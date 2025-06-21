Singapore police arrested a suspect in a virtual currency scam who attempted to leave the country, with the amount involved being approximately US$1.01 million

PANews
2025/06/21 15:53
Moonveil
MORE$0.0232+22.42%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0002593-37.62%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.629+7.06%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Lianhe Zaobao, a woman was suspected of falling into a cryptocurrency investment scam and had handed over more than 1.3 million Singapore dollars (about 1.01 million US dollars) to a 23-year-old man since May. After receiving the report, the Singapore police quickly launched an investigation and arrested the man at Woodlands Checkpoint on June 20 before he tried to leave the country.

The police said in a statement that the authorities received a report from a bank that a woman was stopped by bank staff when she tried to withdraw a large sum of money. The staff suspected that she might be a victim of a scam. The police then successfully found the woman to understand the situation and found that she might be a victim of a cryptocurrency investment scam. Preliminary investigations showed that before the police intervened, she had withdrawn more than 300,000 Singapore dollars from another bank branch and handed the money to the man in exchange for cryptocurrency. The police said that the woman had handed over more than 1.3 million Singapore dollars to the man since May 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$655.78+1.16%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069-23.33%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
ビットコイン
BTC$108,415.5+1.01%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0004253-6.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/29 18:44

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence

Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme