Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025

PANews
2025/06/20 08:12
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000016-38.93%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the Bitcoin sidechain project Plasma, which focuses on stablecoins, plans to launch the mainnet in late summer 2025, with the main theme of "stablecoin chain first". Its XPL token public pre-sale will start at least 40 days in advance, and has raised $1 billion in deposits. Plasma emphasizes that it will optimize the stablecoin transfer experience, including gas-free transactions, and has attracted support from PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and others. The chain is EVM-compatible and will focus on stablecoin payments, not involving ecosystems such as meme coins or RWA.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto espionage? How the Nobitex hack may tie into Israeli spy arrests: report

Crypto espionage? How the Nobitex hack may tie into Israeli spy arrests: report

The fallout from the Nobitex hack is still unfolding, and it may no longer be just about the missing funds as new reports point to a possible link between the breach and the recent arrests of three Israeli citizens. According…
チェーンリンク
LINK$13.11+1.00%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00406--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/27 20:45
This trending memecoin under $0.01 could topple DOGE, and it’s not SHIB

This trending memecoin under $0.01 could topple DOGE, and it’s not SHIB

Little Pepe shocks the memecoin world, rising fast from a joke to a top contender priced under a cent. #partnercontent
Notcoin
NOT$0.001744+2.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0001562-0.38%
シバイヌ
SHIB$0.00001136+0.88%
ドージコイン
DOGE$0.16185+0.49%
ペペコイン
PEPE$0.00000923-0.32%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/28 03:43
US Treasury Secretary Benson: US stocks rebounded at fastest pace in history from 15% sell-off

US Treasury Secretary Benson: US stocks rebounded at fastest pace in history from 15% sell-off

PANews reported on June 27 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Besant said that the U.S. stock market rebounded at the fastest speed in history from a 15% sell-off.
SpeedThrone
SPEED$0.0000413+7.27%
U Coin
U$0.01309-1.94%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 22:21

Trending News

More

Crypto espionage? How the Nobitex hack may tie into Israeli spy arrests: report

This trending memecoin under $0.01 could topple DOGE, and it’s not SHIB

US Treasury Secretary Benson: US stocks rebounded at fastest pace in history from 15% sell-off

Lighter — active in the project with an eye on the drop

AguilaTrades opened another BTC short order with 20x leverage, with a liquidation price of $118,060