Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

PANews
2025/03/27 19:19
SphereX
HERE$0.00052-21.09%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001559-4.58%

Author: Ignas , DeFi Research

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

The issuance of new tokens has slowed down, but I believe it will accelerate soon because:

  • The market is slowly recovering
  • Many projects can no longer delay their releases.

These projects will serve as a testbed to pave the way for other projects.

In this post I want to highlight a few protocols that appear frequently in my Twitter feed. However, it seems that not everyone is familiar with what they do.

So, if you are one of those people on Twitter who posts spam and waits for token airdrops, but has no idea what they do, then this post is for you.

Initia: The "Garden of Eden" of Multi-Chain Ecosystem

Initia completed its first sale in Echonomist Group on Cobie’s Echo fundraising platform.

Cobie's Echo fundraising platform has only completed three project financings so far, so Initia is worth bullish. In addition, the mainnet launch + airdrop plan may be launched at any time (but it seems to have been postponed to April).

If I had to choose one word to sum up Initia, it would definitely be "intertwined" .

Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

Initia is an L1 network that builds a modular application chain ecosystem by integrating different L2s.

This sounds like Ethereum, but Initia hopes to solve the problems that ETH maximalists are dissatisfied with Ethereum.

Unlike Ethereum L2, which operates in isolation, Initia deeply integrates L1 and L2 networks to build an intertwined ecosystem. These second-layer networks are called "Minitias". This design idea is similar to the subnet of the Avalanche protocol (recently renamed L1).

Unlike Ethereum, but similar to Avalanche, the OPinit stack supports three major virtual machine architectures: EVM, MoveVM, and WasmVM. This means that developers can choose the programming language they are most familiar with for development.

This may make ETH bulls salivate. Initia's on-chain liquidity mechanism allows staking INIT tokens alone, or using approved INIT-X liquidity pool tokens (trading pairs with INIT tokens) to obtain yield rewards through the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) mechanism.

Built-in liquidity is good Ponzi economics, which forces 50% or more of INIT to be used as a trading pair. These LP tokens must be authorized through a whitelist.

Similar to Berachain, Initia also has a native decentralized exchange: InitiaDEX built on Layer 1 based on the Move programming language. It is the liquidity hub of the Omnitia ecosystem, and from what I understand, even between different L2s, most of the liquidity will flow through InitiaDEX (and the mandatory configured INIA liquidity pool).

Initia has many more features, such as a native cross-chain bridge (called Minitswap) and a Vested Interest Program (Rollups can earn rewards by creating DAPPs and expanding new use cases for INIT tokens), but for me, the four core features mentioned above are still the most prominent highlights of the project.

Initia integrates the demands of Ethereum native users for Ethereum into one product, creating an intertwined ecosystem.

Tokens and Fundraising

The token economics details have not yet been fully revealed. Initia only shared four relevant details:

- 50% of the supply is allocated to VIP and reserved liquidity pools

- Staking rewards not unlocked for Insiders

- Enjoy a discount of about 30% on the community round.

-15% for investors

We can expect the Initia project to adopt an airdrop method with vesting, because its co-founder Zon once wrote that "vesting is a gift. It prevents you from selling too early and forces you to keep your faith."

In September 2024, Zon also revealed to The Block that Initia completed a $14 million Series A financing with $350 million FDV, and investors included Theory Ventures, Delphi Ventures, Hack VC and other institutions.

The testnet has an incentive mechanism, so feel free to interact with the official testnet website, claim test tokens and participate in the ecosystem. All details can be found on its testnet page.

As usual, I don’t have high expectations for testnet activity.

Overall, the Initia ecosystem is well-established, but a key question remains: Will builders and users choose to participate deeply in it?

Fogo: The fastest Layer 1 blockchain

Fogo, another project that launched a token sale on Cobie’s Echo platform, raised $8 million at a $100 million valuation.

Fogo uses a highly optimized version of the Solana validator client Firedancer, developed by Jump Crypto, as the only execution client on its network.

Firedancer isn’t even live on the Solana network yet. Solana will soon benefit from the Firedancer client, but not all validators will switch to it right away. This means the Solana network will be limited in speed by the slowest node.

Fogo co-founder Doug Colkitt once said: "It's like owning a Ferrari but only being able to drive it in New York City's gridlocked traffic."

They revealed that Fogo's theoretical speed can reach up to 1 million transactions per second under ideal conditions (block time 20 milliseconds), but Fogo's developer network that has been launched has actually only reached about 54,000 TPS. In comparison, Solana's current theoretical upper limit is 65,000 TPS, but the actual processing speed at this stage is 4,300 TPS.

The MegaETH testnet achieved a high throughput of 20,000 TPS with a block time of 10 milliseconds.

In contrast, traditional financial systems can process about 100,000 operations per second with sub-second latency.

The Fogo team believes that decentralized networks must reach the level of traditional institutions in order to meet the use case requirements of high-frequency trading and instant payments.

It runs the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), which means developers can easily migrate Solana applications, tools, and infrastructure to the Fogo chain without any modifications. A wave of forks is expected, and "shiny" new tokens (such as Jupiter, Kamino, Pumpfun, etc.) will appear on the Fogo chain.

Apparently, not all players in the Solana ecosystem are happy about this.

Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

Notably, Fogo’s contributors include members from Douro Labs, the team behind the oracle network Pyth, which itself is closely associated with Jump Crypto.

Other notable features of Fogo:

  • Multi-local consensus (“solar revolution”): Fogo divides validators into geographic “regions” that can operate semi-independently. Control of the network rotates to the next “region” regularly, preventing a single validator from gaining a dominant advantage. This means that consensus can be reached faster during normal operation because information does not always need to travel around the entire “Earth”.
  • When the network launches, it will initially be staffed with a group of validators (20-50 people).
  • GAS fee abstraction: support the use of any token to pay network fees.

Tokens and financing

Fogo has raised about $5.5 million in a seed round led by Distributed Global and joined by CMS Holdings. The company previously raised $8 million in funding from Echo Platform.

The developer network is live in late 2024, the testnet is coming soon, and the mainnet is expected to launch in mid-2025. There is not much information about the token or airdrop yet.

Succinct: Building Real World Software

“Cryptocurrency is failing in its mission.”

“We were promised a transparent, verifiable, trustless global coordination system. Instead, we got hacked cross-chain bridges, multi-signature L2 networks without fraud proofs, and committees of 21 validators controlling billions of dollars.”

(Note: This refers to EOS developed by Blockone)

This is the main problem that Succinct is solving.

“ZK zero-knowledge proof is one of the most critical technologies for blockchain to achieve scalability, interoperability and privacy protection, but its complexity currently makes it difficult for most developers to master it.”

It’s hard to get excited about progress in zero-knowledge proofs right now, but Succinct managed to get my attention with a brilliant marketing campaign: they made their testnet and official website dashboard into a MacOS-style interface.

You can play games and earn points.

Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

In summary, the problems we are facing now are:

  • Each project needs to build its own proof system (for example, zkSync and Scroll achieve scalability through zero-knowledge proof technology, but the infrastructure is fragmented).
  • Many rely on centralized service providers to generate proofs.
  • This approach is costly and hinders innovation.

Therefore, Succinct ZKPs is a technology that can verify authenticity through cryptography without leaking data. However, due to the fragmentation of infrastructure and high implementation costs, it faces huge challenges in practical application.

Succinct provides a shared market for proof generation, so that each project no longer needs to "reinvent the wheel". Developers can focus on building applications (such as Rollup, cross-chain bridges, and oracles) and outsource the work of generating proofs to network nodes.

Notable partners: Polygon, Celestia, Avail, Gnosis

But the application scenarios are actually more diverse, such as private voting systems or anonymous transaction scenarios. Or users can also prove that they have enough funds in their wallets without actually showing the amount.

Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

It’s a technical project, but it could be the key link that connects and protects the most vulnerable crypto projects.

Their testnet, Phase 1: Trust Crisis, was launched two months ago. Users can get star rewards by generating zero-knowledge proofs, but they need to pay 10USDC to cover the cost of proof generation. It is worth noting that invitation codes can only be obtained by actively participating in community interactions such as Twitter and Discord.

Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

I imagine there will be certain criteria for the airdrop, but the details of the tokens are not yet public.

Tokens and financing

Succinct completed a US$55 million financing round, led by Paradigm, with participation from Robot Ventures, Bankless Ventures, Geometry and other institutions.

When the mainnet is officially launched, the TGE is expected to be conducted soon.

Resolv: A truly effective Delta-neutral stablecoin

Many people now believe that the next round of altcoin surge will be driven by the accelerated entry of institutional funds, especially stablecoins.

The current challenge is that the main beneficiaries of stablecoin adoption appear to be institutions and stablecoin issuers, while retail investors may only get leftovers.

The third round of retail investor squeeze?

Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

I’ve written a few thoughts on protocols that could benefit from stablecoin adoption , but I want to add one more here: Resolv.

If you understand how Ethena works, then you already have the basics to learn Resolv.

The core concept of Ethena and Resolv is exactly the same, that is, to create stablecoins through a combination of crypto asset collateral and perpetual contract short hedging. But the uniqueness of Resolv lies in its architectural design and implementation path:

1. Dual Token Model vs. Single Token Model

Ethena adopts a single-token model (USDe), and all risks and benefits are borne by stablecoin holders and managed in the background by the protocol reserve.

Resolv adopts a dual-token model (USR + RLP) to achieve risk separation by clearly isolating risks into independent tokens.

USR is similar to USDe, maintaining its pegged exchange rate through a delta-neutral strategy and hedging ETH price risk by shorting futures. Users can earn income by staking USR and convert it to stUSR, which is similar to the function of a savings account.

RLP acts as an insurance mechanism for USR, maintaining the stability of USR by absorbing losses (for example, when the funding rate is negative). RLP holders take higher risks to obtain better returns. Its value fluctuates with the performance of the protocol, and is essentially a dynamic buffer mechanism: when the protocol is profitable, its value increases, and when it is losing money, its value shrinks.

This mechanism enables risk-averse users to earn higher returns while protecting stablecoin users from market risks. As of this writing, USR (stable yield reserve) offers an annualized interest rate of 4.3%, while RLP (risk liquidity pool) offers an annualized rate of return of 6.7%.

Although not too high, Resolv’s strategy of obtaining airdrops through point mining has brought its total locked value (TVL) to US$637 million, which is a pretty good result.

Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

2. Differences in the sources of mortgage assets

The core concept of Resolv is that it is fully backed by cryptocurrency. All collateral is ETH (BTC support was recently announced), and no real-world assets (RWA) are involved.

Initially, Ethena also only supported cryptocurrencies, but later launched a secondary stablecoin, USDtb, which is 90% backed by BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund BUIDL.

USDtb is in a sense an insurance token, similar to the USR token in the Resolv project, which aims to maintain the stability of USDe during bear markets by providing traditional asset returns when cryptocurrency yields decline.

Therefore, it can be said that Resolv is essentially more "crypto-native" and adheres to the concept of decentralization, while Ethena may be able to obtain additional stability guarantees by introducing a centralized asset strategy.

Tokens and financing

Resolv has not officially announced the details of its financing, but its investors include Delphi Labs, Daedalus and No Limit Holdings. In addition, the project is planning to raise funds through the Legion platform, and the community round is about to start.

Resolv will officially launch a points reward program starting in September 2024. Users can still participate and earn points by depositing stablecoins.

After depositing, you can maximize your points through Pendle pools or other strategies.

$RESOLV tokens are expected to be launched in early 2025.

Snapchain: Perhaps the largest consumer-grade Layer 1 public chain

My biggest concern about emerging blockchains such as Fogo and Initia is whether they can really gain market adoption? What killer applications will be born on these chains? As Kyle said: "General-purpose blockchains will die. Each chain must have clear application scenarios, and these scenarios will be defined by what is built on the chain."

Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

This is where Snapchain, a Layer 1 blockchain built specifically for the Farcaster social network, comes in.

Snapchain was born out of the pain points that decentralized social networks generally face when scaling, such as data synchronization difficulties and real-time update delays. Although the Lens protocol chooses to use zkSync technology, the Farcaster team is independently developing solutions that adapt to its ecosystem.

"Take Twitter as an example. The platform has 200 million daily active users, processes 10,000 transactions per second (TPS), and its daily growth in state data may be between 1TB and 10TB."

Farcaster's current system works well at a small scale, but breaks down when the number of users and nodes increases. Snapchain will solve this problem in a decentralized way.

When the mainnet is launched, it should be able to reach 9,000+TPS and support 2 million daily active users (the current number of daily active users is about 50,000).

Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

I won’t get too bogged down in technical details, but here are two exciting highlights:

The first one refers to deleting data (i.e. data pruning), which is hilarious.

On the blockchain, most data needs to be stored permanently, but what if you just posted an emoticon and immediately regretted it? It must disappear! Forever!

Therefore, on Snapchain, old data (such as posts, likes, follows) can be deleted once it is no longer needed.

Crucially, users pay $2 or $3 per year for a processing speed of 500 transactions per hour and a storage limit of about 10,000 transactions.

Therefore, if you delete old transactions, you can make storage space for new transactions (or choose to pay more fees to keep old transactions).

The second cool thing is sharding technology. You know, before Ethereum turned to Layer 2 expansion solutions, it considered expanding through sharding technology.

Imagine all social media interactions (likes, posts, etc.) were recorded on the blockchain. Millions of pieces of data per day. If every node had to store and process everything, it would cause latency. Every full node would need to process every transaction, even if they were not involved. This model works for money transfers and smart contracts, but it is clearly not scalable enough for real-time social applications that require high scalability.

Snapchain solves this problem by making each user completely independent (when you sign up on Farcaster, you get an ID number, and if the number is small and front, it becomes a bragging right). Your posts will not affect my account.

Snapchain distributes users across multiple shards (BTW, this design was inspired by Near's model). Each shard only processes transactions for its own users. This means that as the number of users grows, the number of shards also increases, and the system throughput also increases.

To ensure that all shards remain in sync, there is also a final layer: a main chain that packages each shard and publishes a global block.

Ethereum cannot do this easily. Its transactions rely on shared state — smart contracts, tokens, and balances. This makes account-level sharding difficult to achieve.

Snapchain works because social actions are simple: They only affect the sender.

There is more about Snapchain, which can be found here . But I am optimistic about Farcaster and Snapchain because they are taking the strategy of "application first, then chain", that is, building actual application scenarios first and then adding blockchain to them.

Hyperliquid used this strategy to great effect, and even though Farcaster only has 50,000 daily active users and 900,000 total users, it is still one of the top consumer apps.

Launch Date and Tokens

In short: the genesis block has been successfully activated, and the mainnet is scheduled to be launched on April 15, 2025. It’s almost here!

I believe that once Snapchain is officially launched and Farcaster is ready to scale, this social ecosystem will be integrated into the Coinbase wallet.

Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

Coinbase has integrated its social media feed into its wallet, and that’s a big deal.

However, I’m not sure exactly when the token will be launched, and the team has remained tight-lipped about it, but some recent rumors and funding news may indicate that it’s coming soon.

Financing

Snapchain itself is a technology component, not a separate entity raising funds. The development of Snapchain is funded by Merkle Manufactory, which is building the Farcaster protocol.

Most notably, in May 2024, Merkle Manufactory announced the completion of a $150 million financing round led by Paradigm and joined by other major investors including a16z crypto, Haun Ventures, USV, Variant, and Standard Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$653.76+0.95%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5323+2.72%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000414+1.71%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.15183+3.15%
Radix
XRD$0.006719-1.92%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence