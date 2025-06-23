A whale sold 2.69 million VIRTUAL tokens for $3.5 million USDC PANews 2025/06/23 16:56

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Onchain Lens, a whale sold 2.69 million VIRTUAL at $1.30 per coin in exchange for $3.5 million USDC.