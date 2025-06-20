Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Report: It is too early to assess the impact of tariffs on the economy

PANews
2025/06/20 23:05

PANews June 20 news, according to Jinshi, the latest monetary policy report released by the Federal Reserve to Congress on Friday stated that the US inflation rate has risen and the labor market conditions are solid, but it hinted that the impact of Trump's tariff measures may have just begun to appear, and reiterated the Fed's view that it can wait for clearer conditions before taking action. The Fed said in the report: "The impact of increased import tariffs on US consumer prices this year is highly uncertain, as trade policies continue to evolve, and it is too early to assess how consumers and businesses will react. Although the impact of tariffs cannot be directly observed from official consumer price statistics, the pattern of net price changes for various commodities this year suggests that tariffs may be one of the reasons for the recent rebound in commodity inflation." The report also said that despite the uncertainty, the financial system has been "resilient."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$655,79+1,16%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0,000069-23,33%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
ビットコイン
BTC$108 445,82+1,10%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0,0004269-6,72%
Share
PANews2025/06/29 18:44

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence

Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme