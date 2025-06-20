Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins PANews 2025/06/20 18:57

PANews reported on June 20 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it had increased its holdings of 10.2146 bitcoins at an average price of 78,319.27 pounds (about 105,690.46 U.S. dollars). The acquisition worth 800,000 pounds brings the total bitcoin holdings of its wholly-owned subsidiary Forza Gibraltar Limited to 43.1077 bitcoins. The company's bitcoin holdings are currently worth approximately 3.38 million pounds (4.57 million U.S. dollars), with an average purchase price of 79,141.47 pounds (106,794.80 U.S. dollars).