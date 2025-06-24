The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion By: PANews 2025/06/24 11:12

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded 80 billion US dollars, more than twice PayPal's latest disclosed customer fund balance of 39.2 billion US dollars.