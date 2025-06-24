FHFA to study crypto holdings and mortgage eligibility By: PANews 2025/06/24 10:21

U $0.002535 -62.67% JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on June 24 that Pulte, director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), posted on the X platform: “We will study the relationship between cryptocurrency holdings and mortgage eligibility.”