SlowMist CISO: Beware of cold wallet crypto scams disguised as official giveaways

2025/06/21 10:26
PANews reported on June 21 that SlowMist CISO 23pds tweeted to remind people to be wary of cold wallet crypto lottery scams disguised as official ones. Recently, a new type of crypto scam has emerged, where criminals impersonate official accounts on the X platform, claiming to give away cold wallets such as Ledger for free, and actually send out "new and sealed" real devices to induce users to relax their vigilance. The real trap is often hidden in the device itself or the "initialization guide" that comes with it. It is likely that the device has been tampered with, or the user is induced to disclose the mnemonic through social engineering.

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
2025/06/26 20:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
2025/06/29 18:44

