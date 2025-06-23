India wants 30% of your crypto gains, but that’s not the worst part PANews 2025/06/23 23:57

NOT $0.001901 +4.33% GAINS $0.02403 -0.37% PART $0.1503 +0.53%

A 30% tax on crypto profits in India is only part of the story. Traders face even bigger hurdles under the current tax regime.