Abu Dhabi-listed Bitcoin mining company Phoenix Group considers entering the AI field and transferring some of its business to the United States

PANews
2025/06/20 20:28
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1121+3.12%
ALI
ALI$0.00573+6.90%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Semafor, Munaf Ali, CEO of Phoenix Group, a Bitcoin miner listed in Abu Dhabi, said in an interview that the company plans to double its global data center capacity to more than 1 gigawatt in the next two years to expand into the field of artificial intelligence, and is considering moving part of its business to the United States. Ali pointed out: "Bitcoin mining can be put into production in 6 months, while AI data centers require several years to build. The combination of the two can hedge risks."

Phoenix plans to spin off its mining and data center businesses and list them on a U.S. exchange, with the Abu Dhabi parent retaining a majority stake. Ali did not disclose a specific timeline but said the dual listing would help it access funding and benefit from higher valuations of U.S. technology companies.

Earlier in December last year, it was reported that Phoenix Group planned to dual-list in the United States in 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump Crypto Venture World Liberty Financial Preps Stablecoin Audit and Product Push

Trump Crypto Venture World Liberty Financial Preps Stablecoin Audit and Product Push

World Liberty Financial , the cryptocurrency venture affiliated with US president Donald Trump, is preparing to release a third-party audit of its stablecoin and roll out a new mobile app in the coming days, co-founder Zak Folkman said on Wednesday. Speaking at the Permissionless conference hosted by Blockworks in Brooklyn, Folkman reportedly said the audit, completed by an independent accounting firm, will be published soon . The move comes as the firm tries to bolster trust in its financial infrastructure while facing intense political scrutiny. Folkman also teased the possibility of future changes to the platform’s governance token, WLFI, which currently cannot be traded. “I don’t want to give away too much, but if you pay attention over the next couple of weeks, I think everyone is going to be very, very happy,” he told the audience when asked about potential token liquidity. @zakfolkman —co-founder of @worldlibertyfi is talking about $WLFI 🔥 “Yeah, so, first things first. I don’t want to give away too much. But if you pay attention over the next couple weeks, I think everyone who wants to know when World Liberty is going to be very, very happy.… pic.twitter.com/L0tpduqpWB — Crypto Peak (@cryptopeakx) June 26, 2025 As Trump Earns Millions From Tokens, Ethics Groups Sound Alarm on Industry Influence Launched earlier this year, WLFI has already generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for Trump’s family business. The token grants holders voting rights on network proposals and roadmap decisions, but not ownership stakes. Earlier this month, public disclosures revealed that Trump personally received $57.35m from WLFI token sales and still holds 15.75b tokens in the venture. The project has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers and ethics watchdogs, who argue it raises serious concerns over conflicts of interest. They point to the timing, as Trump has supported deregulatory measures in crypto while benefiting financially from the sector. In January, the Trump Organization said the former president’s business interests are managed through a trust overseen by his children. WLF Bets on Simplicity to Drive Mainstream Adoption Folkman said the company’s upcoming app is aimed at making digital assets more accessible to mainstream users. The platform will integrate stablecoin payments and wallet functionality. It is designed with a simple interface to encourage wider adoption. Meanwhile, World Liberty’s rapid fundraising, fueled by token sales and strong brand visibility, has made it a significant player. This rise comes during a politically sensitive year for the crypto sector. However, questions persist. Observers are unsure how much transparency and oversight the firm is prepared to accept.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016568+14.07%
RWAX
APP$0.006592-2.58%
Salamanca
DON$0.000831+2.97%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.10383-5.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.01995-11.29%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/26 13:30
Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy

Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy

Author: Dio Casares Compiled by: TechFlow Over a period of nearly five years, Strategy spent $40.8 billion, equivalent to the GDP of Iceland, to acquire more than 580,000 bitcoins. This
Moonveil
MORE$0.01995-11.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 16:00
South Korean payments firm Kakaopay tumbles 17% as regulators sound alarm on stablecoins

South Korean payments firm Kakaopay tumbles 17% as regulators sound alarm on stablecoins

Shares of Kakaopay dropped sharply after volatile trading as regulators warn of risks tied to widespread stablecoin adoption. Shares of South Korean digital payments firm Kakaopay tumbled as much as 17% on June 27 after trading resumed Thursday, following a…
DeepSouth AI
SOUTH$0.089-5.82%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/27 20:08

Trending News

More

Trump Crypto Venture World Liberty Financial Preps Stablecoin Audit and Product Push

Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy

South Korean payments firm Kakaopay tumbles 17% as regulators sound alarm on stablecoins

In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 8.17% month-on-month to US$125.1 million, of which Ethereum network transaction volume increased by 31.77%.

ZachXBT: New York scammers impersonated Coinbase customer service and stole more than $4 million, most of which was spent on gambling