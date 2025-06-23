The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

PANews
2025/06/23 22:31
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000353-53.43%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000156-40.68%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch in January 2024 , in less than 18 months. BlackRock's IBIT fund leads similar products with a 79% market share. Currently, the daily trading volume of Bitcoin spot ETFs is maintained between 2.3 billion and 4.4 billion US dollars. In contrast, the US spot Ethereum ETF has a cumulative trading volume of 83.4 billion US dollars since its launch in July 2024. The asset management scale of spot Bitcoin ETFs has exceeded 120 billion US dollars, and the IBIT single fund has a management scale of 70 billion US dollars, becoming the fastest ETF product to reach this scale in history.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sonic teams up with Kaito to reward Yappers in S token airdrop

Sonic teams up with Kaito to reward Yappers in S token airdrop

Sonic, the decentralized finance blockchain, has joined forces with Web3 platform Kaito in a move that will see users who drive the conversation around the Sonic token and ecosystem rewarded in the Sonic Season 2 airdrop. Kaito’s ecosystem rewards its…
Kaito
KAITO$1.434+2.69%
Movement
MOVE$0.1788+0.05%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000295-32.02%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18892+1.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01309+1.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/28 03:26
This trending memecoin under $0.01 could topple DOGE, and it’s not SHIB

This trending memecoin under $0.01 could topple DOGE, and it’s not SHIB

Little Pepe shocks the memecoin world, rising fast from a joke to a top contender priced under a cent. #partnercontent
Notcoin
NOT$0.001732+1.40%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001562-1.94%
シバイヌ
SHIB$0.00001135+0.35%
ドージコイン
DOGE$0.16202-0.01%
ペペコイン
PEPE$0.00000923-0.53%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/28 03:43
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Cailian News, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1%, up 3.82% this week;
Major
MAJOR$0.18293-0.64%
U Coin
U$0.01303-2.54%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00406--%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 08:06

Trending News

More

Sonic teams up with Kaito to reward Yappers in S token airdrop

This trending memecoin under $0.01 could topple DOGE, and it’s not SHIB

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs

With 70% Bitcoin reserves, how does Canadian fast food restaurant Tahini's compete with McDonald's?

Kenya Inches Closer to Crypto Regulations, MPs Back Government Supervision Plan