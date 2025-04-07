From mentality to strategy trading philosophy, these 52 blood and tears lessons you have to know

PANews
2025/04/07 16:51
Author: kel xyz

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Trading is lonely, painful, and a practice of constant self-doubt. The author of this article has summarized 52 "trading taboos" from mentality to strategy through reading books, learning from smart traders, and countless trial and error in the market. These rules reveal the core of successful trading - discipline, patience and risk management.

1) Never over-invest. That’s when you start to lose your rationality. Even if you are right, over-investment is still the fastest way to bankruptcy.

2) Never trade when you are tired or sleep deprived. Decision fatigue will end your trading career more than forced liquidation.

3) Never trade without a clear edge. Entering a trade without an edge is nothing more than an unnecessary gamble. If you can’t explain your edge in one sentence, then you probably don’t have one.

4) Never open a position just because you are bored. Frequent trading will lead to poor returns. In many cases, it is best to wait and see. If you find yourself forcing a position just because you "don't want to be idle" or "haven't traded for too long", please reflect on yourself in time. Trading for the sake of trading will lead to hasty decisions and losses. The market will not reward those who trade the most, but only those who make the most profits. Sometimes, not trading is the best trade.

5) Do not continue trading after experiencing a significant loss. Emotions can easily get out of control at this time, and you will try to make up for your losses through an irrational bet. This mentality of rushing to make up for your losses is bound to make you lose more.

6) Never enter a trade without a clear plan for liquidation. Whether it is a time-based stop, price stop, expiration condition or catalyst-driven liquidation strategy, it should be determined before entering a position. Remember, the last time a trader can remain objective is before placing an order. Once a position is held, it becomes extremely difficult to admit mistakes, so be sure to set the conditions for stop loss and exit in advance.

7) Don’t hold on to your position. The market doesn’t care about your beliefs. Either stop loss or get cut.

8) Never trade based on profit or loss, trade based on the market itself. Being anxious to recover losses or dwelling on past profits will cloud your judgment and interfere with your execution.

9) Not all ideas are worth trading. The best trade is often not trading. It is more important to preserve your money and energy and wait until the situation is favorable than to force action.

10) Don’t fight the trend. The wave is stronger than you are. Adapt to it, or you will be washed out.

11) Never try to catch a flying knife. "Cheap" can always be cheaper.

12) Never break your trading rules or deviate from your plan when the mood strikes. Your rules are there for a reason, usually learned the hard way. The minute you try to convince yourself that you can disregard a rule "just this once" (e.g., move your stop, double down, or trade too big), you're headed for chaos. Discipline is doing the right thing even when times get tough. As the old trading motto goes, "Plan your trades, and execute them exactly as planned."

13) Never use up all your bullets at once.

14) Never trade when you feel uneasy. If you hold too large a position, you will fall into a vortex of panic decision-making, always imagining that the market or some force is trying to force you to close your position, and you will fall into a state of nervous tension. The really smart thing to do is to let every night of good sleep become a natural yardstick for measuring the size of your trades.

15) Never let your ego keep you stuck in a bad trade. Admit when you make a mistake: cut your losses, adjust your strategy, and move on.

16) Never underestimate the reflexivity of the market. Strong stocks can always reach new highs, and weak stocks can always reach new lows.

17) Never expect liquidity to appear in time when you need it. The exit channel is always narrower than you think. Liquidity is not controlled by you, but determined by the market.

18) Do not use random market fluctuations as a trading strategy. Buying simply because the price is rising, or shorting simply because you "feel the price is too high", is not real trading, but blind gambler behavior. Even if you set up a perfect risk control mechanism, if your entry decision lacks fundamental support, you will eventually lose money.

19) Never make the same mistake twice. Trading mistakes are inevitable, but repeating them is unacceptable. Never lose money in the same way twice.

20) Never forget to defend yourself. Making mistakes is acceptable, but being wrong is not. Protecting your capital is always your top priority. Don’t just think about making money, but focus on protecting what you already have.

21) Never focus on attacking, staying alive is the most important thing. If you don't bet, you can't win. If you lose all your chips, you can't continue to bet.

22) Don’t fall into the trap of upgrading your lifestyle after a big win. Problems arise when you start estimating your entire year’s income based on a single lucky win.

23) Never forget to switch to a defensive strategy after a winning streak. Big losses often come after a winning streak, when overconfidence kicks in. Stay humble, your last big trade means nothing to the market.

24) Never let pride or arrogance get the better of you, always stay humble.

25) Never trade situations that are beyond your control, such as FOMC meetings.

26) Never be complacent. A strategy that works in one market environment may not work in another. Trading is a craft that requires continuous improvement, and the comfort zone is often the enemy of profit and loss. Never assume that you can predict the direction of the market.

"There are two kinds of forecasters: those who don't know and those who don't know they don't know." Never assume that your advantage will last forever. The market is evolving, advantages will fade, and the methods that worked in the last cycle may be completely ineffective in the next cycle. Keep iterating your strategy, and continue to verify and scrutinize. Stagnation is tantamount to self-destruction.

27) Do not close a losing position after your logic is disproven

28) Don’t trade with certainty of expectation, trade with conviction of outcome.

29) Never assume that the market "must" follow a certain pattern, especially based on recent trends. The market is not obliged to continue the trend or follow logic. Even if the market continues to rise (or fall), it may suddenly reverse. Avoid using absolutes such as "definitely" and "never". Keep your mind flexible and logical, and everything is possible. Remember: never make a "never" conclusion about market behavior.

30) Don’t consider win rate everything. Pursuing a high win rate just to feel good about yourself is a trap. Taking profits too early or avoiding small necessary losses will eventually hurt your profits.

31) Never underestimate the importance of discipline, patience, risk control and execution, which are more important than simply pursuing Alpha returns. Many traders have high-quality Alpha returns, but do not know how to control them. Good execution is not only about choosing trading targets and strategies, but also about knowing when to hold back. When the market environment is unfavorable, the best execution decision is often not to trade. Always ask yourself: "Do I have an advantage here, or am I just betting on the result of a coin toss?" If the latter, save your strength and wait for a better time.

32) Don’t get discouraged after a big loss, and don’t get carried away when you win big. Emotional resilience is a trader’s most valuable asset.

33) Never ignore price action following a news release. If the market reacts in the opposite direction to your expectations, exit immediately. The market is sending you information that you are not aware of yet.

34) Never trade on borrowed faith. If you buy based on someone else's advice, you need them to tell you when to get out, and when they are silent, you are stuck. As Livermore said, "No one ever made a fortune on what he was told." Hone your own skills and build your own system. If you can't trust your own decisions, you are just a pawn in someone else's trade.

35) Never go against your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, it usually is.

36) Never try to catch every market move

It is always easy to be tempted to catch every ups and downs in the market, but this approach is doomed to be futile. Please always face the market with a mentality of abundance rather than scarcity. It is always there, and there are enough opportunities for you to achieve your goals. You don't need to swing at every pitch like a batter.

37) Never underestimate the power of failure. Just keep doing it, fail early and fail often, and you will keep improving.

38) Never hold on to a losing stock when your rationale for investing no longer holds, especially after a price crash. Thinking “I’ve lost so much that I can’t sell now” will wipe out your money.

39) Don’t let the “get your money back mentality” dominate your decision making. This mindset can lead to overtrading and ultimately, completely liquidating a position.

40) Don’t just focus on when you enter a trade. A trade isn’t over until you leave it. Knowing when to cash out is just as important as knowing when to enter a trade.

41) Don’t ignore the seemingly “boring” parts (position management, stop loss setting, risk-reward ratio), they are the key to your success in the market. Don’t wait until you suffer a catastrophic loss to understand this truth.

42) Don’t trade for the thrill of the moment, play it safe and win

43) Don’t fall into the illusion of power, it is often just a lag behind reality.

44) Never stay or get stuck in a situation because of “hope” and wishful thinking.

45) Never underestimate the importance of risk management. Always prioritize the safety of your capital over profits. Manage your losses and profits will follow.

46) Do not enter or exit a trade rashly. Just as you gradually build a position, you should also gradually reduce your position. An "all-in, all-out" operation is tantamount to self-destruction.

47) Never bet something you cannot afford to lose. No single trade should be so large that you are forced out of the market. The most important advice is to never let your losses get out of control. Even if you make 20 or 30 mistakes in a row, you should still have some capital left. Never let a single position jeopardize your trading career.

48) Never trade outside your advantage range. If you don’t have an edge, just wait and see. Forcing a trade outside your trading system will only lead to a gradual loss of funds in your account.

49) Never assume that your advantages are permanent. Markets evolve, advantages fade, and strategies that worked in one cycle may become useless in the next. Keep improving, keep testing, and stagnation is self-destruction.

50) Never judge a trade by its results alone. Good trades can sometimes lose money, and bad trades can sometimes make a profit. Focus more on execution than results.

51) Never hold a position for fear of appearing foolish or for public opinion. I have seen too many people prematurely ruin their careers for fear of public humiliation. Cutting losses quickly is the way to survive. The market never pays attention to your pride, and you should learn to let go of your ego.

52) Never underestimate the power of a temporary exit. When you are on a losing streak, close your positions and take a break. Psychological capital is as important as financial capital. The key is to break the vicious cycle of negativity. When you return, keep a low profile and keep your scale simple. When you regain confidence, expand your bets.

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

