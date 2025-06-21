A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE PANews 2025/06/21 15:22

ORDER $0.078 +0.64% HYPE $39.73 +5.27% USDC $0.9998 +0.02% LENS $0.003522 +2.23%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid, and then intended to purchase HYPE through a TWAP order.