Korea, said that the legislation of the Basic Law on Digital Assets will be promoted to systematically manage and promote the healthy development of the digital asset market, and to achieve the coordination and unification of investor protection and industrial innovation. He pointed out that due to unclear supervision and excessive restrictions, it is difficult for foreign capital to enter the Korean market, and domestic capital is also accelerating to flow overseas. Kim Sang-hoon said that virtual assets are an important part of the new economy and should be institutionalized. The relevant policies will be officially released by Congressman Park Soo-min on April 29.

Developer Activities:

Meta to hold developer conference LlamaCon on April 29

April 30

Macroeconomics:

20:30: U.S. labor cost index quarterly rate in the first quarter, initial value of real GDP annualized quarterly rate in the first quarter, initial value of real personal consumption expenditure quarterly rate in the first quarter, initial value of core PCE price index annualized quarterly rate in the first quarter

22:00: US PCE price data for March, personal spending monthly rate for March, existing home sales index monthly rate for March

Project dynamics:

OpenAI: GPT-4 will be retired on April 30 and completely replaced by 4o

OpenAI stated on its website that from April 30, GPT-4 will be "completely replaced" by GPT-4o, but GPT-4 will continue to be available through the API. OpenAI said, "In face-to-face evaluations, it (4o) continues to surpass GPT-4 in writing, coding, STEM, etc." According to the US media The Verge on the 10th, OpenAI will unveil a series of new AI models next week, including GPT-4.1, which will be an improved version of the 4o multimodal model. OpenAI will also launch smaller GPT-4.1 mini and nano versions, as well as the o3 "inference" model and a new inference model called o4-mini.

Frax Finance will undergo North Star upgrade on April 30, Frax Share will be renamed Frax and used as gas token

Decentralized stablecoin protocol Frax Finance announced that it will upgrade North Star at noon PST on April 29 (expected to be early morning April 30 Beijing time). With this upgrade, Frax Share (FXS) will be renamed Frax and become Fraxtal's gas token, replacing frxETH. It will also serve as the only commodity token used to ensure security in the ecosystem. FXS held on Fraxtal will be automatically converted to FRAX at a 1:1 ratio, and FXS held on Ethereum must be bridged to Fraxtal for conversion on or after April 29.

X2Y2 will shut down its NFT marketplace on April 30, but smart contracts will continue to operate

According to the official announcement of X2Y2, after a three-year journey with a transaction volume of US$5.6 billion, X2Y2 will officially close its NFT market on April 30, 2025. X2Y2 co-founder @tp_x2y2 said that although the platform will be closed, the relevant smart contracts will continue to run.

Terraform Labs: Cryptocurrency loss claims portal has been opened, the deadline is April 30

Terraform Labs' crypto asset loss claims portal will be open on March 31, 2025. Creditors can submit eligible crypto asset loss claims at http://claims.terra.money . When submitting, they need to provide supporting documents such as wallet address/read-only API key and fill in the complete claim form. The deadline for claim submission is April 30, 2025, 23:59 (EST). Late submissions will not be accepted.

Hyperliquid plans to adjust the fee system after April 30 and introduce a staking tier system

Hyperliquid announced that it will adjust the fee system on or after April 30, 2025, and introduce staking tiers (StakingTiers). Under the new rules, users who stake HYPE tokens can enjoy lower transaction fees, up to a 40% discount. In addition, the spot and contract markets will adopt independent fee systems, and the weight will be doubled when calculating spot trading volume to improve the fairness of fee calculations. After the adjustment, the default rate has increased, the contract Taker rate has increased from 0.035% to 0.045%, and the spot Taker rate has doubled from 0.035% to 0.07%. Hyperliquid said the move is aimed at increasing protocol revenue and enhancing the practicality of HYPE.

Developer Activities:

Alliance and Base jointly held the MVP Hackathon in San Francisco. The application deadline is April 30.

Alliance announced that it will hold the MVP Hackathon in San Francisco with Base. The champion project can directly advance to the Alliance accelerator ALL15 batch and have the opportunity to receive up to $500,000 in investment funds from Alliance and Coinbase Ventures (subject to specific terms). The application deadline is April 30, and the topics cover encryption, AI, robotics and cutting-edge technology.

Applications for the sixth Ethereum Protocol Scholarship are now open, with a deadline of April 30

The sixth Ethereum Protocol Fellowship (EPF) is now open for application, with a deadline of April 30. This EPF will be held from June to November 2025, with two offline events at EthCC in France and Devconnect in Argentina. The program is aimed at experienced software engineers, providing mentor guidance and stipend support, aiming to promote the development of Ethereum protocols, including consensus, client development, testing, etc.

Conference Activities:

TOKEN 2049 Dubai Conference will be held from April 30 to May 1, Trump's second son Eric Trump will be invited to attend

Token unlocking:

Optimism (OP) will unlock approximately 31.34 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 30, accounting for 1.89% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$25.7 million.

Kamino (KMNO) will unlock approximately 229 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on April 30, accounting for 16.98% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$14.5 million.

Gunz (GUN) will unlock approximately 83.33 million tokens at 10:00 pm Beijing time on April 30, accounting for 13.79% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5 million.

Renzo (REZ) will unlock approximately 527 million tokens at 7:00 pm Beijing time on April 30, accounting for 19.57% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$7.4 million.

May 1

Project dynamics:

PsyFi will shut down all services, including PsyLend and Vaults, on May 1

According to official news from PsyFi, the provider of financial instrument products in the Solana ecosystem, PsyFi (including PsyLend and Vaults) will shut down all front-end and back-end services and stop platform support on May 1, 2025. The platform has now entered a withdrawal-only mode, and the official reminds users to complete the withdrawal of funds before this date to ensure the safety of their assets. In addition, PsyFi stated that it may share the contract address and IDL in the future so that users with needs can interact directly with smart contracts.

Nethermind head: plans to remove Ethereum pre-merger history in new version 1.3.1 on May 1

Marek Moraczyński, head of Ethereum client Nethermind, posted on the X platform that more than 80% of Ethereum full node disk space is currently occupied by historical records. In the new version 1.3.1, Nethermind is ready to remove pre-merger historical records through ERA files, and all teams agree to perform relevant operations on May 1. If all blocks and all receipts are removed and only the data required to verify the latest block is retained, the full node capacity will be less than 200 GB.

Solana Early Backer RockawayX Launches $125 Million Fund and Will Launch Accelerator Center "Solana City" on May 1

Prague-based crypto venture capital firm RockawayX announced the completion of its second early-stage fund raising of $125 million. The fund closed in the first quarter of this year and will mainly invest in Solana ecosystem startups. The firm, which invested in the unlaunched Solana in 2018, currently manages assets of approximately $2 billion, has offices in Prague, Dubai and London, and two-thirds of its 45 employees are engineers. RockawayX CEO Victor Fischer said that two-thirds of the new fund will be used for seed round investments, and the rest will be allocated to liquid assets.

Although the amount of crypto venture capital in the US market fell by 22% in the first quarter, RockawayX's fund return in 2021 has exceeded 5 times, mainly benefiting from early investments in Solana, market maker Wintermute and lending protocol Morpho Labs. The institution has invested in more than 15 Solana ecosystem projects and will jointly launch the accelerator center "Solana City" in Dubai with the Solana Foundation and development company Helius Labs on May 1.

Crypto investment platform Bake will close its Singapore market and services from May 1

Crypto investment platform Bake will shut down its Singapore market and services from May 1. Bake has set April 30, 2025 as the last date for all users to withdraw digital assets. Officials recommend that all users process their funds before the deadline to avoid any additional administrative processes and potential fees.

Token unlocking:

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 74 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 1, accounting for 2.28% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$267 million.

ZetaChain (ZETA) will unlock approximately 44.26 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 1, accounting for 5.67% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$11.3 million.

DYDX (DYDX) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on May 1, accounting for 1.09% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.4 million.

May 2

Macroeconomics:

U.S. April seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate will be announced at 20:30

Project News:

CoinList to Launch Fleek (FLK) Token Sale on May 2

Fleek, an AI agent and virtual influence platform, will launch the $FLK token sale at 1:00 a.m. Beijing time on May 2. The total number of tokens is 100 million, of which 6,666,700 will be open this time, with a FDV of $75 million and a selling price of $0.75. Fleek is known as the "Shopify of AI" and supports developers, creators and brands to build and monetize AI agents and virtual people on its platform. The project has received support from Eliza (formerly ai16z), Venice AI, etc. This sale is not open to the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom and other regions.

Token unlocking:

Omni Network (OMNI) will unlock approximately 15.98 million tokens at 7:00 pm Beijing time on May 2, accounting for 83.51% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$42.2 million.

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on May 2, accounting for 0.73% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$14.2 million.

May 3

Token unlocking:

Memecoin (MEME) will unlock about 3.45 billion tokens at 3:30 pm Beijing time on May 3, accounting for 7.90% of the current circulation and worth about US$7.4 million.

May 4

None

Specific time to be determined

OKX CEO: OKX will launch a payment wallet next week

OKX CEO Star posted on the X platform that OKX will launch a new OKX payment wallet next week, aiming to promote the adoption of cryptocurrency to the billion-user level.

