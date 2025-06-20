Opinion: US politicians promoting meme coins and regulators abandoning crypto lawsuits have fueled crypto crime PANews 2025/06/20 17:21

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, blockchain security experts ZachXBT and Taylor Monahan pointed out that the promotion of meme coins by US politicians and the abandonment of some crypto lawsuits by regulators have contributed to crypto crimes. Data shows that the losses caused by hacker attacks, phishing scams and runaway scams in the first quarter of 2025 exceeded US$2 billion. ZachXBT criticized the regulatory direction for losing focus and failing to effectively combat paid promotions without disclosure. Monahan believes that the current cost of crime is extremely low and the profits are huge, resulting in hackers and scammers continuing to pour into the field. Experts warn that without effective regulatory measures, this "crime super cycle" may continue to worsen.