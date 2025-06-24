Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Confirms Stablecoin Licenses to Roll Out Starting August

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/24 20:51
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006851+1.49%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.091--%

Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary, Paul Chan Mo-po, has stated that the stablecoin ordinance will come into effect from 1 August 2025, according to a China Daily report published on 23 June 2025. This will make Hong Kong the world’s first regulated regime for stablecoins.

The implementation of the ordinance will follow its passage on 21 May 2025 by Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. It mandates entities or individuals issuing a fiat-referenced stablecoin (FRS) or Hong Kong Dollar-pegged tokens within the administration to obtain licenses from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

Only licensed institutions can offer FRS, enabling retail investors to access stablecoins. The legislation states that these rules aim to protect the public and the investors. Additionally, to minimise fraudulent behaviour, the ordinance only allows ads for licensed FRS issuers.

Mo-po has emphasised Hong Kong’s role as a testing ground for China’s financial innovation and a launch pad for a Yuan-pegged stablecoin to be used for cross-border transactions.

Furthermore, it puts China’s central bank in a position to use Hong Kong as a testing ground for alternative payment methods to internationalise the Yuan.

The use case for Hong Kong as a sandbox is supported by the city’s offshore Yuan liquidity pool, estimated at around 1 trillion Yuan ($139 billion).

The licensing requirements put forth by the HKMA focus on several key aspects such as reserve asset management, proper separation of client assets and resilient stabilisation mechanisms.

Also, provisions in the ordinance indicate that issuers must guarantee that stablecoin holders can redeem their tokens at par value under fair and reasonable conditions.

Explore: Top Solana Meme Coins to Buy in June 2025

Companies Rush in To Become Qualified Issuers

Mo-po stated that several businesses have already applied to the HKMA to become qualified issuers and that licenses will begin to roll out in the coming months.

Reportedly, companies that have applied for the HKMA license this month include logistics company Reitar Logtec and the overseas arm of the Chinese mainland fintech titan Ant Group.

JD.com, the e-commerce giant, too, is testing out the HKD pegged tokens through its fintech arm JD Coinlink. Several other fintech companies have been experimenting with the stablecoin issuer sandbox since July 2024.

Across continents, several tech giants in the US are adopting similar tactics to optimise cross-border payment infrastructure. Companies like Apple, X, Airbnb and Google are in early-stage discussions with various crypto firms to integrate stablecoins. T

Their decision to integrate stablecoin follows a bipartisan push by the Trump administration and US lawmakers who passed the GENIUS Act and the Clarity Act.

Explore: The 12+ Hottest Crypto Presales to Buy Right Now

Internationalising the Yuan Faces Headwinds

According to an article published by the South China Morning Post, Yuan’s share of global reserves fell from 2.8% in 2022 to 2.2% in 2024. This came about despite Beijing’s rapid deployment of cross-border payment infrastructure.

The article chalks this up to concerns regarding China’s debt issues, deflation and demographic pressures that have dampened capital flows and outweighed gains in trade settlements.

“The rise of stablecoins does not signify the creation of a new ‘supra-sovereign’ international monetary system,” the analysts stated. “Instead, they are just extensions of fiat money under existing regulations to facilitate cross-border transactions.”

Additionally, the analysts have also suggested restoring confidence in the Chinese Yuan by undertaking structural reforms. This includes revamping social welfare, restructuring debt, reforming taxes and creating a more growth-friendly environment, therefore internationalising the Yuan.

Concerns regarding financial stability led China to ban crypto transactions in 2021. In recent times, however, the country has warmed up to exploring alternative uses for this asset class.

Pan Gongsheng, the Governor of the People’s Bank of China during the Lujiazui Forum, confirmed that technology such as blockchain and distributed ledgers helped advance central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and stablecoins, therefore transforming payment systems and speeding up cross-border transactions.

Explore: 20+ Next Crypto to Explode in 2025

The post Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Confirms Stablecoin Licenses to Roll Out Starting August appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0.24198+3.18%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.11892-1.99%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.861-4.44%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008164-2.76%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share
ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

水曜日、欧州中央銀行（ECB）の高官は、政策立案者が金利に関する次の一手を模索する中、世界はかつてないレベルの不確実性に直面していると述べた。ECBの政策理事会メンバーであり、スペイン中央銀行のトップを務めるホセ・ルイス・エスクリバ氏は、マドリードでスペインの上院議員に対して発言した際にこのコメントを行った。「私たちは[...]」
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13304+3.54%
Movement
MOVE$0.1086-2.60%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:14
Share

Trending News

More

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

近日公開: IPO Genie プレセールが独占的なプライベート市場の機会を解放

Polymarket創業者の償還の軌跡：無一文の中退者から最年少の自力で成功した億万長者へ