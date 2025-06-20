Pump.fun’s $4b token launch postponed again amid legal woes

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 22:35
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01396+3,56%
FUNToken
FUN$0,009959-0,45%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000052-34,17%

Memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has once again postponed its token auction, amid legal troubles and a social media ban.

Solana-based (SOL) memecoin launchpad is once again facing issues. On Friday, reports emerged that Pump.fun would postpone its public token sale yet again. Originally scheduled for June 25, the platform had planned to raise $1 billion at a $4 billion valuation.

According to crypto news reporter Colin Wu, the team now expects the auction to take place in mid-July. The team stated that planning for the token launch began in 2024 but noted that the launch has already been postponed several times. Pump.fun did not clarify why the latest suspension occurred, but it coincides with mounting legal troubles in several jurisdictions.

Pump.fun’s legal troubles

Pump.fun is facing legal issues in multiple jurisdictions, including a notable class action lawsuit. On Jan. 15, Burwick Law served the platform with a class action suit, accusing it of violating securities laws and engaging in market manipulation.

The lawsuit claims Pump.fun artificially inflated token prices for its own benefit, with the alleged manipulation resulting in significant investor losses. Max Burwick, founder of the law firm, described the project as “the ultimate evolution of multi-level marketing scams,” preying on desperate individuals.

In February, Burwick Law and Wolf Popper LLP also issued a cease and desist letter over alleged IP violations. Specifically, user-generated memecoins on Pump.fun frequently use logos and names that may infringe on the intellectual property of private individuals or corporations.

The legal situation has put the community on high alert. On June 16, X suspended the accounts of both Pump.fun and its founder, before reinstating them a few days later. While neither X nor Pump.fun provided an explanation, the incident was not isolated, several other crypto platforms also had their accounts temporarily suspended. Still, it remains unclear whether the Pump.fun ban was directly related to its ongoing legal troubles.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$655,79+1,16%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0,000069-23,33%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
ビットコイン
BTC$108 445,82+1,10%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0,0004269-6,72%
Share
PANews2025/06/29 18:44

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence

Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme