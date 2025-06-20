DePIN project SparkChain AI completes $10.8 million financing, led by OakStone Ventures

PANews
2025/06/20 12:13
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1098+0.54%
DepinTech
DEPIN$0.000000606+19.29%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to AccessnewsWire, the DePIN project SparkChain AI announced the completion of a new round of financing of US$10.8 million, led by OakStone Ventures. The new funds will be used to support its expansion of the decentralized AI computing network and accelerate its launch on the Solana blockchain to develop a decentralized contributor network.

SparkChain AI's decentralized artificial intelligence infrastructure supports the conversion of idle bandwidth and computing resources into AI computing power, reconstructing and monetizing global unstructured data through a network composed of nodes, routers, and intelligent data processors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

PANews reported on June 28 that according to CNBC, stablecoins are becoming mainstream, and banks and credit card companies are also trying to issue their own crypto tokens. As payment
FLOW
FLOW$0.323+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 21:55
Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Ethereal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) for spot and perpetual trading, developed on Ethena. Combines high performance with full control over one’s funds. The project recently launched a public testnet of its DEX, which will be followed by the launch of a limited-access alpha mainnet. Most likely, those who take part in the testnet will […] Сообщение Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000172-49.11%
Particl
PART$0.1495-0.59%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01487-6.18%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000074-53.45%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/28 18:49
Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years

Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years

PANews reported on June 28 that according to Jinshi, Musk said: I do think that artificial intelligence and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years.
OFFICIAL MUSK
MUSK$0.00011-20.23%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1099+0.73%
Share
PANews2025/06/28 22:21

Trending News

More

Viewpoint: The entry of payment and financial giants into stablecoins may reshape the way funds flow in the United States and even the world

Ethereal — active in the testnet with an eye on drops

Musk: AI and robotics will lead to economic surplus and massive growth within 10 years

Iran's parliament approves closure of Strait of Hormuz

Bakkt’s Bitcoin Strategy: Company Files With SEC To Raise $1 Billion