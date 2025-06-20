US intelligence official: If Fordow nuclear facility is attacked or Khamenei is assassinated, Iran may turn to nuclear weapons development

PANews
2025/06/20 08:29

PANews June 20 news, according to the New York Times, although Iran has stockpiled a large amount of enriched uranium that can be used to make nuclear bombs, US intelligence officials said that intelligence agencies still believe that Iran has not made a final decision on whether to build nuclear weapons. This assessment has not changed since the intelligence agencies last assessed Iran's intentions in March this year-even though Israel has launched an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. Senior US intelligence officials said that if the US military attacked Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment facility or Israel killed Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, Iran's leaders might turn to nuclear weapons research and development. However, in the eyes of many Iran hawks in the United States and Israel, it does not matter whether Iran has decided to build a nuclear bomb. They believe that Tehran's nuclear capabilities are sufficient to pose an existential threat to Israel. This issue has long been a focus of the Iranian policy debate, and the debate has heated up again as Trump considers whether to bomb the Fordow nuclear facility.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

PANews reported on June 26 that YZi Labs announced that it has invested in the decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 through the BNB Chain MVB Accelerator, supporting it to increase fan
バイナンスコイン
BNB$655.2+0.99%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.000069-23.33%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 20:14
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

PANews reported on June 29 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $105 million, of which $85.4038 million
Share
PANews2025/06/29 23:30
AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

PANews reported on June 29 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, AguilaTrades increased its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC, worth approximately US$238 million. Previously, James Wynn had closed his Bitcoin
ビットコイン
BTC$108,300+0.93%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0004222-8.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/29 18:44

Trending News

More

YZi Labs invests in decentralized entertainment platform MEET48 to promote Web3 fan economy innovation

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 105 million US dollars, mainly long orders

AguilaTrades increases its Bitcoin long position to 2,201 BTC

BIS: Trump's criticism of Fed rate decisions does not threaten its independence

Nigerian man pleads guilty in US for money laundering and "pig killing" scheme