Iran launches five missile strikes against Israel

By: PANews
2025/06/24 12:02
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0911+5.56%

PANews reported on June 24 that CCTV International News quoted the Israeli military as saying that the fifth round of missiles were detected being launched from Iran towards Israel. The defense system is working hard to intercept the threat and it is expected that the alarm will be sounded in northern Israel.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

モメンタムの転換により暗号通貨市場が上昇に転じる

モメンタムの転換により暗号通貨市場が上昇に転じる

暗号資産市場は過去24時間でポジティブな変化を遂げました。その結果、0.54%の上昇率に牽引され、暗号資産の時価総額は4.17兆ドルに達しました。しかし、24時間の取引高は23.06%急落し、1,877.6億ドルとなりました。同時に、暗号資産の恐怖・強欲指数は「中立」の位置を維持し、58ポイントを記録しています。 ビットコインは0.56%上昇、イーサリアムは0.42%上昇 特に、ビットコインはわずか0.56%の価格上昇を見せました。この結果、主力暗号資産の現在の価格水準は121,969.46ドルとなり、市場シェアは58.3%となっています。さらに、イーサリアム（$ETH）は現在4,447.01ドルで取引されています。この価格水準はわずか0.42%の上昇を示し、主要アルトコインの市場シェアは12.9%を占めています。 $VITASTEM、$TSLA、$PENGUが暗号資産の収益率をリード さらに、暗号資産の収益率トップリストにはVitaStem（$VITASTEM）、Tesla（$TSLA）、PENGU AI（$PENGU）が含まれています。具体的には、$VITASTEMは驚異的な3230.61%の急騰を記録し、0.0001564ドルに達しました。続いて、$TSLAは645.71%の上昇により現在526.35ドルで取引されています。その後、$PENGUは535.99%上昇し、0.0004772ドルに達しました。 DeFiの預かり資産（TVL）は0.17%上昇、NFT販売量は18.75%急落 同様に、DeFiの預かり資産（TVL）は0.17%上昇し、1,694.04億ドルに達しました。しかし、TVL面でトップのDeFiプロジェクトであるAaveは0.21%下落し、448.41億ドルとなりました。一方、1日のTVL変動では、HipPoWSwapがDeFi市場をリードし、24時間で驚異的な13540729%の増加を記録しました。 しかし、NFT販売量は18.75%の下落で21,930,006ドルに達しました。さらに、最も売れているNFTコレクションであるDX Terminalも5.04%の下落により3,537,909ドルに下落しました。 英国がトークン化のためのデジタル市場チャンピオンを任命へ；Heliusはソラナの5%シェアを目指す さらに、暗号資産市場は24時間で多くの注目すべき進展を見せました。この点で、英国政府はブロックチェーン技術を通じて金融市場を発展させる取り組みを主導する「デジタル市場チャンピオン」の任命を計画しています。 さらに、ジャック・ドーシーのBlockは中小企業向けに「Square Bitcoin」という暗号資産統合ウォレットを展開しています。また、デジタル資産財務エンティティのHeliusは、ソラナの総価値の最大5%（60億ドル以上に相当）の取得を目指しています。
4
4$0.17595-33.92%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010431+2.63%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.024+1.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:00
Share
リップルがバーレーン王国初のブロックチェーン決済プロバイダーに

リップルがバーレーン王国初のブロックチェーン決済プロバイダーに

リップルがバーレーン王国初のブロックチェーン決済プロバイダーになるという記事がCoinpedia Fintechニュースに最初に掲載されました。リップルは、同国の主要なフィンテックインキュベーターであるバーレーン・フィンテック・ベイ（BFB）との新たなパートナーシップを通じて、バーレーン王国に進出しました。この動きは、今年初めにドバイの金融規制当局からライセンスを取得した後、中東全域でのプレゼンスを構築するリップルの次のステップとなります。このパートナーシップは、バーレーンのブロックチェーンエコシステムの発展を支援します。リップル…
Movement
MOVE$0.1081-2.61%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/09 20:07
Share
投資大手ブラックロックの現物ビットコイン上場投資信託が重要な閾値を突破！最新データはこちら

投資大手ブラックロックの現物ビットコイン上場投資信託が重要な閾値を突破！最新データはこちら

世界最大の資産運用会社BlackRockは、現物ビットコイン上場投資信託（ETF）IBITで新たなマイルストーンに到達しました。BlackRockのビットコインETFが80万BTCの閾値を超える：価値は970億ドルを突破 同社のファンドは、80万BTC（約970億ドル）を超え、運用資産額（AUM）で歴史的なレベルに達しました。IBITは、2024年1月に取引を開始して以来[...] 出典：Bitcoinsistemi.com
ビットコイン
BTC$122,178.23-0.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011194+1.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 20:09
Share

Trending News

More

モメンタムの転換により暗号通貨市場が上昇に転じる

リップルがバーレーン王国初のブロックチェーン決済プロバイダーに

投資大手ブラックロックの現物ビットコイン上場投資信託が重要な閾値を突破！最新データはこちら

Finassets、テレグラム向けに構築されたTONブロックチェーン上のTether（USDT）で暗号資産決済オプションを拡大

$0.27からのドージコイン価格修正を予測した専門家が次の行き先を示す