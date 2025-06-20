World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 18:29
World App’s parent company, Tools for Humanity, announced the acquisition of the iOS-native ETH wallet Dawn Wallet. The app will be ‘winding down’ in the coming weeks following the transition.

According to an official statement on the World Chain site, the Dawn Wallet app will be phasing out in the coming weeks after it has been acquired by Sam Altman-backed Tools for Humanity. However, the company behind World App assures users that it will simply be transitioning into the World (WLD) project.

“This transition marks both an ending and a beginning. Dawn Wallet will wind down in the coming weeks, with full support provided for individuals transitioning their assets,” wrote Worldcoin’s parent company in its statement.

Worldcoin claimed that the founders behind Dawn Wallet, Tom Waite and Isaac Rodriguez have joined Tools for Humanity “to help bring advanced financial capabilities to World network.” Although the announcement does not specify what future plans the merger entails, it declared that “the team will focus on bringing next generation finance to World App.”

Dawn Wallet was an iOS-native Ethereum (ETH) wallet that made it easier for users to access decentralized finance tools directly through their phones. At its core, Dawn Wallet transformed Safari into a seamless web3 browser via a lightweight native extension that granted users the ability to connect, sign, and interact with dApps like Uniswap (UNI), Aave (AAVE), and Sound.xyz.

Security was a key focus of Dawn Wallet’s operations. It made use of Apple’s Secure Enclave to create and encrypt users’ private keys, storing them in the device’s Keychain feature and protecting access with biometrics like Face ID.

What really set Dawn apart was its built-in assistant Dawn AI that made crypto transactions as simple as sending a text. Users could type commands and the AI would simulate the transaction, check balances, show current lending rates, or fetch live data before final approval.

By bringing Dawn’s AI-driven, conversational interface into Tools for Humanity’s stack, the World App could offer user-friendly DeFi operations, such as token swaps, bridging, lending, without requiring technical knowledge.

Additionally, the World App could grant Dawn Wallet exposure to its user base of over 10 million registered individuals.

Previously, the Sam Altman-backed World project has been integrated with major firms like Circle’s USDC (USDC) stablecoin, the dating app giant Match Group, and Visa among others.

