1inch launches five major bug bounty programs with a maximum reward of $500,000

PANews
2025/06/23 22:32
PANews reported on June 23 that according to the official blog of 1inch , 1inch announced the official launch of five bug bounty programs, covering core products such as smart contracts, wallets, developer portals, dApps and platform infrastructure. The bounty program can reward up to $ 500,000 , aiming to encourage the community to help discover and disclose potential security vulnerabilities and improve platform security.

