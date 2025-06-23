South Korean Court Jails Two Members of Cross-border USDT Money Laundering Ring

CryptoNews
2025/06/23 07:30
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05789+1.97%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2005+3.56%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165+4.20%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01196-1.64%
PAID Network
PAID$0.02+0.50%

A South Korean court has jailed two Vietnamese nationals for using Tether (USDT) to power a cross-border money laundering scheme.

The duo used the USD-pegged stablecoin to smuggle funds raised from voice phishing scams overseas.

USDT Money Laundering Ring: Defendants Jailed for Two Years

The South Korean media outlet Financial News reported that the Criminal Division of the Seoul Eastern District Court’s Presiding Judge Lee Jeong-hyeong sentenced the duo to two years in prison each on June 22.

The Seoul Eastern District Court, in Seoul, South Korea.The Seoul Eastern District Court, in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Pectus Solentis [CC BY-SA 4.0])

The defendants were identified as a college student surnamed Duong (23) and an unemployed individual surnamed Pham (also 23).

The court found both individuals guilty of violating the Special Act on Prevention of Telecommunications and Financial Fraud and Refund of Damages.

Prosecutors explained that Duong and Pham first made contact with the voice phishing scam ring in October last year.

The ring recruited both via a Telegram open chat room. The ring’s organizers told Duong and Pham that they were to receive the proceeds of voice phishing scams in Korean won.

The duo was then instructed to use this money to buy USDT, which they then sent to a crypto wallet held by a member of a voice phishing gang who was residing in Vietnam.

The ring paid both Duong and Pham commission fees of 50,000 won ($36.44) to 100,000 won ($72.88) per 10 million won ($7,288) worth of USDT they sent.

‘Hash Sentence Inevitable,’ Judge Explains

The court heard that the voice phishing ring succeeded in duping South Korea-based victims out of thousands of dollars’ worth of cash transfers.

The ring’s employees called people pretending to be credit card delivery workers, insurance company employees, National Tax Service staffers, and even public prosecutors.

They usually told potential victims that they were calling to check the safety of their bank accounts.

The ring used a range of money laundering techniques, using other accomplices from Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The judge said that the court had not handed out a harsher sentence because neither of the defendants had criminal records in South Korea. But Lee added:

USDT-related crime is on the rise in South Korea, as the coin’s popularity in the nation continues to grow. This year has seen a sharp rise in bogus USDT-themed over-the-counter deals and related thefts.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$655.79+1.18%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069-23.33%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
ビットコイン
BTC$108,766.93+1.29%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0004287-6.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/29 18:44

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence

Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme