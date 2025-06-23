Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $1.02 billion last week, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $1.23 billion

PANews
2025/06/23 11:59
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000057-59.85%
LayerNet
NET$0.0001339+2.65%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net outflow of US$1.02 billion last week (June 16 to June 20, Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of $1.23 billion. Currently, IBIT's total net inflow has reached $51.0 billion. The second largest was Bitwise ETF BITB, with a weekly net inflow of $29.85 million. Currently, BITB's total net inflow has reached $2.08 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net outflow last week was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a weekly net outflow of US$188 million. ARKB's total historical net inflow currently reaches US$2.27 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$126.54 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.14%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$46.66 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$655.79+1.18%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069-23.33%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
ビットコイン
BTC$108,766.93+1.29%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0004287-6.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/29 18:44

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence

Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme