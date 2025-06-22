Analysis: BTC is not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, and the reversal momentum is strengthened after a short-term decline

PANews reported on June 22 that according to CoinDesk, CoinDesk Research pointed out that Bitcoin was not affected by the US involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict. After a short-term decline, the trading volume accelerated and the reversal momentum strengthened. Although Bitcoin once fell below $101,000, it quickly rebounded to above $102,000. Market participants responded quickly to the decline, and as the trading volume accelerated and the reversal momentum strengthened, it eventually rebounded strongly.

James Lavish, managing partner of Bitcoin Opportunity Fund, said: "If you sell Bitcoin because you are worried that the world may go to war, you don't know what you have at all." In addition, on-chain indicators show that the market is balanced, with neither excessive profit-taking nor aggressive accumulation. Derivatives data show that market sentiment is cautious and demand for downside protection continues.