Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents PANews 2025/06/20 21:16

SQD $0.1686 +13.42% NOW $0.0065 -4.83% POPCAT $0.3148 +4.10% TOKEN $0.01393 +3.18%

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.