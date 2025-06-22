The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

2025/06/22 17:44
PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the "whale with 100% win rate in three battles against ETH" has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars on his 40,000 ETH short position. His funds were only 3.2 million US dollars a month ago, and after 4 operations on ETH, it has now become 30.05 million US dollars.

Opened a long position on ETH on 5/22, closed the position on 5/23, and made a profit of 1.11 million USD;

Opened a long position on ETH on 5/26 and closed it on 6/5, making a profit of 1.62 million USD;

Opened a short position on ETH on June 5 and closed it on June 6, making a profit of $2.45 million;

Opened a short position on ETH on 6/11, and has not closed it yet, with a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars.

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

