Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted PANews 2025/06/22 11:03

NOT $0.001911 +4.76% FUTURE $0.10393 +0.17% TRUMP $9.189 +1.00%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that Iran will either have peace or tragedy. Many goals have not yet been achieved, and tonight's strikes are the most difficult targets. If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be precisely struck.