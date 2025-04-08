PA Daily | The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 57%; Binance will delist 14 tokens

PANews
2025/04/08 17:30
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000005601-61.63%
U Coin
U$0.01297+1.09%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.107+0.49%
LayerNet
NET$0.00013559-5.16%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000005201-39.52%

Today's news tips:

Bitcoin spot ETF has seen net outflows for three consecutive days, with net outflows reaching $109 million yesterday

U.S. Chamber of Commerce considers suing Trump administration to block global tariffs

The U.S. SEC releases the agenda for the April 11 crypto trading roundtable

The probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 57%.

Binance to launch FORTHUSDT perpetual contract

Binance will delist the first 14 tokens voted on on April 16

Billionaire Ken Fisher criticizes tariff policy as stupid: the market may eventually rebound like the stock market in 1998

WLFI's new proposal plans to test the airdrop function and plans to issue a small amount of USD1 to all coin holders

Regulatory/Macro

U.S. Chamber of Commerce considers suing Trump administration to block global tariffs

The US Chamber of Commerce, the largest lobbying force in the US corporate sector, is considering suing the Trump administration to stop new tariffs that will take effect on Wednesday, according to Fortune magazine, two sources said. The organization, which represents millions of US businesses large and small and is heavily funded by industry giants, has been weighing the possibility of taking the tariff dispute to court, and some of its larger members are urging it to do so. One of the sources said other groups may also file a lawsuit with the chamber.

Teucrium Launches First XRP Leveraged ETF "Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF"

According to Bloomberg, Teucrium Investment Advisors launched the first leveraged ETF linked to the cryptocurrency XRP, the "Teucrium 2x Long Daily XRP ETF", with the code XXRP and an expense ratio of 1.85%, which was listed in the United States today. The ETF aims to provide a double return on XRP every day, and the issuance time is close to the US SEC's withdrawal of the lawsuit against Ripple. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, this situation is extremely rare in the history of ETFs. Although the spot XRP ETF has not yet been approved, its possibility of approval is currently considered high by the industry.

Galaxy obtains SEC approval for US listing registration statement, registration place to be moved to Delaware

Galaxy Digital announced that it has obtained approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its S-4 registration statement, marking the critical stage of its relocation from the Cayman Islands to Delaware, and its planned listing on Nasdaq. The company will hold a special shareholders meeting at 22:00 Beijing time on May 9 to discuss the restructuring. The restructuring is expected to be completed in mid-May, and then it will be listed on Nasdaq with the stock code "GLXY". Currently, Galaxy Digital is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The U.S. SEC releases the agenda for the April 11 crypto trading roundtable

According to the SEC's official website, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Crypto Task Force will hold a public roundtable entitled "Between Blockchain and Dilemma: Tailoring Regulation for Crypto Trading" at its Washington headquarters from 13:00-17:00 Eastern Time on April 11 (1:00-5:00 Beijing Time on April 12), and will broadcast it online. The meeting will be hosted by Nicholas Losurdo, partner of Goodwin Procter, and participating guests will include executives and experts from Uniswap Labs, Coinbase, NYSE and other institutions. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said that this series of meetings aims to promote the clarification of crypto regulation.

The probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in May is 57%.

According to CME's "Fed Watch": The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in May is 43%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 57%. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in June is 20.4, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 49.7%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 29.9%.

Viewpoint

Euronext CEO: Global stock markets have lost about $10 trillion since Trump announced comprehensive tariffs

Stephane Boujnah, CEO of Euronext, said that due to the unease caused by the Trump administration's trade policy, some European investors began to transfer physical assets such as gold from the United States to Europe. He pointed out that the market is trying to adapt to a changing United States, while Europe has attracted more investors' attention due to property rights and environmental stability. Since Trump announced comprehensive tariffs, global stock markets have evaporated about $10 trillion. Boujnah believes that this change has made Europe more attractive in the eyes of investors.

Billionaire Ken Fisher criticizes tariff policy as stupid: the market may eventually rebound like the stock market in 1998

Ken Fisher, billionaire founder of Fisher Investments, slammed Trump's latest tariff policy on the social platform X, calling it "stupid, wrong and extreme", and pointed out that the tariff policy attempts to solve the "false proposition" of the US trade deficit. He believes that the trade deficit has never had a causal or predictive effect on the economy, and Trump's related remarks are "completely wrong." In addition, Fisher criticized the many practical obstacles to policy implementation, including insufficient customs enforcement capabilities and legal challenges. Fisher emphasized that the market's fear of tariff policies far exceeds actual problems, which may be a bullish signal. He predicted that the market reaction this time may be similar to the stock market correction in 1998, which ultimately achieved an annual return of 26% that year. He also warned that if Republican congressmen fail to quickly constrain Trump's tariff policy, the future midterm elections may become a "bloody slaughterhouse."

Matrixport: The USD/CNY exchange rate is approaching a key technical resistance level, which may indicate a new round of BTC gains

Matrixport analysis points out that the USDCNY exchange rate is approaching key technical resistance levels, which may indicate that Bitcoin is about to usher in a new round of rapid rise. The analysis mentioned that after the devaluation of the RMB in 2015, Bitcoin was once sold off, but it rebounded strongly at the end of the year and closed higher for the whole year. The current market may repeat a similar situation. In addition, this judgment echoes the bullish view on gold 18 months ago, when gold was considered "artificially suppressed and ready to go." At the same time, Matrixport also mentioned that the correlation between USDCNY and the US 10-year Treasury yield is worthy of attention. Although the US Treasury yield has declined recently, if there is a rapid rebound, it may put some pressure on the upward momentum of Bitcoin in the short term.

Project News

The Ethereum Foundation transferred another 1,000 ETH to a multi-signature address 2 hours ago

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the Ethereum Foundation transferred 1,000 ETH to the multi-signature address 0x4e6...03cB6 within two hours, with a value of approximately $1.58 million. This is the first transfer by the Foundation in three months. The address is mainly used for funding distribution, and a total of 12,150 ETH has been transferred since May 2021, with a total value of approximately $25.3 million.

Binance to launch FORTHUSDT perpetual contract

According to the Binance announcement, the platform will launch FORTHUSDT perpetual contracts at 08:30 UTC on April 8, 2025 (16:30 Beijing time), supporting up to 20x leverage. FORTH is the governance token of Ampleforth (AMPL). FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

Binance will delist the first 14 tokens voted on on April 16

According to Binance’s announcement, the platform will delist 14 tokens including BADGER, BAL, BETA, CREAM, CTXC, ELF, FIRO, HARD, NULS, PROS, SNT, TROY, UFT, and VIDT on April 16, 2025. The delisting is based on the results of the “vote to delist” and multiple standards such as project team activity, liquidity, and transparency. Binance reminds that other tokens that were not selected in the first batch may still be removed in the future due to non-compliance.

Binance's fourth Megadrop project KernelDAO will be launched at 8:00 on April 9

According to the Binance announcement, the KERNEL Megadrop of KernelDAO (KERNEL), the 4th Megadrop project launched by the platform, will start at 08:00 on April 9th, Beijing time, and will last until 07:59 on April 14th. Binance will list KERNEL at 20:00 on April 14th and open five trading pairs including KERNEL/USDT, and the seed tag rules will apply.

Coinbase will remove GUSD and GYEN trading pairs in the early morning of May 8

According to the official announcement of Coinbase, due to the failure to meet the listing standards in the regular review, Coinbase will suspend the trading of Gemini Dollar (GUSD) and GYEN from 14:00 Eastern Time on May 7 (2:00 am Beijing Time on May 8). The relevant trading pairs have entered the limit order mode. Users can place orders and cancel orders, and the system may still match transactions. The adjustment applies to all trading services on the Coinbase platform.

WLFI's new proposal plans to test the airdrop function and plans to issue a small amount of USD1 to all coin holders

The Trump family's crypto project World Liberty Financial has released a governance proposal, planning to airdrop a small amount of stablecoin USD1 to all $WLFI holders through the on-chain system to test its airdrop function and thank early supporters. The airdrop will be carried out on the Ethereum mainnet, and the specific amount will be determined based on the number of eligible wallets and budget. The company reserves the right to adjust or terminate the airdrop at any time.

Important data

Possibly affected by the delisting of Binance, 4 tokens including PROS and FIRO fell by more than 50%

According to Binance market data, perhaps affected by Binance's plan to delist 14 tokens, four tokens including PROS and FIRO fell by more than 50%, including: PROS fell 54.66% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$0.1131; FIRO fell 51.99% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$0.349; BETA fell 50.78% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$0.008; CREAM fell 50.53% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$1.87; VIDT fell 44.54% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$0.012; NULS fell 44.15% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$0.046; UFT fell 43.75% in a short period of time and is now quoted at US$0.0225; According to previous news, Binance will delist the first batch of 14 tokens decided by voting on April 16.

USDC Treasury destroys 51 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

According to Whale Alert, at 13:26 Beijing time, USDC issuer USDC Treasury destroyed 51,007,752 USDC (approximately US$51 million) on the Ethereum chain.

Bitcoin spot ETF has seen net outflows for three consecutive days, with net outflows reaching $109 million yesterday

According to SoSoValue data, on April 7, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $109 million in a single day, with capital outflows for three consecutive days. Among them, Grayscale GBTC had a net outflow of $74,006,800 in a single day, with a cumulative outflow of $22,695 million; BTCO had a net outflow of $12,860,600. The current total net asset value of BTC spot ETFs is $87,859 million, accounting for 5.61% of the total market value of Bitcoin.

A dormant Bitcoin wallet for 10 years transferred all 365 BTC, now worth about $29 million

According to Lookonchain, a Bitcoin wallet that has been dormant for 10 years has just transferred all 365 BTC, which is about $29 million at current prices. The wallet received the Bitcoins ten years ago at a price of about $284 per coin.

USDC Treasury destroyed a total of 150 million USDC on the Ethereum network three times early this morning

According to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury destroyed approximately 50 million USDC on the Ethereum chain at 00:14, 00:43 and 5:13 Beijing time this morning, destroying a total of approximately US$150 million worth of USDC.

Financing

AI video startup Runway raises $308 million at $3 billion valuation

AI video generation company Runway raised $308 million in a new round of financing, with a valuation of over $3 billion. This round of financing was led by General Atlantic, with participation from Nvidia and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Runway will use the funds to strengthen AI model research and development and expand its creative team. Its software has been used in projects such as Amazon series, Madonna tours and Puma ads. The recently launched Gen-4 model supports character and scene consistency, achieving a major breakthrough in technology.

Bitcoin DeFi aggregation protocol Sats Terminal completes $1.7 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Coinbase Ventures and others

Bitcoin DeFi aggregation protocol Sats Terminal has completed a $1.7 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Coinbase Ventures and Draper Associates, with participation from Draper Dragon, BitcoinFi Accelerator, UTXO Management, Core Chain Ventures, Sats Ventures, Delta Blockchain Fund, Tenzor Capital and 3Commas Capital, as well as a group of angel investors. The new funds will be used to expand its platform. By providing de-DEX, cross-chain bridges and revenue aggregation in the Bitcoin ecosystem, Sats Terminal will use this financing to further develop infrastructure.

The yield-based stablecoin protocol Cap has completed a $11 million financing round, with Franklin Templeton and others participating

Cap, a yield-based stablecoin protocol, announced on Monday that it has raised $11 million in funding from well-known financial institutions such as Franklin Templeton and Triton Capital. The total funding was announced at the end of a recent $8 million seed round and will be used to develop Cap's stablecoin engine, which is scheduled to go live later this year. Previously, Cap had raised $3 million in the previous round of financing. According to the statement, Cap will provide users with a way to earn additional income through re-staking protocols such as EigenLayer. According to reports, Cap's system is designed to enable users to earn passive interest or income based on these tokens.

Cryptocurrency-to-fiat currency application P2P.me completes $2 million seed round of financing, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others

P2P.me, a cryptocurrency-to-fiat currency application, has completed a $2 million seed round of financing, with participation from Multicoin and Coinbase Ventures. According to reports, P2P.me uses a network of middlemen to enable users to use stablecoins to pay merchants who only accept fiat currencies, and the transaction process takes about 90 seconds. The platform uses zero-knowledge proof technology to verify user identities and ensure privacy and security.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$653.76+0.95%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069+4.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

A simulated quantum stress test conducted using OpenAI’s ChatGPT o3 model has raised fresh concerns about the future of digital assets. The simulation explores a hypothetical breakthrough in quantum computing by 2026 that would render many of today’s cryptographic standards obsolete, potentially leading to widespread collapse across the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Quantum computers use qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once due to the principles of superposition and entanglement. This allows them to perform complex calculations at speeds far beyond what is possible with classical machines. According to o3, a sudden leap in quantum capability, such as the development of a 10,000-qubit fault-tolerant machine with sufficiently low error rates, could break the security systems underpinning major blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. ChatGPT o3 Warns of ‘Q-Day’ Extinction Risk for Blockchains o3 raised red flags across the crypto industry, warning that the rise of quantum computing—referred to as “Q-Day”—could pose an extinction-level threat to major blockchains. At the heart of blockchain security lies the asymmetric cryptography model: private keys generate public keys , but not the other way around. This one-way function is what secures digital wallets and signs transactions. Quantum computers might sound like another buzzword in the tech world, yet their threat to #cryptocurrency is very real and approaching fast. Scientists may differ on the timeline, but they all agree: “Q-day” is not a matter of if, but when. #Bitcoin https://t.co/SdH4NiTMoo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 13, 2024 Quantum computing breaks this assumption. Using algorithms like Peter Shor’s , proven in theory to efficiently factor large numbers, quantum systems could reverse-engineer private keys from public data. “A chain is only as secure as its signatures,” the model warns. “Once signatures break, the chain breaks.” The o3 model stress-tested major blockchain protocols under a Q-Day scenario in which quantum machines can break cryptographic standards like ECDSA and RSA. The findings are sobering. Bitcoin: Legacy Risk and No Governance Pathway Bitcoin, which still uses the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm ( ECDSA ), was flagged as particularly vulnerable. As noted by o3, a significant portion of BTC remains locked in legacy wallets with no quantum-resistant protections. A 2020 Deloitte study further estimated that up to 25% of Bitcoin holdings could be compromised, especially coins stored in exposed or reused addresses. Data from Project Eleven reinforces this concern: over 6.2 million BTC, worth approximately $648 billion, are stored in addresses with exposed public keys. This translates to more than 10 million wallets that could be at risk once quantum computers achieve sufficient decryption power. 🚀 @Tether_to CEO @paoloardoino has warned that quantum computing could eventually pose a threat to inactive Bitcoin wallets. #Bitcoin #Quantum https://t.co/u8DCYrTjYw — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) February 9, 2025 The problem is compounded by Bitcoin’s structural rigidity. What has long been praised as Bitcoin’s strength , its conservative dev culture and emphasis on protocol stability, now poses a liability. In a crisis, Bitcoin’s inability to adapt quickly could delay vital countermeasures. As OpenAI’s o3 model puts it, “Bitcoin’s survival isn’t cryptographic—it’s sociopolitical. Without preemptive upgrades, post-Q-Day drains will begin within days of the breakthrough.” While discussions around post-quantum signature schemes like XMSS or Dilithium have occurred within Bitcoin Core, no concrete implementation or accepted BIP exists. The introduction of lattice-based alternatives (e.g., Falcon) remains theoretical, with no set roadmap. According to o3, Bitcoin network survival would likely depend on one of two strategies: A politically contentious fork to a quantum-safe Bitcoin variant A preemptive key rotation or shielding mechanism that avoids exposed legacy keys Ethereum: More Adaptable, But Still At Risk While Ethereum shares Bitcoin’s cryptographic vulnerability, relying on the ECDSA, it ranks significantly higher in adaptability. The o3 model flagged Ethereum’s active developer community, rapid upgrade history, and flexible governance as key assets in navigating a post-quantum scenario. Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum has demonstrated the capacity to coordinate complex transitions. The DAO fork, Ethereum 2.0 Merge , and the Shapella upgrade all serve as precedent for community-driven protocol evolution. “Ethereum can adapt,” o3 concluded, “but only if it moves quickly.” Still, the shift to post-quantum cryptography would require extensive infrastructure overhauls. These include wallet standards, signature validation rules in smart contracts, Layer-2 rollups, and developer tooling. Many of these components were built on cryptographic assumptions that would not hold after a quantum breakthrough. Account abstraction is only half-done The end goal is non-ECDSA accounts (multisigs, key changes, quantum-resistant, privacy protocols (!!)) being true first class citizens A lot of good work recently on aggressively simplifying 7701 to make this happen https://t.co/j66geDAoC8 — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) April 27, 2025 The o3 model simulation emphasized this point, saying, “Ethereum is the only major L1 chain with a plausible fast-track governance protocol for quantum threats. But most dApps on Ethereum aren’t ready.” However, Ethereum’s programmability, a defining strength, also creates a unique risk surface. Millions of deployed smart contracts, including financial primitives on protocols like Uniswap, Aave, and MakerDAO, use static cryptographic calls vulnerable to quantum decryption. Many are immutable and cannot be patched after deployment. That said, proxy patterns and upgradeable architectures like OpenZeppelin’s implementation give some contracts a pathway for modification. But these only apply where foresight was used. Vast portions of Ethereum’s contract base may be impossible to rescue post-Q-Day without chain-wide intervention. For Ethereum to remain viable in a post-Q-Day world, o3 noted the following actions will be necessary: Roll out hybrid cryptographic wallets supporting post-quantum signature layers (e.g., Falcon, Dilithium). Incentivize or mandate critical dApps to adopt quantum-safe signature schemes in proxy contracts. Leverage Layer-2s for isolated asset migration and transaction validation under new cryptographic rules. Coordinate a network-wide “key rotation” event with community buy-in, governance clarity, and tooling support. Other Chains and DeFi: Varying Levels of Readiness Algorand: Purpose-Built for the Quantum Era Among all the Layer-1 chains o3 analyzed, Algorand emerged as one of the most quantum-resilient. Designed with future-proofing in mind, the protocol already incorporates cryptographic innovations such as Verifiable Random Functions (VRFs), and it has actively explored lattice-based encryption methods like NTRU, a class of cryptography believed to be quantum-resistant. “If Q-Day hits in 2026,” the o3 model observed, “Algorand is one of the only chains with a 12-month adaptation head start.” Algorand’s pipelined Byzantine Fault Tolerant (BFT) consensus rotates validator keys regularly, reducing the exposure window of any single cryptographic signature. More on Algorand's post-quantum technology: https://t.co/NIQEnbER0P — Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) May 27, 2025 According to o3, its structured governance and fast finality also enhance its ability to implement protocol-level upgrades quickly in the face of emerging threats. Polkadot: Modular Agility Meets Cryptographic Risk Polkadot ranked just behind Algorand in terms of readiness. The network’s parachain architecture allows semi-independent blockchains to run in parallel, each potentially adopting its own quantum-resilient cryptography without waiting for a full network-wide consensus. According to o3, this modularity offers developers the freedom to implement post-quantum upgrades on a per-parachain basis. However, Polkadot currently relies on Schnorr-based BLS signatures , which are vulnerable to quantum attacks. Still, its OpenGov system and decentralized treasury could support rapid upgrade cycles when needed. Cardano: Academic Rigor, Operational Drag Cardano presents a paradox. It is one of the few blockchain platforms deeply invested in the academic exploration of post-quantum cryptographic techniques, including both lattice- and hash-based signature schemes. o3 noted that Cardano’s extended UTXO model also provides a more modular smart contract framework, which may ease the migration to new cryptographic primitives. Post-Quantum Cardano https://t.co/MpNWSo8KWm — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) February 20, 2025 However, Cardano still relies on Ed25519 signatures, which are quantum-susceptible, according to o3. And while its Voltaire governance phase is intended to support decentralized decision-making for protocol upgrades, it remains under development. As the o3 model put it, “If crypto were judged on whitepapers alone, Cardano would thrive. But Q-Day doesn’t wait for peer review.” Privacy Coins: From Anonymity to Liability Privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Monero and Zcash face a uniquely grim outlook. Their core innovations of ring signatures, stealth addresses, and zero-knowledge proofs offer strong protections against classical decryption but may provide little defense against quantum attacks. o3 noted that quantum algorithms capable of breaking elliptic curve cryptography could dismantle the projects’ anonymity features, exposing past transactions and rendering current privacy guarantees moot. Compounding the threat is the pseudonymous governance model, which makes coordinated upgrades or overhauls difficult. “Quantum computing doesn’t just de-anonymize Monero,” the o3 warned, “it breaks its reason to exist. Privacy becomes exposure.” DeFi Protocols: Collateral Damage from Layer-1 Failures Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, particularly those built atop Ethereum such as Aave, Compound, and MakerDAO, face second-order vulnerabilities. While these protocols do not directly implement ECDSA at their core, they depend entirely on Ethereum’s base-layer security. If Ethereum’s signature scheme were compromised and Layer-1 wallets became exposed, the smart contracts securing billions in TVL (Total Value Locked) would be undermined; regardless of whether the dApps themselves were quantum-aware. o3 summarized the cascading risk simply: “If the base layer fails, so does the application.” Compounding the issue is the immutability of many smart contracts. While some DeFi platforms use proxy architectures for upgrades, many early deployments do not, making them inflexible in crisis scenarios. Meme Coins and High-Beta Tokens: Virtually Defenseless At the other end of the spectrum lie meme coins and low-infrastructure tokens, which the o3 model described as “nearly defenseless.” These tokens typically lack development teams, formal governance mechanisms, or upgrade paths, leaving them acutely vulnerable to any sudden shifts in cryptographic assumptions. In the event of Q-Day, such tokens would likely suffer immediate liquidity shocks, with whales offloading positions to avoid permanent loss. The community might attempt to fork the project onto a new chain, but without technical leadership, meaningful migration is unlikely. Who Is Ready for Q-Day? The o3 simulation’s sector-by-sector stress test does not predict which coins will succeed in market terms, but rather which systems have the structural capacity to survive a game-changing leap in computational power. Based on cryptographic architecture, governance agility, and ongoing research, the post-quantum readiness landscape looks like this: Best Positioned Today Apart from Algorand , Polkadot , Ethereum, and Cardano mentioned above, these other coins have been noted to be well positioned in the case of a Q-day. Cosmos Ecosystem (ATOM, Juno, Osmosis) Cosmos shares Polkadot’s modular philosophy. Independent zones (chains) communicate through IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication), allowing sovereign upgrades. Projects like Juno and Osmosis have agile governance models and could implement PQC locally. Avalanche (AVAX) Employs a DAG-optimized consensus model (Snowball/Snowman), which increases redundancy and communication between subnets. Subnets (custom blockchains) can adopt PQC signatures independently. Governance is emerging, but the tech is flexible. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) A sharded blockchain with scalability and flexibility at its core. It already supports contract-based key rotation and multi-signature accounts, making future cryptographic migration plausible Tezos (XTZ) Tezos was one of the first blockchains to emphasize formal on-chain governance and self-amending protocols. It supports Michelson , a low-level functional language that allows for cryptographic primitives to be upgraded via governance proposals without forks. Radix (XRD) Radix uses a unique consensus model (Cerberus) and is focused on developer experience and modular architecture. While not currently post-quantum, its component-based DeFi engine and structured governance may allow for faster quantum-proof upgrades. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Built on hashgraph consensus (not a blockchain), Hedera offers high throughput and ABFT (asynchronous Byzantine fault tolerance). Its enterprise focus includes forward-looking cryptographic considerations, and the council-led governance can act quickly. Most At Risk Monero , Shiba Inu and ERC-20 tokens, Dogecoin , Bitcoin was noted by o3 to have critical quantum-exposure risks , either due to obsolete cryptographic foundations, rigid governance, or a total dependency on vulnerable Layer-1 infrastructure. Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Dash (DASH): All forked from or closely related to Bitcoin, they inherit the same ECDSA vulnerabilities without demonstrating meaningful governance innovation or PQC research. Conclusion The takeaway is not to panic, but to prioritize strategic risk awareness . Quantum computing is not a hypothetical threat; it is an inevitable one . What remains uncertain is when it will become powerful enough to break widely used public-key cryptography. For blockchain projects, the prudent move isn’t to predict Q-Day’s exact date but to build architectures that can flex when it does arrive. That includes investing in research, improving governance, abstracting cryptography, and educating communities on quantum resilience.
Core DAO
CORE$0.5323+2.72%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000414+1.71%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.008657-2.81%
ヘデラ
HBAR$0.15183+3.15%
Radix
XRD$0.006719-1.92%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/30 06:45
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

Quantum Black Swan: How a 2026 Quantum-Computing Breakthrough Could Upend Crypto (and Which Coins Might Survive)

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence